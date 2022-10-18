HOUSTON — If your antenna was up, you could hear the subtle change in manager Aaron Boone’s tone after the Yankees dropped another heartbreaker to the Astros on Thursday night. The can-do manager sounded like he was peering into the abyss, realizing his team was ready for the plunge. That’s where the Yankees are today, ever closer to being terminated by the American League’s No. 1 powerhouse.

