Morgantown, WV

3 Takeaways from WVU Football’s Miserable Showing Against Texas Tech

The final score of 48-10 says all. Texas Tech didn’t just beat West Virginia, they completely destroyed the Mountaineers. WVU was so bad in Lubbock it triggered a reaction from head coach Neal Brown that transitioned from frustrated to downright angry. There’s not much good to take away from that type of game, but there’s plenty of bad that was left on the field.
WVU Football’s Loss to Unranked Texas Tech Worst Since 1965

With the football team sitting at 3-4, things have hit a new low for West Virginia. One that the program hasn’t seen in almost 60 years. That includes losing to unranked Texas Tech 48-10, the worst loss to an unranked opponent for West Virginia since 1965 when they lost 44-6 to Penn State.
3 Keys for West Virginia Football to Snap Losing Streak to Texas Tech

The Mountaineers are now at a cross roads point in the season heading into a matchup with Texas Tech. This a game West Virginia has lost 3 straight years and won’t be easy by any means. With that said, it’s another game WVU desperately needs to win as they hope to continue their season turn around and recharge trust in the climb.
WVU Relying on O-Line to Stave Off Familiar Texas Tech Defense

Both West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell spoke on the similarities between the Texas Tech and Baylor defenses during Tuesday’s news conference. Harrell’s comments were a little more elaborate than Brown’s, but the pair recognized the Mountaineers may see the same aggressive qualities from...
Mountaineers Coaching Staff Remains Positive Despite Extensive Injury List

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said the effect that injuries had on the Mountaineers early in the season was to the point of catastrophic. Heading into Saturday’s Week 8 matchup with Texas Tech, West Virginia’s injury numbers could still be considered part of that threshold. Mountaineers head...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 22

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The WVU golf team is in action in a tournament that spans Sunday to Tuesday. Update (8:00 AM) – Former West Virginia men’s basketball player Joe Mazzulla has started his NBA head...
