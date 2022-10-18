Read full article on original website
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping’s third term
BEIJING (AP) — The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself a third five-year term Sunday as leader of the ruling Communist Party. Xi has tightened control at home and is trying to use China’s economic...
