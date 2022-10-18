ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

These cities have the most expensive fast-food burger combos in the US: report

(KTLA) – Feel like a burger combo meal costs a lot in your city? It may still be cheaper than some U.S. cities, a new report found. The financial advice website MoneyGeek analyzed the cost of a burger, french fries, and a drink across 145 restaurants in the 50 largest cities. They looked at menus of “major chains,” using allmenus.com and GrubHub.com for pricing info.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX2Now

‘Murder houses’: How does violence impact sale prices?

(NEXSTAR) — As the ongoing fascination with “true crime” entertainment continues, so too does the fascination with homes where insidious events went down. The owners of a home in Westfield, New Jersey, are currently dealing with an influx of visitors after Netflix’s “The Watcher” — which chronicles a series of threatening letters the then-owners received in 2014 — became a streaming hit.
WESTFIELD, NJ
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
49K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy