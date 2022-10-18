Read full article on original website
Auline Enlow Pritchard
Auline Enlow Pritchard, 87, of Crosby, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 12, 1935, the daughter of Dudley Eugene Enlow and Hattie Ashley Enlow. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She is survived by four daughters, Belinda McKlemurry and James, Corette...
Scouts and Natchez DAR join up for Day of Service
NATCHEZ — Members of Scout Troops 168B and 168G teamed up with the Natchez Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for its annual Day of Service recently. This year, the Natchez chapter chose as its service the cleaning of The Natchez Trace marker on the...
Vera M. Craig
WASHINGTON, MS – Services for Vera M. Craig, 88 of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church in Washington, MS. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.
Silas Simmons promotes five in its Natchez office.
NATCHEZ — Accounting firm Silas Simmons, headquartered in Natchez, has promoted five individuals on its staff. Moses Ard, CPA, was promoted from Senior Manager to Director, and has been with Silas Simmons since September 2011. He received his Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Taxation from Mississippi State University. Ard has been a CPA since 2012, and has a dual role in both tax and audit departments.
Bulldog selected to coach in Mississippi-Alabama game
NATCHEZ — Lady Bulldog basketball Head Coach and Athletic Director Alphaka Moore will coach in the Mississippi Association of Coaches 2023 Mississippi-Alabama basketball game this spring. Natchez-Adams School District announced the news Wednesday morning. Moore will be the assistant coach for the Mississippi Girls team when they play the...
Chefs get fired up for Vidalia’s Back the Blue cook-off, now competing for Louisiana championship title
VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia Police Department’s second annual barbecue cook-off fundraiser is so close, you can almost hear the hot coals sizzling. The Back the Blue Barbeque and a car show are next weekend, Oct. 28 and 29 at the Riverview RV Park in Vidalia. This year, the...
IT’S THE WEEKEND Y’ALL: Y’all Means All fundraiser for suicide prevention begins
NATCHEZ — Tickets are already sold out for the opening event of the non-profit Y’all Means All’s biggest fundraiser of the year, “The Weekend,” but there is still time left to reserve a spot in the upcoming nights of cocktails, comedy, lip sync competitions and drag performances.
Mother, daughter recovering at UMMC after wreck on Palestine Road
NATCHEZ — A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
A win clinches district title, playoff bye for Rebels
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School’s varsity football team will look to finish the 2022 regular season undefeated this Friday night as they welcome Riverfield Academy to Bobby Marks Stadium for Senior Night. Kickoff between the Riverfield Academy Raiders (5-4, 2-1) and the ACCS Rebels (9-0, 3-0) in...
Jefferson County looks to hop in MHSAA Region 7-3A driver seat
FAYETTE — It has been three years since the Jefferson County High School Tigers ran the table in MHSAA Region 7-3A. And that was when Hazlehurst High School was still one of their region opponents. Now Jefferson County has the same opportunity this season as it plays host to...
Women of the Struggle: Facing Fear in the Civil Right Era Oct. 27 at Co-Lin Natchez
NATCHEZ — A special treat awaits those who attend the Voices and Votes sessions at Copiah-Lincoln Community College library on Oct. 27. The premiere of the draft documentary “Women of the Struggle: Facing Fear in the Civil Rights Era” will be shown free of charge at noon and 6 p.m.
Mississippi deer hunter reflects on life time of hunting
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Lifelong Hunter Andy Zimmerman has a lot of stories to tell from the 69 years he has hunted deer. Once a young man, he got his start by being a target shooter before hunting at the age of 17. His fondest memories of the woods are...
Non-profit group GMSS plans community appreciation event Oct. 23
NATCHEZ — GMSS, pronounced “GEMS,” is a nonprofit organization, founded by Glennese Michelle Smith in 2016. GMSS is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Its mission is to help abused adults and children, prevent high school dropouts, help those dealing with mental challenges due to other issues, and also assist with the homeless.
Weather Forecast: Oct 20, 2022
NATCHEZ — Fall is here as the leaves start to fall and the first frosts bring a chill to the air. Wednesday night is forecast to have another frost as temps will fall down between 28 and 32 degrees. Frost is likely with possible damage to unprotected vegetation. There...
APPREHENDED: 18-year-old wanted for shooting in Ferriday arrested
FERRIDAY, La. — A wanted poster of a Ferriday teen linked to several shooting incidents has been replaced with one that says “apprehended.”. Ferriday Police Chief Sam King offered a reward for any information that could help police capture 18-year-old Kemonte Leonard, also known as “Tankaman.” In the photo shared by the department on social media, Leonard is holding what appears to be an AR-15 rifle and another pistol under his arm.
Remains found off of Franklin County highway
HAMBURG — A missing person’s vehicle was found with remains inside on Wednesday morning off of Highway 33 in Hamburg, authorities said. Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindle said the death appears to be an accident. Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating it. Craig James, who is the public affairs...
$220 million awarded to Syrah to expand Vidalia operation
VIDALIA, La. — Today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that two companies in Louisiana have been awarded $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to expand manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components. One of these was Syrah Technologies, which has been...
Local match for Phase One of Morgantown Road funds approved: ‘We shouldn’t be debating it’
NATCHEZ — Adams County Supervisors are still deliberating on how they should expend approximately $5.9 million they’ve received from American Rescue Plan Act and $7.5 million from a bond for roads and bridges throughout the county. However, during a Monday meeting, the supervisors agreed some of those funds...
