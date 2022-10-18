Brevard swimmers to know for the upcoming district meets

This year's Cape Coast Conference swim and dive championship was yet another competitive meet for Brevard County public schools.

The times and scores put up at the meet showed that many swimmers in Brevard County could potentially have strong showings at this year's district meets and beyond.

The District 10-3A meet in Sebastian is Thursday, with Heritage and Viera. Melbourne is the only local team in 5-4A, which is scheduled for Friday in Jupiter. Class 1A and 2A district meets, featuring the remainder of Brevard's programs, are next week.

The girls' CCC title was once again claimed by Edgewood. The Red Wolves had a couple big individual winners at the meet.

Avery Ford helped push the Red Wolves to another title, winning the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.02) and 500-yard freestyle (5:29.52).

Lana Schmadeke was another top performer for Edgewood. Schmadeke claimed first place in the diving championship.

Cocoa Beach's Abby Clayton won three events at the meet. She took home first place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.77), 200-yard IM (2:13.56), and swam on the first place 200-yard relay team with Madelyn Wolverton, Aerin Wyman, and Katie Laferriere.

Laferriere also place second in the 100-yard freestyle behind Rockledge's Elena Rollen.

Nicole Riopelle was another multiple event winner at the Cape Coast Conference meet. The West Shore Wildcat won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.07 and the 100-yard butterfly in 58.72.

Some other girl swimmers to watch out for at district meets include Satellite's Isabelle Sealey, Palm Bay's Billi Lovell, Viera's Marin Chapon, and Viera diver Sadie Dempz.

Rockledge's boys' team had a day to remember at the meet and has a number of swimmers to know ahead of the district tournaments.

Elliot Weisel of Rockledge set records in the 200-yard freestyle (1:39.34), the 500-yard freestyle (4:30.63) and swam on two record-setting relay teams.

Weisel along with Eli Rollen, Sebastain Trujilo, and Chaz Schuijt set a new record in the 200-medley relay (1:35.56). Weisel, Trujilo, Rollen, and Zach Quattrochi went on to a set a new record in the 400-free relay with a time of 3:11.14.

Trujilo (100-yard butterfly, 53.87), Schuijt (50-yard freestyle, 23.13), and Eli Rollen (100-yard freestyle, 46.70) also claimed first place in individual events as well.

Palm Bay had a pair of divers win big with Benjamin Smit and Lucas Smit placing first and second in the diving championship.

Keep an eye out for Titusville's Drew Shayka and Hayden Lester, Satellite's Gavin Schumacher, and Rockledge's Reef Parman on the boys' side of things at district tournaments.