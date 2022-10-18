ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leah Messer Responds To Allegations That Jaylan Mobley Cheated On Her: ‘Y’all Are Tripping’

By Eric Todisco
 5 days ago
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, 30, clarified on Twitter that her now ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley did not cheat on her. “While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid,” Leah wrote on October 17, one week after the couple announced they called off their engagement. The reality star also said that the former couple is “refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us.”

Leah and Jaylan were dating for over one year, and engaged for two months, before they shocked fans with news of their split on October 11. “While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” Leah and Jaylan wrote in a joint statement shared to Instagram. Their post included a black and white photo of themselves holding hands.

The exes also said in their statement, “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together. X”

Leah Messer (Photo: SplashNews.com)

A few days before Leah got engaged to Jaylan in August, the MTV star revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she had her three daughters’ approval to take her relationship to the next level. “I think just them asking [if we are going to get married] … it’s like, low-key, their approval [of my relationship with Jaylan]. They love Jaylan. We are happy. And we’re very excited,” she told us. Leah shares Adalynn, 9, with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, and 12-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah, with her ex-husband Corey Simms.

Leah announced Jaylan’s proposal with stunning engagement photos that have since been deleted. She showed off her sparkling diamond engagement ring, which is a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry.

