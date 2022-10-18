Read full article on original website
Cowboys lean on defense in Prescott’s return, top Lions 24-6
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott made sure to remember what he watched during the five games the star quarterback missed with a fractured right thumb. The Dallas defense has things under control. Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns, Prescott threw for a score in his return and...
Dolphins' quarterback Tagovailoa insists he doesn't want to be known for 'the Tua rule' but admits he has learned to not 'try to be a superhero' as he makes his return to the field after concussion scare
Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has said he is aware he is at the center of player safety in the NFL but insisted he does not want to be known for it ahead of his return to the field. Tagovailoa will mark his return against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday...
Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady hasn’t been in this position in two decades — a game under .500 this far into the NFL season. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in four games Sunday to fall to 3-4. It came in stunning fashion, a 21-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, a team that had lost 12 of 13 games and was playing with a third-string quarterback and under an interim head coach. The defeat left the seven-time Super Bowl champion searching for answers. “No one feels good about where we’re at,” Brady said. “No one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing. We’re all in it together, and we have to pull ourselves out of it.”
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley trade, more questions
It’s time to open the Big Blue View Mailbag and answer some New York Giants-related questions. We start this week with a couple of Saquon Barkley questions. Gabriel Rossettie asks: The Giants are 5-1. We all believe that they can keep winning and make the playoffs. I also believe that they should trade Saquon Barkley if they can land a 1st round pick plus. Saquon’s value as an offensive weapon has been re-established. Leaving aside the Giants’ record, the timing is ideal for a move. But management would weather a great deal of criticism, the Giants’ record being what it is. I think Schoen would dare to do it. And that he would be right to do it at the right price. It would be a temporarily unpopular move, but it would cement him as a GM with the courage of his convictions about building a long-term winning franchise. Do you agree?
Giants news, 10/22: Wink Martindale’s underdog mentality, Daniel Jones, more
You won’t find Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale complaining about the Giants, underdogs this week to the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting no respect. “I’ve always considered myself an underdog. I like coaching life that way because when you’re the underdog you always try to keep that edge,” Martindale said.
Simpled Minded Approach to the Value of Tanking (hint: not much)
Call me simple minded. There are better analysts than me. But please hear me out. What is the value of tanking? Some people say that is what it takes to get your franchise QB. Me? I'm not certain. Maybe it is shear luck. Looking at 2021 (you know, that last complete season that was played), here are the top 14 quarterbacks based upon QBR and the draft pick or how the team acquired them either the traded pick or FA. Excuse me if the formatting is not nice and pretty.
Giants news, 10/21: Kadarius Toney speaks, Jones’ talks contract, more headlines
Toney, who is expected to miss miss his 12th game out of 24 potential appearances doesn’t know what he can do to prevent further hamstring injuries and remains confident in his ability. “I mean, why would I doubt myself?” he said. “I know what I can do and what...
POLL: Only 28 percent say Giants must reach playoffs for season to be a success
Do the New York Giants, a surprising 5-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, have to reach the playoffs for the season be considered a success?. Considering the better-than-anticipated start to the season, that is one of the questions we asked voters this week in our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling.
Giants-Jaguars injury report: Azeez Ojulari, Oshane Ximines out for Giants
The New York Giants will be without a pair of their edge defenders on Sunday when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Azeez Ojulari, who has played in only two games this season, will miss a third straight week with his second calf injury of the season. Oshane Ximines, who injured his quad last week against the Green Bay Packers, will also miss the game.
