Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?

The Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Bengals are a 6.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 7 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Bengals 30, Falcons 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "We keep picking against the Falcons and they keep surprising us. Can they do it again?"

Bookies.com : Take the Falcons with the points vs. Bengals

Bill Speros writes: "The Falcons are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL against the spread at 6-0 coming off an outright win at home as 5.5-point underdogs over San Francisco. The Bengals rolled in New Orleans. Joe Burrow was a clean 28 for 37 in his Bayou homecoming, covering 300 yards passing with 3 TDs, no picks and a 126.0 passer rating. The Falcons have perhaps the best least-heralded offensive line in the NFL. They ran the ball on the 49ers and will be able to do so against the Bengals."

NFL Week 7 odds :

ESPN : Bengals have a 75% chance to win the Week 7 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Falcons a 24.8% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Falcons with the points vs. Bengals

It writes: "The Bengals just got past the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. The Falcons got a big win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons have been feisty and haven’t gotten blown out on the road. This may be a spot where you buy a point and take slightly worse line to get the Falcons +7.5. Atlanta has won three of four games."

Sports Betting Dime : Bengals 21.7, Falcons 16.2

The site's formula predicts the Bengals will win the Week 7 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Bet Falcons with the points vs. Bengals

Isaiah De Los Santos writes: "The Bengals, meanwhile, look vulnerable after last year's Super Bowl run. Cincinnati already has questionable losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys so far. Look for Atlanta to slow the game down and try to keep the Bengals' high-powered defense off of the field."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

