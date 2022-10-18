A version of this post was originally published on TKer.co. Stocks rallied last week. The S&P 500 surged 4.7% in what was the biggest weekly gain since June. The index is now up 4.9% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03. However, it’s still down 21.8% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

