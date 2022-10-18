ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kelly Rowland On Her First Celebrity Crush

By Karen Vaughn
 5 days ago

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen at @karenvaughn on social.

Former President Donald Trump Believes Kanye West Needs ‘Help,’ Distancing Himself From One-Time Close Friend
Sources of Former President Donald Trump say he was taken aback by Kanye’s interview with Tucker Carlson. The source told Rolling Stone, Trump wants to distance himself from Kanye.
The source said the former president called Kanye too crazy and said he needs professional help.
He does not plan to speak publicly about Kanye and has told his aides not to comment on the situation. Not us agreeing with Trump-Lawd!
Source: https://radaronline.com/p/donald-trump-kanye-west-distancing-himself-needs-help-tucker-carlson-interview/

Kelly Rowland On Her First Celebrity Crush
Kelly Rowland sat down with Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer asked her who was her first celebrity crush
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUxq1ERYErM&t=291s

Robin Thicke On A Song He Wrote For Someone Else That Maybe He Should Have Kept for Himself
Robin Thicke was asked if he has ever written a song for someone else that he wishes he kept for himself. Start Maybe Usher, I gave Usher a good one….end wouldn’t have a song on Usher’s Confession album . And Robin has a good point because Usher’s Confession album sold over 10 million copies
Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjtsVmmpIrn/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

Barbie Releases Tina Turner Doll on the 40th Anniversary of ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’
Barbie released a new doll in honor of Tina Turner. The doll is part of their Signature Music Series. The new Tina Turner doll coincides with the 40th anniversary of her hit song, What’s Love Got To Do With It. Barbie’s outfit is also inspired from the music video. The doll is outfitted in a black mini dress and denim jacket. The doll retails for $55 and SOLD OUT ina day!
Source; https://www.newsweek.com/barbie-tina-turner-doll-sold-out-1752677

