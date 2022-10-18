For MPR News, Tom Crann and Megan Burks write that while the federal refugee cap is eight times higher than it was under the Trump administration, “some are criticizing the Biden administration for refusing to raise the cap on how many refugees the country accepts, and for admitting far fewer than that cap allows. The United States can resettle 125,000 people this fiscal year, which began on Saturday. Last year, it used less than a fifth of its slots.” State refugee coordinator Rachele King told Crann, “We are planning — through the traditional refugee admissions program — really to see building back to what we had seen, you know, over our history, which is closer to about 2,000 arrivals per year to the state.”

