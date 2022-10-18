Read full article on original website
3 Takeaways from WVU Football’s Miserable Showing Against Texas Tech
The final score of 48-10 says all. Texas Tech didn’t just beat West Virginia, they completely destroyed the Mountaineers. WVU was so bad in Lubbock it triggered a reaction from head coach Neal Brown that transitioned from frustrated to downright angry. There’s not much good to take away from that type of game, but there’s plenty of bad that was left on the field.
Kickoff Time, Network Announced for West Virginia’s Game with TCU
Life won’t be any easier for the Mountaineers when they return home to take on TCU. The Big 12 has announced the time of WVU’s game against the class of the Big 12 this season. WVU will meet the Horned Frogs at noon or 12 pm EST at...
3-Star 2023 QB Recruit Sean Boyle Pulls Charlotte Commitment Days After Receiving WVU Offer
In an interesting development, a player already committed to another school has now decided to de-commit just days after West Virginia extended him an official offer. Sean Boyle, who is a 3-star quarterback prospect in the 2023 class, announced that he is pulling out of his prior commitment to North Carolina at Charlotte.
Mountaineer Legend Pat McAfee Details Disappointment in West Virginia Football
Having a prominent former Mountaineer so outspoken in the national media can be both a blessing and a curse for West Virginia football. And in this case, Pat McAfee just put some extra pressure on WVU’s current team. McAfee, much like many members of Mountaineer Nation, is growing frustrated...
WVU Football’s Loss to Unranked Texas Tech Worst Since 1965
With the football team sitting at 3-4, things have hit a new low for West Virginia. One that the program hasn’t seen in almost 60 years. That includes losing to unranked Texas Tech 48-10, the worst loss to an unranked opponent for West Virginia since 1965 when they lost 44-6 to Penn State.
3 Keys for West Virginia Football to Snap Losing Streak to Texas Tech
The Mountaineers are now at a cross roads point in the season heading into a matchup with Texas Tech. This a game West Virginia has lost 3 straight years and won’t be easy by any means. With that said, it’s another game WVU desperately needs to win as they hope to continue their season turn around and recharge trust in the climb.
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Extremely Disappointed in Team After Loss to Texas Tech
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke to the media after his team’s 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. Brown made his extreme disappointment clear and made no excuses for the loss. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on...
WVU Relying on O-Line to Stave Off Familiar Texas Tech Defense
Both West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell spoke on the similarities between the Texas Tech and Baylor defenses during Tuesday’s news conference. Harrell’s comments were a little more elaborate than Brown’s, but the pair recognized the Mountaineers may see the same aggressive qualities from...
Mountaineer Live Chat: Why is Bob Huggins so Excited? Can WVU Football Defense Keep it Up?
Mike Asti talked some WVU football, basketball and whatever else was on the mind of Mountaineer Nation on this live edition of Mike Drop. Why is Bob Huggins so excited about this year’s team? Are they getting disrespected nationally based on preseason predictions? How much better do you reasonably expect them to be than last season?
Mountaineers Coaching Staff Remains Positive Despite Extensive Injury List
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said the effect that injuries had on the Mountaineers early in the season was to the point of catastrophic. Heading into Saturday’s Week 8 matchup with Texas Tech, West Virginia’s injury numbers could still be considered part of that threshold. Mountaineers head...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 22
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The WVU golf team is in action in a tournament that spans Sunday to Tuesday. Update (8:00 AM) – Former West Virginia men’s basketball player Joe Mazzulla has started his NBA head...
WVU Postgame Show: Can Things Actually Get Worse for West Virginia Football?
Mountaineer Nation needed a vent session after watching their team get embarrassed in Lubbock. Mike Asti fired up a postgame show to talk just how bad West Virginia’s 48-10 loss to Texas Tech was and what it means for the rest of the season and future of the program.
