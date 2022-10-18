ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dies after shooting in Phoenix, no arrests made

PHOENIX - A man has died in the hospital after being shot in Phoenix on Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, died from...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect detained after shooting on light rail in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Officers detained a suspect after responding to reports of shots fired inside a Valley Metro light rail train in downtown Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. Police found an adult male on the light rail near First Avenue and Van Buren Street who had been struck by gunfire, and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death while parked in Phoenix alleyway

PHOENIX - Detectives are searching for possible suspects after a man was fatally shot multiple times in a car near 18th Street and McDowell overnight. Patrol officers reportedly heard multiple shots fired in the area at around 12:53 a.m. and found a vehicle that was parked in a neighborhood alleyway.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Suspected killer arrested in 2005 cold case of Phoenix woman

An arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force veteran. "You could hear her smile when she talked to you," says Danita Greene, a close friend of Shelia Jones. Forty-two-year-old Jones was known to friends as "Stevee." She's been gone for nearly...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley man sentenced 2.5 years in prison for dealing firearms

PHOENIX — A Valley man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for dealing in firearms without a license, authorities said Friday. Abdur-R-Ahin Shamsid-Deen, 43, from El Mirage received his 30-month sentence Oct. 11 after previously pleading guilty to dealing the weapons, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times

A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
MARICOPA, AZ
shtfpreparedness.com

Police capture woman who allegedly robbed a Circle K and smashed in clerk’s face with a brick

SHTFPreparedness may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. In early August, two women robbed a Circle K in Phoenix. In an effort to steal cash, alcohol, and cigarettes, they nearly robbed a man of his life. While one suspect was detained later that month, the other remained at large until Tuesday, when Phoenix police finally tracked her down.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police arrest suspect in homicide at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police have arrested a suspect accused of being involved in the shooting death of a man at a Glendale apartment complex nearly two months ago. Derick Bonilla, 23, was taken into custody this week for allegedly killing a man on Aug. 29 in the 6200 block of North 48th Avenue, court records show.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy