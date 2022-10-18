Read full article on original website
If U.S. House flips, Minnesota lawmakers would face dramatic shifts in power
WASHINGTON – A Republican takeover of the U.S. House, which most analysts say is likely, would dramatically shift the balance of power in Washington – and upend the roles of Minnesota’s members of Congress. The state’s delegation to the House is now evenly split. Four Republicans and...
MinnPost poll: Ellison, Schultz tied weeks before Minnesota election for attorney general
Minnesota DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and his Republican opponent Jim Schultz were tied in a new survey from Embold Research commissioned by MinnPost, the latest evidence of a tight race for the statewide office. The poll found 47% of 1,585 likely general election voters would pick Schultz and 47%...
Emmer voted against infrastructure bill, then sought its funding for Minnesota highway project
Dozens of U.S. House Republicans, including Rep. Tom Emmer, voted against a massive infrastructure bill last year, but that did not stop them from seeking money for local projects that would be funded by the bill. First reported by CNN, dozens of GOP lawmakers who opposed the infrastructure bill have...
U of M Regent Steve Sviggum asks if being ‘too diverse’ is cause of U of M-Morris enrollment decline
At KSTP, Jay Kolls reports that at a U of M Board of Regents meeting, Regent Steve Sviggum asked whether declining enrollment at the University of Minnesota’s Morris campus could be due to the campus being “too diverse.” Morris Interim Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen rebutted: “I think that they would be shocked that anyone would think our campus was too diverse,” said Schrunk Ericksen. “They certainly feel, at times, isolated where they are located. So, the answer is from that perspective, no.”
University of Minnesota service workers authorize strike
Mia Laube at KSTP-TV says, “Service workers at the University of Minnesota have authorized a strike. The results of a strike authorization vote initiated by the workers at the end of September were announced Monday afternoon, with the vote passing by a 93% margin. The union represents around 1,500 service workers. Brian Aldes, secretary-treasurer and principal officer of Teamsters Local 320, says the union will formally file its intent to strike Tuesday morning. The union says the workers it represents could then strike as soon as Oct. 22, which would affect university dining services, residence halls, bathrooms, exercise facilities, grounds and more.”
Ageism: The persistent ‘ism’
As we make important strides to address issues facing our society through the lenses of inequality and marginalization, it seems one enduring ‘ism’ is frequently left out of the conversation – ageism. A 2022 study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association found that nearly...
Minnesota could see 2,000 refugee arrivals under federal admissions program
For MPR News, Tom Crann and Megan Burks write that while the federal refugee cap is eight times higher than it was under the Trump administration, “some are criticizing the Biden administration for refusing to raise the cap on how many refugees the country accepts, and for admitting far fewer than that cap allows. The United States can resettle 125,000 people this fiscal year, which began on Saturday. Last year, it used less than a fifth of its slots.” State refugee coordinator Rachele King told Crann, “We are planning — through the traditional refugee admissions program — really to see building back to what we had seen, you know, over our history, which is closer to about 2,000 arrivals per year to the state.”
Vote like our democracy depends on it … because it does
With mid-term elections looming before us, media experts are speculating about how residents of “fly-over country” will vote. Is America’s heartland peopled with folks who have nothing better to do than argue about farm equipment? Are we gullible or skeptical? Do we value truth over fiction? The answer lies within you. We all have our “brand loyalties,” but when it comes to politics, what values underlie our shared belief in the Holy Grail of self-governance?
Retired federal judge eviscerates the ‘independent state legislature’ theory of the U.S. electoral system
Bluntly summarized, the hilariously lame “independent state legislature” theory of presidential elections, goes like this:. Having held an election for president in which Candidate A (let’s call him Joe Biden) carried State Z, the legislature of State Z has the power to appoint electors who are pledged to cast the state’s electoral votes for Candidate B (let’s call him Donald Trump) for any reason or no reason at all, other than that the legislators are Republicans, and the voters chose the Democratic candidate.
D.C. Memo: Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump
WASHINGTON –In its final hearing on Thursday, the special panel investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year voted unanimously to subpoena testimony and documents from former President Donald Trump. “He is required to answer for his actions,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the...
Kistner and Craig spar on inflation, abortion rights in only debate
For MPR News, Mark Zdechlik writes, “Up until now, much of the Minnesota 2nd District congressional race has been playing out in negative TV ads, many being paid for by organizations from outside of Minnesota. That changed Thursday when Democratic incumbent Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner met face-to-face for the first and only debate of this year’s campaign that was held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. … While Kistner has been focused on the economy in light of inflation and high gas prices, Craig misses no opportunity to talk about preserving abortion rights.”
Jim Schultz would not fight for Minnesotans rights to a legal abortion in the state
Not long ago, Republican Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz threatened to sue me for a Tweet pointing out just how anti-abortion he is. In my opinion, the specifics of Schultz’s threatened lawsuit are less important than why he made those threats: I believe Jim Schultz is trying to hide just how anti-abortion he is from Minnesota voters.
