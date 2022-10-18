Read full article on original website
WKYC
Transportation officials provide update on deadly plane crash in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio — The National Transportation Safety Board is providing an update on the private plane crash that killed two men in Marietta Tuesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street. The plane involved was a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90.
Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
'I’ll never forget that man': Woman saved by retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash speaks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Timothy Gifford was a former firefighter, an educator and a father. To Monica Durban, he’s her hero. “In the last minute of his life I’m sure he was thinking about everyone else,” she said. “He is a true hero a selfless hero,” said Durban.
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
One dead after Careflight called to Springfield crash
CareFlight has been called to the scene and serious injuries have been reported, said OSHP.
Pleasant Twp. firefighters injured in Orient-area house fire
ORIENT, Ohio — Some Pleasant Township firefighters were injured while putting out a house fire in the Orient area late Tuesday night. The fire happened at a house on the 5300 block of Timberlake Circle just before midnight, according to the Pleasant Twp. Fire Department. Authorities said the fire...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Detectives locate stolen camper while executing a search warrant in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe located a stolen camper while executing a search warrant on the city’s east side. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers and detectives responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Dayton Street on Tuesday. Officers with the Chillicothe Police...
WTAP
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lee Rector and his partner, Wayne Waldeck, were headed out the door Tuesday morning to the Wood County Airport when they heard the awful news. A small plane they had chartered from Columbus to pick them up had crashed in Marietta. “I got a message from...
WSYX ABC6
Fire damages house near Worthington
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Worthington early Wednesday morning. A large emergency crew responded to the fire along East Dublin Granville Road just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it's too early to determine what started the fire. ABC 6/FOX 28 will...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate attempted home invasion on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers search for the suspects involved in an attempted home invasion in Chillicothe. It happened Tuesday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Fourth Street on the city’s east side. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the 9-1-1 caller to dispatchers that two or...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
Police: Man attempts to rob Ohio bank, leaves angry, empty-handed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money. Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters injured while battling a house fire in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio —Fire and rescue personnel responded to a house fire Tuesday night in Pickaway County. According to reports, the fire broke out at a residence in the 5300 block of Timberlake Circle in Orient. The fire, sources said, appeared to have started in one room of the...
Police look for man accused of stealing nine liquor bottles from Clintonville store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man accused of stealing nine bottles of liquor from a store in Clintonville. Police say on Sept. 7, a man walked into a store on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue just after 6:20 p.m. He then took nine bottles of liquor, allegedly not paying […]
Columbus councilman, a shooting survivor, urges violence to end
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus is continuing to look for answers to stop violence in the city. On Sunday, Aniyah Ellie, 17, was shot and killed, the fourth Columbus teen to lose their life to gun violence in a seven-day span. City leaders including Columbus City Councilmember Nick Bankston said the community […]
This $1,000 refund trick has police looking for a suspect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man used a refunding scam to walk away from a city store with thousands of dollars, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspect walked into a furniture store in the 5300 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and bought “thousands of dollars worth of furniture,” according to CPD. When […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
