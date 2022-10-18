ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

WKYC

Transportation officials provide update on deadly plane crash in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio — The National Transportation Safety Board is providing an update on the private plane crash that killed two men in Marietta Tuesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street. The plane involved was a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90.
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
CROSS LANES, WV
10TV

Pleasant Twp. firefighters injured in Orient-area house fire

ORIENT, Ohio — Some Pleasant Township firefighters were injured while putting out a house fire in the Orient area late Tuesday night. The fire happened at a house on the 5300 block of Timberlake Circle just before midnight, according to the Pleasant Twp. Fire Department. Authorities said the fire...
ORIENT, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fire damages house near Worthington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Worthington early Wednesday morning. A large emergency crew responded to the fire along East Dublin Granville Road just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it's too early to determine what started the fire. ABC 6/FOX 28 will...
WORTHINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Police: Man attempts to rob Ohio bank, leaves angry, empty-handed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money. Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters injured while battling a house fire in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio —Fire and rescue personnel responded to a house fire Tuesday night in Pickaway County. According to reports, the fire broke out at a residence in the 5300 block of Timberlake Circle in Orient. The fire, sources said, appeared to have started in one room of the...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus councilman, a shooting survivor, urges violence to end

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus is continuing to look for answers to stop violence in the city. On Sunday, Aniyah Ellie, 17, was shot and killed, the fourth Columbus teen to lose their life to gun violence in a seven-day span. City leaders including Columbus City Councilmember Nick Bankston said the community […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

Community Policy