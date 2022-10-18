ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

City recommends list of local organizations to receive ARPA funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - City officials on Friday named several local groups that they are recommending receive some of the $50.8 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that were given to the city following the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration released the recommendations...
FORT WAYNE, IN
103GBF

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sunny Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a cold and snowy start to the week, the ending will be a huge improvement. It will be breezy today, but the sun will shine, and temperatures will be well above normal making it into the mid 70s, some 40 degrees warmer than earlier in the week. At night, skies will be clear into early next week with very mild temperatures into the 50s. No real change is expected until at least late Tuesday so enjoy the warm weather while we have it!
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

LIST: Trick-or-treating events in Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Trick-or-treating shouldn’t be limited to just one day! That’s why we compiled this list to make sure you can maximize your Halloween festivities. Trunk-or-Treat at the Urban League. Bring the whole family for an afternoon of games, candy, and food...
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana

(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one. KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

New memorial honors Fort Wayne man shot and killed in 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In 2017, Terrance Miles was shot and killed outside of his apartment in Fort Wayne at the age of 36. Tonight, Miles’s family and friends gathered at the corner of Harmar and Berry Streets to celebrate what would have been Miles’s 41st birthday. On top of the birthday celebration, the family says they were honored that the city allowed them to rename the 800 block of Berry Street to “the Terrance Miles Memorial Parkway”.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Camp Red Cedar event venue supports life-changing mission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Camp Red Cedar is now offering an event venue officials say will help fund the camp’s programming and operational expenses. All of the proceeds from The Lodge go towards the heart of Camp Red Cedar’s mission, supporting individuals with disabilities.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Warm weekend ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A large high-pressure system is now in place and will slowly move east over the next several days. This will bring lots of sun and breezy conditions. Highs will soar to the mid 70s right into Monday with lows only in the 50s. The next chance of rain will be late Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front moves through.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
INDIANA STATE
1470 WFNT

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
MICHIGAN STATE
WISH-TV

New data shows Indiana hospitals struggling financially

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– New data shows Indiana hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. According to a new survey by the Indiana Hospital Association, Hoosier hospitals have racked up nearly $3 billion in losses since last year, and 1/5 of Indiana hospitals have lost 20% or more of their days of cash on hand.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Hoosiers with marijuana offenses will not be pardoned, Gov. Holcomb says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he would not be pardoning Hoosiers with minor marijuana convictions. The President should work with Congress, not around them, to discuss changes to the law federally, especially if he is requesting Governors to overturn the work local prosecutors have done by simply enforcing the law. Until these federal law changes occur, I can’t in good conscience consider issuing blanket pardons for all such offenders.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live

Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana

With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne mayor says he’ll pay crash costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said he’ll pay for “all damages” associated with the crash he was in earlier this month, allegedly while driving drunk. The city issued this statement from Mayor Henry Monday afternoon:. On October 9, I publicly apologized...
FORT WAYNE, IN

