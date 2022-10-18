Read full article on original website
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
New HPAI cases found in four states
New cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in four states. HPAI is a highly contagious viral disease that can infect chickens, turkeys, and other birds. The disease can cause severe illness and/or sudden death in infected birds. Iowa. The virus was found in a Dallas County,...
Five states report 100% moisture stress
Harvest progress is rolling on around the country as drought conditions continue to intensify. Nearly 50% of the U.S. is in drought this week. Five of the top 18 corn growing states are reporting 100% drought stress. D4 exceptional drought is present in seven top corn producing states. Indiana. The...
Iowa’s drought nears worst in 9 years
The state’s drought continues to worsen amid dismal rainfall and is now the worst it’s been in more than two years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. If deteriorating conditions continue at the recent pace, by next week the drought will be its worst since 2013. About 84%...
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles, almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other...
