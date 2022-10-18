ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees’ Matt Carpenter reacts to his brutal playoffs

HOUSTON — Matt Carpenter has started the postseason an incredible 7-for-7. In strikeouts, that is. And despite hit brilliant regular season, Carpenter couldn’t get it done when he was called upon again in the Yankees’ 4-3 loss in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes makes bold Aaron Judge prediction

NEW YORK — Depending on how the rest of this one-sided American League Championship Series plays out and what happens this winter, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes might be pitching with Aaron Judge playing behind him for the last time in Sunday night’s Game 4. Cortes doesn’t proclaim to...
Yankees star blames himself for teammate’s costly error

NEW YORK — Center fielder Harrison Bader couldn’t hear right fielder Aaron Judge. Judge couldn’t hear Bader. And neither caught what should have been a routine fly ball, leading to a two-run homer in the next at-bat and a brutal 5-0 Yankees loss to the Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are behind Houston, 3-0, in the best-of-seven set.
Yankees face the sobering truth: Astros are just better | Klapisch

HOUSTON — If your antenna was up, you could hear the subtle change in manager Aaron Boone’s tone after the Yankees dropped another heartbreaker to the Astros on Thursday night. The can-do manager sounded like he was peering into the abyss, realizing his team was ready for the plunge. That’s where the Yankees are today, ever closer to being terminated by the American League’s No. 1 powerhouse.
