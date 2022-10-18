Read full article on original website
WESH
Flagler County deputies helping in southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian return home
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said their emergency response teams have returned home after helping out in southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. Two teams, consisting of eight members each, were sent to Charlotte County. The Flagler County emergency response members assisted the Charlotte County Sheriff's...
WESH
Gun found in bathroom prompts lockdown at Forest High School
OCALA, Fla. — Forest High School is under a lockdown after a gun was found in a bathroom, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The school was placed under a lockdown on Friday as a precaution so deputies could sweep the school. This content is imported from Facebook....
WESH
Deputies: Man accused of attempting to get student into car near Lake County bus stop
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a student reported being approached by a man, who attempted to get the boy to get into his car. Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the 12-year-old East Ridge Middle School student was standing at a bus stop in Clermont near 3rd Avenue, deputies said.
WESH
Officials: Boil water advisory in effect for Fruitland Park
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Fruitland Park. The advisory was issued after a 6-inch water main break in the area of Sailfish Avenue. According to city officials, more than 300 residents were without water and crews have continued to work on...
