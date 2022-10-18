the problem is that the juveniles can't be touched! they know that and that's why they do what they wanna do! these kids can attack an officer and if the officer fights back to save their own lives, they get fired because now the parents are ready to sue! you know that your child(ren) are in jail because of their behavior! you couldn't save them on the streets, don't try to save them now! let the guards do their job! back the guards up or the facility will continue to go down
No surprise here! Once upon a time I was a prison guard and found that inmates had razor box cutters supplied by the prison but the warden told me I couldn’t carry my 4 D-Cell Maglite because it could be used as a weapon I told the to get eff’d and walked out. Guards need better/more weapons than the inmates!!!
