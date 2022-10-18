Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
Sporting News
Why Brandon Marsh's hair always looks greasy during Phillies games: 'It’s called having some f—ing edge'
Since entering the league in 2021, Phillies centerfielder Brandon Marsh has earned a reputation as one of the league's true fielding savants. He ranks in the 95th percentile in Outs Above Average, according to Baseball Savant. What's more impressive? That Marsh makes web gems like this look easy, all while...
Sporting News
Padres' Jurickson Profar frustrated by check swing call in NLCS Game 3: 'I didn't swing'
Did he go? Yes, says Todd Tichenor. No, says Jurickson Profar. Tichenor has the final say as the third-base umpire. His call after an appeal of a Profar checked swing turned the tide in the ninth inning of NLCS Game 3 between the Padres and Phillies on Friday. Had Tichenor...
Sporting News
Yankees vs. Astros weather updates: ALDS Game 4 under threat of delay due to rain forecast in New York City
The Astros are one win away from sweeping the Yankees and clinching their spot in the 2022 World Series; however, the pivotal game on Sunday could potentially face a delay thanks to rain. Game 4 of the ALCS will likely have to deal with rain, as there is on-again, off-again...
Sporting News
Yankees' Aaron Boone blames Houston's open roof for denying Aaron Judge HR: 'I think that's a homer all the time'
The Yankees fell 3-2 to the Astros Thursday, continuing their struggles against the No. 1 team in the American League. It dropped them to 2-0 in the series heading back to the friendly confines of New York. No one will be happier to be home than manager Aaron Boone, who...
Sporting News
Jean Segura's wild ride in Game 3 ends with huge play, Phillies in control of NLCS
There was the low, and then the high, followed by a quick drop and then a soaring height. That was Jean Segura's night Friday. The Phillies second baseman made the win probability chart bounce up and down in a series of key moments during Game 3 of the NLCS. In the end, he and the Phils ended up on top, winning 4-2 and taking a 2-1 series lead over the Padres.
Sporting News
Padres vs. Phillies live score, updates, highlights from Game 5 of 2022 NLCS
It has been a tale of two seasons for the Phillies in 2022. At the beginning of the summer, the team was floundering. Manager Joe Girardi was fired in early June after a 22-29 start. Things went from bad to worse when reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper went on...
Sporting News
How the Yankees' offense has been stifled by the Astros in the ALCS, by the numbers
It has been an American League Championship Series to forget for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. The presumptive AL MVP has been in a funk throughout the series with an .083 batting average against the Astros. But he is hardly the only New York hitter struggling against the the Astros' excellent...
Sporting News
Astros' Jose Altuve shares moment with selfie-seeking field invader in ALCS Game 2 win over Yankees
Astros standout Jose Altuve was greeted with a surprise right at the end of Houston's Game 2 victory over the Yankees in the ALCS. With just three outs separating the Astros from a 3-2 victory, Altuve strutted to his usual post of second base quietly.Yet, as the ball zipped from bag to bag ahead of Ryan Pressly's opening pitch of the inning, a Houston fan, clad in a retro Craig Biggio jersey, slipped past security and made his way to the hole between first and second base — right towards Altuve.
