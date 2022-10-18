The theory over the past couple seasons was relatively simple: What would Jayson Tatum’s season look like if he didn’t have such slow starts? Tatum himself addressed it during the preseason, acknowledging he traditionally has struggled in the first half of the season. Of course, Tatum has delivered some of his best games of his career down the stretch, when the Celtics need to pick up wins late in the regular season or playoffs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO