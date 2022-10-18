ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sporting News

Jean Segura's wild ride in Game 3 ends with huge play, Phillies in control of NLCS

There was the low, and then the high, followed by a quick drop and then a soaring height. That was Jean Segura's night Friday. The Phillies second baseman made the win probability chart bounce up and down in a series of key moments during Game 3 of the NLCS. In the end, he and the Phils ended up on top, winning 4-2 and taking a 2-1 series lead over the Padres.
Sporting News

Padres vs. Phillies live score, updates, highlights from Game 5 of 2022 NLCS

It has been a tale of two seasons for the Phillies in 2022. At the beginning of the summer, the team was floundering. Manager Joe Girardi was fired in early June after a 22-29 start. Things went from bad to worse when reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper went on...
Sporting News

Astros' Jose Altuve shares moment with selfie-seeking field invader in ALCS Game 2 win over Yankees

Astros standout Jose Altuve was greeted with a surprise right at the end of Houston's Game 2 victory over the Yankees in the ALCS. With just three outs separating the Astros from a 3-2 victory, Altuve strutted to his usual post of second base quietly.Yet, as the ball zipped from bag to bag ahead of Ryan Pressly's opening pitch of the inning, a Houston fan, clad in a retro Craig Biggio jersey, slipped past security and made his way to the hole between first and second base — right towards Altuve.
HOUSTON, TX

