ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetimer

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Murder, She Wrote Star Ron Masak Dies at 86

Ron Masak, a character actor best known for portraying Sheriff Mort Metzger in Murder, She Wrote, has passed away. He was 86. Masak starred alongside the recently deceased Angela Lansbury in the last eight seasons of Murder, She Wrote, and had a prolific television career. He appeared in series like Police Story, Bewitched, I Dream of Jeannie, Get Smart, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Magnum P.I., The Rockford Files, Columbo, and Cold Case.
Primetimer

Niecy Nash Calls Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Her 'Most Challenging Job to Date'

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hasn't just been tough on viewers and victims' families. Series star Niecy Nash revealed on Instagram that the Ryan Murphy serial killer drama was her "most challenging job to date". "Dahmer was my most challenging job to date..." Nash wrote, proceeding to thank co-star Evan Peters. "Had to lean into my joy HARD during the filming process. Thank you Evan."
TVLine

TVLine Items: Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, The L Word Trailer and More

Dune: The Sisterhood is expanding: Indira Varma (aka Game Of Thrones‘ Ellaria Sand) has joined HBO Max’s forthcoming prequel series, our sister site Deadline reports. The female-led spinoff of the film franchise is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune films as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. As previously reported, Emily Watson (Chernobyl) will play Valya Harkonnen, while Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) will play Tula Harkonnen — two sisters who “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of...
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Primetimer

John Stamos Says He Probably Won't Do a Full House Reboot Without Bob Saget: 'There's a Piece Missing'

John Stamos isn't sure he'd return to Full House now that Bob Saget has passed away. The actor, who played Jesse Katsopolis on the iconic sitcom from 1987 to 1995 and again on Netflix reboot Fuller House, shared that he couldn't picture pulling off a Full House reboot without the late Saget. "It's just not the same without him," said Stamos. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute, which was beautiful, I thought."
Primetimer

Will Ferrell, Emma Watson & More to Compete in Celebrity Pickleball Tournament Hosted by Stephen Colbert

Some serious celebrities are about to go head-to-head in pickleball. Pickled, the two-hour celebrity pickleball tournament hosted by Stephen Colbert, announced its star-studded roster today. The 16-member cast includes Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Max Greenfield (New Girl), Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-0), Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), Tig Notaro, Paul Scheer (The League), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds: Evolution), Luis Guzman, June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), country musicians Jimmie Allen and Dierks Bentley, singer Kelly Rowland, Will Ferrell, former professional boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, and Harry Potter's Emma Watson.
HAWAII STATE
Primetimer

NBC Reveals Date of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode

Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is officially coming to a close. The actress' final SVU episode will air Thursday, December 8, though no other details are known yet about the plot or circumstances of her character's departure. Giddish is set to guest star on Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point this season, which seemingly eliminates the possibility of her character getting killed off.
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Lucifer star's Netflix Christmas movie

It's never too early for Christmas flicks – or at least that's what Netflix thinks as the streamer has just released a trailer for Lucifer star Aimee Garcia's new festive movie. Titled Christmas with You, this holiday romcom sees Garcia playing pop star Angelina. Having a career burnout and...
Primetimer

The Winchesters Premiere Sets Up a New Supernatural Threat and Potential Love Triangle

Editor's Note: This story contains spoilers for the first episode of The Winchesters. A centuries-old supernatural presence, an underground secret society, a near-fatal encounter with a terrifying demon... Supernatural is definitely back. The premiere of The CW’s prequel series The Winchesters relies on many of the tried-and-true tropes from the original series, right down to the characters’ effort to find their fathers, both of whom disappeared under mysterious circumstances.
Primetimer

Trevor Noah Announces New Netflix Comedy Special

Trevor Noah isn't wasting any time moving on from The Daily Show. The writer-comedian announced today that he was returning to Netflix for comedy special I Wish You Would. Filmed in Toronto, Canada, the special spotlights Noah as he "hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry."
Primetimer

WATCH: Selena Gomez Gets Personal in Trailer for My Mind & Me Documentary

Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health struggles, life in the limelight, and everything in between. In the trailer for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the multi-hyphenate discusses her battle with autoimmune disorder lupus, her struggles with depression and anxiety, and her status as a public figure.
Primetimer

Black Sails Star Hannah New Joins Bridgerton Season 3

The cast of Bridgerton Season 3 is growing. Hannah New, best known as the star of Black Sails, has joined the cast as firebrand widow Lady Tilley Arnold. After losing her husband at a young age, Lady Tilley Arnold enjoys the benefits of running her late husband's former estate and all the financial and sexual freedom that come with it.
Primetimer

WATCH: Emily Blunt is Out for Blood in The English Trailer

Emily Blunt is out for revenge in The English. The trailer for the Amazon Prime Video Western series stars Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman who finds herself on a quest for revenge after her child is killed. She soon teams up with Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), a Pawnee ex-calvary scout with his own vengeful agenda, and the unlikely duo embark on a journey across the violent, bloody landscape that is 1890 middle America.
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy