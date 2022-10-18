Read full article on original website
Murder, She Wrote Star Ron Masak Dies at 86
Ron Masak, a character actor best known for portraying Sheriff Mort Metzger in Murder, She Wrote, has passed away. He was 86. Masak starred alongside the recently deceased Angela Lansbury in the last eight seasons of Murder, She Wrote, and had a prolific television career. He appeared in series like Police Story, Bewitched, I Dream of Jeannie, Get Smart, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Magnum P.I., The Rockford Files, Columbo, and Cold Case.
Niecy Nash Calls Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Her 'Most Challenging Job to Date'
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hasn't just been tough on viewers and victims' families. Series star Niecy Nash revealed on Instagram that the Ryan Murphy serial killer drama was her "most challenging job to date". "Dahmer was my most challenging job to date..." Nash wrote, proceeding to thank co-star Evan Peters. "Had to lean into my joy HARD during the filming process. Thank you Evan."
Doctor Who teases Ncuti Gatwa’s first scenes and Catherine Tate return in intense first look trailer
DOCTOR Who fans: prepare for intrigue, danger, and a whole lot of running in the next series as David Tennant makes a triumphant return to the series. Viewers were left in tears tonight after Doctor Who: The Power Of The Doctor saw Jodie Whittaker bow out from her role as the Thirteenth version of the time traveller.
'R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned' Trailer: Watch Jeffery Donovan Step into The Role Jeff Bridges Created
If you were searching for the perfect Western-meets-supernatural flick for your next movie night, look no further as a trailer for R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has just been released. With more gun slinging and slapstick comedy than ever, the prequel is ready to take audiences back to the world of the dead and wrangle up some outlaws in the afterlife.
TVLine Items: Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, The L Word Trailer and More
Dune: The Sisterhood is expanding: Indira Varma (aka Game Of Thrones‘ Ellaria Sand) has joined HBO Max’s forthcoming prequel series, our sister site Deadline reports. The female-led spinoff of the film franchise is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune films as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. As previously reported, Emily Watson (Chernobyl) will play Valya Harkonnen, while Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) will play Tula Harkonnen — two sisters who “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of...
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis signs document swearing she won't play Laurie Strode again
Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about "Halloween Ends." The star signed a document to say this is her last outing as final girl Laurie Strode. Curtis said she's been "weeping" over saying goodbye to the horror franchise.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Star Trek: Prodigy (Season 1 Episode 11) Paramount+, “Asylum” trailer, release date
At the edge of Federation space, the crew applies for asylum at Deep Space 13, only for their starship to reveal its shocking true purpose. Startattle.com – Star Trek: Prodigy | Paramount+. Network: Paramount+. Episode title: “Asylum”. Release date: October 27, 2022 at 3:01 AM EST. Cast:. –...
John Stamos Says He Probably Won't Do a Full House Reboot Without Bob Saget: 'There's a Piece Missing'
John Stamos isn't sure he'd return to Full House now that Bob Saget has passed away. The actor, who played Jesse Katsopolis on the iconic sitcom from 1987 to 1995 and again on Netflix reboot Fuller House, shared that he couldn't picture pulling off a Full House reboot without the late Saget. "It's just not the same without him," said Stamos. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute, which was beautiful, I thought."
Will Ferrell, Emma Watson & More to Compete in Celebrity Pickleball Tournament Hosted by Stephen Colbert
Some serious celebrities are about to go head-to-head in pickleball. Pickled, the two-hour celebrity pickleball tournament hosted by Stephen Colbert, announced its star-studded roster today. The 16-member cast includes Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Max Greenfield (New Girl), Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-0), Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), Tig Notaro, Paul Scheer (The League), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds: Evolution), Luis Guzman, June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), country musicians Jimmie Allen and Dierks Bentley, singer Kelly Rowland, Will Ferrell, former professional boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, and Harry Potter's Emma Watson.
NBC Reveals Date of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode
Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is officially coming to a close. The actress' final SVU episode will air Thursday, December 8, though no other details are known yet about the plot or circumstances of her character's departure. Giddish is set to guest star on Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point this season, which seemingly eliminates the possibility of her character getting killed off.
First trailer for Lucifer star's Netflix Christmas movie
It's never too early for Christmas flicks – or at least that's what Netflix thinks as the streamer has just released a trailer for Lucifer star Aimee Garcia's new festive movie. Titled Christmas with You, this holiday romcom sees Garcia playing pop star Angelina. Having a career burnout and...
The Winchesters Premiere Sets Up a New Supernatural Threat and Potential Love Triangle
Editor's Note: This story contains spoilers for the first episode of The Winchesters. A centuries-old supernatural presence, an underground secret society, a near-fatal encounter with a terrifying demon... Supernatural is definitely back. The premiere of The CW’s prequel series The Winchesters relies on many of the tried-and-true tropes from the original series, right down to the characters’ effort to find their fathers, both of whom disappeared under mysterious circumstances.
Trevor Noah Announces New Netflix Comedy Special
Trevor Noah isn't wasting any time moving on from The Daily Show. The writer-comedian announced today that he was returning to Netflix for comedy special I Wish You Would. Filmed in Toronto, Canada, the special spotlights Noah as he "hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry."
WATCH: Selena Gomez Gets Personal in Trailer for My Mind & Me Documentary
Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health struggles, life in the limelight, and everything in between. In the trailer for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the multi-hyphenate discusses her battle with autoimmune disorder lupus, her struggles with depression and anxiety, and her status as a public figure.
Black Sails Star Hannah New Joins Bridgerton Season 3
The cast of Bridgerton Season 3 is growing. Hannah New, best known as the star of Black Sails, has joined the cast as firebrand widow Lady Tilley Arnold. After losing her husband at a young age, Lady Tilley Arnold enjoys the benefits of running her late husband's former estate and all the financial and sexual freedom that come with it.
WATCH: Emily Blunt is Out for Blood in The English Trailer
Emily Blunt is out for revenge in The English. The trailer for the Amazon Prime Video Western series stars Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman who finds herself on a quest for revenge after her child is killed. She soon teams up with Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), a Pawnee ex-calvary scout with his own vengeful agenda, and the unlikely duo embark on a journey across the violent, bloody landscape that is 1890 middle America.
