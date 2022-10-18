Last day in Kansas to register to vote

There’s an important deadline voters need to be aware of as we get closer to Election Day 2022.

The general election is the Tuesday following the first Monday in November.

Tuesday, October 18th is the last day to register to vote for this upcoming election.

To register to vote online, you must have a valid Kansas driver's license or non-driver's identification card. Individuals must register to vote using a paper application if they do not have a Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card.

You must re-register each time you change your name, address, or party affiliation for voting. Please allow time for processing. Once complete, your county election officer will confirm your registration is complete or provide notice that further action is necessary.

CLICK HERE to go to the KS Secretary of State website for voter info.