Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Carson Wentz impacting Week 7 QB rankings

Sporting News
What's wrong with Tom Brady, Buccaneers' offense? Six reasons for Tampa Bay's struggles
The Buccaneers were No. 2 in the NFL In total offense and scoring offense last season. With Tom Brady deciding not to retire and returning to Tampa Bay in 2022, they were expected be just as dangerous this season. Instead, the Bucs went into their Week 7 game in Carolina ranked 21st in both total and scoring offense.
Sporting News
What channel is Seahawks vs. Chargers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game
In the NFL, a win is a win — no matter how ugly. That's something both of these teams should be thankful for after last week. The Seahawks and Chargers are both coming off sloppy, imperfect victories in Week 6. Yet, somehow, both now find themselves tied for first place in their respective divisions.
Dolphins celebrate '72 team ahead of Sunday night game
Members of the Miami Dolphins' perfect 1972 team gathered at midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Turnovers doom Detroit Lions vs. Cowboys: 'This is my fault and it won’t happen again'
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jamaal Williams sat in front of his locker, head down, brushing his hair, beating himself up over his role in another baffling loss by the Detroit Lions. Williams lost a fumble on the goal line early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-6 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, the second of five turnovers the Lions committed in a snowball of a second half. ...
Former Seahawks Star Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On ESPN And His Reaction Goes Viral
Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, went viral after he caught himself dropping an F-bomb during his live appearance on ESPN. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion was being interviewed for the sports network during a game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV. “I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherf****ers…,” he said catching himself dropping the profanity and drawing a fist up to his mouth looking stunned directly at the camera. Lynch continued speaking and then dropped another swear word unknowingly, “I...
Sporting News
What's wrong with Aaron Rodgers? Packers offense struggles again in loss to Commanders: 'It ain't good enough'
Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse for Green Bay, the 2022 season has hit a new low. The Packers' offensive woes showed no signs of letting up on Sunday as they slumped to a shocking 23-21 loss to the Commanders at FedEx Field. It was their second straight defeat, dropping them to a 3-4 record on the season. But what's even more troublesome is it marked the 5th straight game in which the Packers offense struggled to get anything going.
Sporting News
Breece Hall injury update: Jets RB suffers potential ACL tear vs. Broncos
Jets rookie running back Breece Hall has been one of the key components of the surprising 5-2 Jets, and now, he may not be part of the winning ways of "Gang Green" for some time. Hall was injured in the second quarter of the Week 7 matchup with the Broncos,...
Sporting News
Brian Flores coaching record: Why Dolphins fired head coach after back-to-back winning seasons
The Dolphins were one of the most surprising teams to enter the coaching carousel this past offseason, firing head coach Brian Flores less than 24 hours after their season came to a close. Unlike most teams that decided to make a change at the top — there were 10 in...
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 7: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season is here and the league is back with some quality matchups on hand for this weekend. The action begins on Thursday with the Cardinals hosting the Saints in an NFC clash. Week 7 marks the return of DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended the first six games of the season after a failed drug test. With the return of Hopkins, Kyler Murray will have two new faces to throw to, as the team also acquired Robbie Anderson from the Panthers this week.
Sporting News
Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update: Lions WR ruled out after sustaining concussion vs. Cowboys
Despite putting up explosive numbers, the Lions' offense has struggled keeping all its weapons on the field at one time. Those injury woes continued on Sunday, when talented pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown was forced to leave Detroit's Week 7 clash against Dallas after appearing to sustain a blow to the head.
Sporting News
How new 49ers weapon Christian McCaffrey fits perfectly in Kyle Shanahan's loaded offense, now and later
The 49ers haven't had a Pro Bowl-caliber feature running back back in nearly a decade. Their trade with the Panthers for Christian McCaffrey changes that. Coach Kyle Shanahan, in five plus seasons in San Francisco, has had a productive rushing attack with a variety of backs post Frank Gore, from Carlos Hyde to Jeff Wilson Jr. None of them provided the same running and receiving upside McCaffrey will.
Sporting News
Updated Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
Steelers vs. Dolphins odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 7 'Sunday Night Football'
When the Steelers (2-4) travel to Miami to play the Dolphins (3-3) in the penultimate game of NFL Week 7 on "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), it will be a classic AFC matchup on a celebratory night for the home team. While the Dolphins honor the undefeated Super...
Sporting News
Why Dolphins don't have a 1st-round draft pick in 2023: Tom Brady, Sean Payton and tampering
The Dolphins are facing a rarity in 2023: they won't have a first-round selection in next year's NFL Draft despite not trading it away. Miami lost its 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick in the 2022 offseason as punishment for tampering related to attempts to acquire Tom Brady and Sean Payton. The league's investigation found "tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity." Team owner Stephen Ross was suspended through Oct. 17, which means he will likely be back at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for the team's game vs. the Steelers.
