Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic
The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
Jeff Van Gundy calls suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka ‘a terrific man’ on ESPN
What few details have emerged about the reasons for Ime Udoka’s unprecedented punishment haven’t painted the suspended Celtics coach in a good light. That didn’t stop Jeff Van Gundy from calling him a “terrific man” on Friday’s ESPN broadcast of Boston’s win over the Miami Heat.
Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth
As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Magic 126-120 behind Jayson Tatum erupting for 40 points
The Celtics have started the year with one of the best scoring offenses in the NBA and that trend continued against the Magic on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum (40 points) led five different Boston players in double figures as the visitors took down Orlando 126-120 in a shootout at Amway Arena after closing strong late with a 10-2 run late in the fourth quarter.
Celtics Mailbag: Payton Pritchard future, Luke Kornet role, starting lineup tweaks
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Hello Brian! Do you think they change the starting lineup every game to suit the opposition? How deep will the rotation go during the regular season, does it depend on blowouts vs. Trying to find things that work? How much experimenting will Joe do? — Eddy FB.
How to watch ‘No Chill with Gilbert Arenas’ season 2 premiere for free
NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas talks basketball and life around it with athletes, celebs and more in a new season of “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” premiering on Sunday, Oct. 23. Season 2 of the show will premiere on Sunday at 7 p.m. EST exclusively on Fubo Sports Network....
Jets rookie running back Breece Hall out with knee injury
New York Jets running back Breece Hall was ruled out after leaving the game late in the second quarter with a knee injury
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum building early MVP hype with hot start to season
The theory over the past couple seasons was relatively simple: What would Jayson Tatum’s season look like if he didn’t have such slow starts? Tatum himself addressed it during the preseason, acknowledging he traditionally has struggled in the first half of the season. Of course, Tatum has delivered some of his best games of his career down the stretch, when the Celtics need to pick up wins late in the regular season or playoffs.
Celtics injury report: Al Horford out for Saturday’s game against Magic
While Al Horford said at Friday’s shootaround he plans to play in back-to-back this season and Saturday’s game against the Magic, that won’t be the case after all. Horford was listed as out on the Celtics’ injury report for the 7 p.m. game facing the Magic because of low back stiffness.
What Celtics’ Jayson Tatum called ‘formula for success’ for team chemistry
The Celtics look impressive after starting 2-0 on the season, including a 111-104 win over the Heat on Friday. The C’s have ousted two East contenders in the form of the Sixers and Heat, forging their own hot start to the season. That’s life as a contender as Boston looks to get back to the NBA Finals.
Jayson Tatum credits Noah Vonleh, Sam Hauser as bench helps Celtics win over Heat
Jayson Tatum has routinely played as the only starter on Celtics bench units throughout recent seasons as he’s risen to an All-Star level. This year, he’s been dealing with a relatively new cast of characters on that front amid injuries to Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari along with some offseason changes in personnel.
Why Jayson Tatum isn’t happy with Celtics despite 3-0 start to season
After a 40-point night against the Magic and a 3-0 start to the regular season, one might expect Jayson Tatum to be jubilant about Boston’s opening week of the regular season. However, the Celtics All-Star couldn’t help but voice his concern after Boston’s 126-120 win due to the team’s play on end of the floor.
Damien Harris looks likely to be active for Patriots Monday night
After missing last week’s win over Cleveland, Patriots running back Damien Harris was a full participant at practice on Thursday and Friday and met with the media after practice on Saturday. Nothing will be official until game time obviously, but both of those are generally indications of a player...
Kendrick Bourne injury: Patriots WR ruled out for Bears game (report)
New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne will reportedly miss Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears with a toe injury, according to Mike Giardi of the NFL Network. Bourne played just four snaps against the Cleveland Browns last week before leaving the game. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, the injury is a lingering turf toe issue.
Mac Jones moves well, Shaun Wade absent from Patriots practice
FOXBOROUGH — Shaun Wade remained the only Patriots player missing from practice during the media-viewable portion of the team’s workout Saturday. Wade, who was a non-participant Friday with an illness remained out. The final injury report of the week will be out later on Saturday afternoon. Jalen Mills, who was a limited participant on Friday, said he was a full participant on Saturday.
N’Keal Harry more excited to make Bears’ debut than to face Patriots
N’Keal Harry will try to start to resurrect his career in the same place it went off the rails to begin with. By coincidence of timing, the former Patriots receiver will likely make his Bears debut in Foxborough against his former team when New England hosts Chicago on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0