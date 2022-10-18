Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
fortwaynesnbc.com
City recommends list of local organizations to receive ARPA funds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - City officials on Friday named several local groups that they are recommending receive some of the $50.8 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that were given to the city following the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration released the recommendations...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Sunny Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a cold and snowy start to the week, the ending will be a huge improvement. It will be breezy today, but the sun will shine, and temperatures will be well above normal making it into the mid 70s, some 40 degrees warmer than earlier in the week. At night, skies will be clear into early next week with very mild temperatures into the 50s. No real change is expected until at least late Tuesday so enjoy the warm weather while we have it!
fortwaynesnbc.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating events in Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Trick-or-treating shouldn’t be limited to just one day! That’s why we compiled this list to make sure you can maximize your Halloween festivities. Trunk-or-Treat at the Urban League. Bring the whole family for an afternoon of games, candy, and food...
cbs4indy.com
This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana
(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one. KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by...
fortwaynesnbc.com
New memorial honors Fort Wayne man shot and killed in 2017
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In 2017, Terrance Miles was shot and killed outside of his apartment in Fort Wayne at the age of 36. Tonight, Miles’s family and friends gathered at the corner of Harmar and Berry Streets to celebrate what would have been Miles’s 41st birthday. On top of the birthday celebration, the family says they were honored that the city allowed them to rename the 800 block of Berry Street to “the Terrance Miles Memorial Parkway”.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Camp Red Cedar event venue supports life-changing mission
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Camp Red Cedar is now offering an event venue officials say will help fund the camp’s programming and operational expenses. All of the proceeds from The Lodge go towards the heart of Camp Red Cedar’s mission, supporting individuals with disabilities.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Overcrowded: A Digging Deeper Special Report about the Allen County Jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - We continue our coverage of the mandate handed down by a federal judge, calling for major improvements at the Allen County Jail and the push by some to build a new jail. Linda Jackson talked with members of an advocacy group in...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warm weekend ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A large high-pressure system is now in place and will slowly move east over the next several days. This will bring lots of sun and breezy conditions. Highs will soar to the mid 70s right into Monday with lows only in the 50s. The next chance of rain will be late Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front moves through.
WANE 15
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
WANE 15
Police investigate a death on Fort Wayne’s north side
Police are investigating a death on the city's northwest side.
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word
Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
Indiana school district orders teachers to remove 'political' posters from classrooms
The Lake Central School Corporation in St, John, Indiana has ordered that teachers remove posters from classrooms that are intended to encourage acceptance.
WISH-TV
New data shows Indiana hospitals struggling financially
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– New data shows Indiana hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. According to a new survey by the Indiana Hospital Association, Hoosier hospitals have racked up nearly $3 billion in losses since last year, and 1/5 of Indiana hospitals have lost 20% or more of their days of cash on hand.
WNDU
Hoosiers with marijuana offenses will not be pardoned, Gov. Holcomb says
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he would not be pardoning Hoosiers with minor marijuana convictions. The President should work with Congress, not around them, to discuss changes to the law federally, especially if he is requesting Governors to overturn the work local prosecutors have done by simply enforcing the law. Until these federal law changes occur, I can’t in good conscience consider issuing blanket pardons for all such offenders.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mayor says he’ll pay crash costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said he’ll pay for “all damages” associated with the crash he was in earlier this month, allegedly while driving drunk. The city issued this statement from Mayor Henry Monday afternoon:. On October 9, I publicly apologized...
Comments / 0