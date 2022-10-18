ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic

The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
ORLANDO, FL
MassLive.com

Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth

As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics beat Magic 126-120 behind Jayson Tatum erupting for 40 points

The Celtics have started the year with one of the best scoring offenses in the NBA and that trend continued against the Magic on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum (40 points) led five different Boston players in double figures as the visitors took down Orlando 126-120 in a shootout at Amway Arena after closing strong late with a 10-2 run late in the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics Mailbag: Payton Pritchard future, Luke Kornet role, starting lineup tweaks

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Hello Brian! Do you think they change the starting lineup every game to suit the opposition? How deep will the rotation go during the regular season, does it depend on blowouts vs. Trying to find things that work? How much experimenting will Joe do? — Eddy FB.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum building early MVP hype with hot start to season

The theory over the past couple seasons was relatively simple: What would Jayson Tatum’s season look like if he didn’t have such slow starts? Tatum himself addressed it during the preseason, acknowledging he traditionally has struggled in the first half of the season. Of course, Tatum has delivered some of his best games of his career down the stretch, when the Celtics need to pick up wins late in the regular season or playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Damien Harris looks likely to be active for Patriots Monday night

After missing last week’s win over Cleveland, Patriots running back Damien Harris was a full participant at practice on Thursday and Friday and met with the media after practice on Saturday. Nothing will be official until game time obviously, but both of those are generally indications of a player...
MassLive.com

Kendrick Bourne injury: Patriots WR ruled out for Bears game (report)

New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne will reportedly miss Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears with a toe injury, according to Mike Giardi of the NFL Network. Bourne played just four snaps against the Cleveland Browns last week before leaving the game. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, the injury is a lingering turf toe issue.
CHICAGO, IL
MassLive.com

Mac Jones moves well, Shaun Wade absent from Patriots practice

FOXBOROUGH — Shaun Wade remained the only Patriots player missing from practice during the media-viewable portion of the team’s workout Saturday. Wade, who was a non-participant Friday with an illness remained out. The final injury report of the week will be out later on Saturday afternoon. Jalen Mills, who was a limited participant on Friday, said he was a full participant on Saturday.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

