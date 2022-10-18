3 arrested after man found shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Three men are facing charges after a man was found shot in Homewood Tuesday morning.

Police and EMS were called to the 7200 block of Kelly Street around 10 a.m. after receiving multiple ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 13 rounds.

The man, who was shot in the stomach, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

According to police, officers saw three men walking away from the scene. Video footage determined the men were responsible for the shooting.

Police said the three men were detained after a foot pursuit. According to Pittsburgh police, the three men are Alexander Clark, Daireeus Rainey and Robert Walls.

Clark, Rainey and Walls are all facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, criminal attempted homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide.

This is a developing story.

