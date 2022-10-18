Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 injured; gunman still on the loose
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting at a house party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road left seven people injured and a man dead. By the time officers arrived at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, multiple people had already been taken to the hospital by family and friends.
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix, no arrests made
PHOENIX - A man has died in the hospital after being shot in Phoenix on Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, died from...
KTAR.com
Suspect detained after shooting on light rail in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Officers detained a suspect after responding to reports of shots fired inside a Valley Metro light rail train in downtown Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. Police found an adult male on the light rail near First Avenue and Van Buren Street who had been struck by gunfire, and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Maricopa police arrest suspect who allegedly assaulted woman while driving her home
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man previously convicted of sexual abuse, trespassing, and impersonating law enforcement has been arrested again for allegedly assaulting a woman he had driven home. Nathan Whipple, 28, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman who was attempting to...
Man dead after shooting near 16th Street and McDowell Road
A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning near 16th Street and McDowell Road in central Phoenix.
Suspect still at large after robbing a home at gunpoint
The person of interest backed a white Honda Pilot SUV into the driveway of a home, followed the victim into his house at gunpoint, and stole an estimated $140,000 worth of jewelry from a Phoenix home.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death while parked in Phoenix alleyway
PHOENIX - Detectives are searching for possible suspects after a man was fatally shot multiple times in a car near 18th Street and McDowell overnight. Patrol officers reportedly heard multiple shots fired in the area at around 12:53 a.m. and found a vehicle that was parked in a neighborhood alleyway.
Man shot on Valley Metro train in downtown Phoenix
A man is in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting on a Valley Metro train Saturday morning in downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
AZFamily
Report missing loved ones to Phoenix police during “Missing in Arizona Day”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department is hosting its 9th annual “Missing in Arizona Day” on Saturday. The event will be an opportunity for community members to talk with detectives and make detailed police reports for any loved ones who have gone missing. The event will...
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
ABC 15 News
Suspected killer arrested in 2005 cold case of Phoenix woman
An arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force veteran. "You could hear her smile when she talked to you," says Danita Greene, a close friend of Shelia Jones. Forty-two-year-old Jones was known to friends as "Stevee." She's been gone for nearly...
AZFamily
Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
KTAR.com
Valley man sentenced 2.5 years in prison for dealing firearms
PHOENIX — A Valley man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for dealing in firearms without a license, authorities said Friday. Abdur-R-Ahin Shamsid-Deen, 43, from El Mirage received his 30-month sentence Oct. 11 after previously pleading guilty to dealing the weapons, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times
A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
shtfpreparedness.com
Police capture woman who allegedly robbed a Circle K and smashed in clerk’s face with a brick
SHTFPreparedness may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. In early August, two women robbed a Circle K in Phoenix. In an effort to steal cash, alcohol, and cigarettes, they nearly robbed a man of his life. While one suspect was detained later that month, the other remained at large until Tuesday, when Phoenix police finally tracked her down.
Police arrest suspect in homicide at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police have arrested a suspect accused of being involved in the shooting death of a man at a Glendale apartment complex nearly two months ago. Derick Bonilla, 23, was taken into custody this week for allegedly killing a man on Aug. 29 in the 6200 block of North 48th Avenue, court records show.
78-Year-Old Frank Camacho Aguliar Killed In A Fatal Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday afternoon by the Phoenix police. Officials confirmed that a 78-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 29th Street and Broadway Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man captured on camera aiming a gun at witnesses in a parking lot
PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police K-9 took down a man who was seen on a video riding his bike around a parking lot and aiming a gun at people. Authorities got reports of the unfolding incident around 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 in a convenience store's parking lot near 27th and Dunlap avenues.
