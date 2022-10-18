Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Steelers vs. Dolphins SGP: Target Tyreek Hill props for Week 7 SNF same-game parlay at DraftKings
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Sunday slate in Week 7 rounds out with Pittsburgh visiting Miami in prime time and since everyone loves an SGP from a...
Yankees’ Matt Carpenter reacts to his brutal playoffs
HOUSTON — Matt Carpenter has started the postseason an incredible 7-for-7. In strikeouts, that is. And despite hit brilliant regular season, Carpenter couldn’t get it done when he was called upon again in the Yankees’ 4-3 loss in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.
Who Is That Guy? Adams Introduces Himself With Big Day
The veteran safety scored his first NFL touchdown and set a career-high for tackles against the Indianapolis Colts in his first game for the home team at Nissan Stadium.
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes makes bold Aaron Judge prediction
NEW YORK — Depending on how the rest of this one-sided American League Championship Series plays out and what happens this winter, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes might be pitching with Aaron Judge playing behind him for the last time in Sunday night’s Game 4. Cortes doesn’t proclaim to...
Yankees get Astros surprise as pitcher suffers champagne bottle injury
The Yankees didn’t see that coming. Nor, apparently, did Lance McCullers. An elbow injury McCullers suffered celebrating Houston’s American League Division Series win over the Mariners on Saturday pushed him from the team’s Game 3 starter to Game 4 for the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
DK Metcalf out for Seahawks, knee injury early at Chargers; Dee Eskridge hurt, returns
Metcalf appeared to get hurt leaping tying to catch Geno Smith’s pass at the goal line and sideline late in the first quarter.
Giants’ injuries piling up in Jaguars game: Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson exit; Daniel Bellinger taken to hospital with eye injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Evan Neal, the Giants’ prized rookie right tackle, injured his left leg in Sunday’s game at the Jaguars. And while the severity of the injury is unclear, it doesn’t look good. Officially, Neal has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game...
Giants’ defense delivered big plays to beat Jaguars | Jaylon Smith’s fourth-and-one stop the biggest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- This overall defensive performance probably did not please first-year Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in a lot of ways. The outcome, however, surely thrilled Martindale and all of Giants nation once again. At least that’s the way it sounded inside Jacksonville’s home stadium. The Giants’ fans might...
DraftKings promo code Sunday Night Football: $1,250 in bonuses for Dolphins vs. Steelers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 7 Sunday slate closes in Miami and a DraftKings promo code for Steelers vs. Dolphins is a new bettor’s ticket to...
Giants’ injury report: Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari will miss third straight game; Oshane Ximines also out
Plan A at outside linebacker every week for the Giants is to have the quartet of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines active. This, however, will be another week that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will have to go with Plan B. Coach Brian Daboll gave a thumbs...
Yankees star blames himself for teammate’s costly error
NEW YORK — Center fielder Harrison Bader couldn’t hear right fielder Aaron Judge. Judge couldn’t hear Bader. And neither caught what should have been a routine fly ball, leading to a two-run homer in the next at-bat and a brutal 5-0 Yankees loss to the Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are behind Houston, 3-0, in the best-of-seven set.
What channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, meet the Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, in an NFC Week 7 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
Broncos’ Russell Wilson won’t play vs. Jets | Why Robert Saleh’s defense can’t get complacent
DENVER — One of the NFL’s biggest names won’t be on the field Sunday when the Jets play the Broncos. Denver quarterback Russell Wilson has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury, according to multiple reports. Backup Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. This might...
What channel is Kansas City Chiefs game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meet the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, in an NFL Week 7 matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Cara, California. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Yankees face the sobering truth: Astros are just better | Klapisch
HOUSTON — If your antenna was up, you could hear the subtle change in manager Aaron Boone’s tone after the Yankees dropped another heartbreaker to the Astros on Thursday night. The can-do manager sounded like he was peering into the abyss, realizing his team was ready for the plunge. That’s where the Yankees are today, ever closer to being terminated by the American League’s No. 1 powerhouse.
Giants’ first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux among best pass rushers in his draft class despite missing first two games
It has been obvious that the Giants’ rookie class has done its fair share to contribute to the team’s 5-1 start. Just last week during the Giants’ 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the first two touchdowns were scored by rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger.
What channel is Cincinnati Bengals game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, meet the Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, in an NFL Week 7 matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch the...
What channel is Cleveland Browns game on today? (10/23/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 7 vs. Ravens
The Cleveland Browns, led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, meet the Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, in an NFL Week 7 AFC North matchup on Sunday, October 23, 2022 (10/23/2022) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger ranks high among NFL tight ends after not ranking at all his senior year at San Diego State
Chris Myarick was nice enough to play along Thursday when he was asked to guess where his Giants rookie teammate Daniel Bellinger fit in last season among the all-conference tight ends in the Mountain West Conference. “Probably at the top of the list, I guess,” said Myarick, who shares the...
NFL picks: Chicago Bears-New England Patriots predictions | Monday Night Football, Week 7
Quarterback Justin Fields, head coach Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears visit running back Rhamondre Stevenson, head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Monday Night Football. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is 8:15 p.m. ET on...
