John Stamos isn't sure he'd return to Full House now that Bob Saget has passed away. The actor, who played Jesse Katsopolis on the iconic sitcom from 1987 to 1995 and again on Netflix reboot Fuller House, shared that he couldn't picture pulling off a Full House reboot without the late Saget. "It's just not the same without him," said Stamos. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute, which was beautiful, I thought."

11 DAYS AGO