ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Honoring Fallen Webb City Marshal killed in the line of duty 120 years ago

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cR9TS_0idY94Of00

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A fallen Webb City Marshal who died 120 years ago in the line of duty will be honored on Tuesday, October 18, in a special ceremony where he is already buried at Webb City Cemetery.

His marker does not recognize his line of duty death, until now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUQHD_0idY94Of00

City Marshal Leonard S. Rich serving the City of Webb City, was killed in the line of duty on August 10, 1902.

Marshal Rich was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance in downtown Webb City.

Webb City Elk’s Lodge #861, Mount Hope Cemetery & Quality Memorials, Inc. will place memorial marker on his gravesite.

| SEE OUR LIVE live video honoring Marshal Rich from Webb City Cemetery.

“Today we pay homage to to one of our officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Marshal Leonard S. Rich was a Webb City lawman dedicated to bringing law and order to his town.” — Service Program

On Saturday night August 10, 1902 Marshal Rich was responding to a disturbance inside Lizzie Reed’s Resort. The resort was a two-story building on Main  Street. The trouble was between the owner, Lizzie, and an Oklahoma man, Jim Gideon.

Jim Gideon and his gang had been giving some of the girls upstairs in the parlor some troubles. Lizzie wanted them to go downstairs but he refused.

The Gideon Brothers, Joe and Jim, had moved to Webb City from Oklahoma Indian Territory in December 1901. They quickly became known as dangerous men and this was not their first run-in with Marshal Rich.

Both brothers had been bragging all evening about how they were going to “get a guy” and the deed was going to take sometime around midnight. Joe would not stop talking about it and kept showing off his gun until Jim finally told him to take the gun back to the hotel room. Only Joe didn’t do it and he continued to drink.

Finally Lizzie called Marshal Rich, Marshal James, and Sam Moon, temporary police officer hired to serve during the street fair.

At first Marshal Rich tried to talk Jim down and for a while it seemed to be working until they got to the front door. That’s when a scuffle between Jim and Marshall Rich broke out. At the same time a fight was going on between Joe Gideon and Marshall James.

Shots were fired and when it was over Joe Gideon had killed Marshall Rich. Sam Moon had killed Joe Gideon and Jim Gideon had been shot through the arm. Marshall James was badly beaten but survived.

Marshall Leonard Rich was a peace officer and a family man. He married Eve May Eulitle in July 1888. They had a six year old daughter, Stella. Marshal Rich is buried in the Webb City Cemetery; his stone does not show he died in the line of duty.

October 18, 2022 a new stone was placed in front of Marshal Rich headstone to recognize his sacrifice for the people of Webb City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00eQ21_0idY94Of00

Information courtesy Priscilla Brown and Jeanne Woodworth-Newby of the Webb City area genealogical society.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Unoccupied tractor runs into man who later dies at hospital

CHEROKEE, Kan. (KAKE) - A driverless tractor ran into a truck and 73-year-old Joseph Carlson who was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol report the accident took place around 11 a.m. on Saturday in Cherokee Kansas. A driverless tractor ran into a truck damaging it and fatally injuring Carlson. Carlson was taken to a Via Christi hospital where he was pronounced dead.
CHEROKEE, KS
KYTV

Woman pleads guilty to murder charge in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman accused in the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple in 2020 pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Teresa Cox is one of four suspects charged in the murders of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul, who were shot and killed on Nov. 14, 2020. Investigators say Cox was the ex-wife of Chute, and they had a child together.
WILLARD, MO
KSN News

Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
CHEROKEE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

T-bone crash, one rolls to side in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday night 10:45 p.m. Joplin E-911 was alerted to a two-vehicle crash, one overturned at 2nd and Patterson. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Joplin Police officers tell us no one was injured. METS ambulance checked everyone out and they refused transport to a hospital. Cpl Sean Lackey tells us a maroon Toyota...
JOPLIN, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
NORFOLK, NE
columbusnews-report.com

Fire destroys rural Columbus home

Columbus firefighters were dispatched to a working structure fire at 101 NE Lawton Road just after 8 p.m. Monday evening. Upon arrival firefighters encountered a fully engulfed single-story home. The homeowner was lighting a propane stove when the propane ignited and spread rapidly throughout the house. The homeowner escaped with minimal injury, but the home was engulfed with flames within…
COLUMBUS, KS
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

19:30 – An officer was dispatched to WCPD in reference to a peace disturbance that occurred at 324 N. Tom St. A 51-year-old male was issued a citation for peace disturbance. 10:31 – Officers were dispatched to Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center, 2077 Stadium Drive, for a disturbance. A 59-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
WEBB CITY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup

David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Automatic firearm located on car stop

A Tuesday afternoon traffic stop led to the arrest of a Missouri couple. Around 3:30 p.m. an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department encountered a Dodge Ram truck driving in a rural area east of Baxter Springs. The officer who was in the area following up on a theft investigation, initiated a traffic stop on the truck for not having a license plate displayed. The driver…
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Multiple grassfires across region; Extreme dry conditions and high winds

KOAM NEWS NOW (JOPLIN METRO) — Extreme drought conditions persist. No outside burning recommended. Authorities ask you not discard cigarettes. “All Grove area fire departments are busy with multiple grade fires in Ottawa, Delaware Counties and in McDonald County, Missouri. You may need to adjust your travel plans if you see smoke near you.” — Cowskin Fire Dept REDINGS MILL...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy