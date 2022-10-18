ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver: CMS

By Jesse Ullmann
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCtec_0idY6Q1J00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.

The incident involved Bus No. 1701 Tuesday morning which was servicing Winterfield Elementary School in east Charlotte. A bus driver reported that a parent threw bleach on their face.

Nine students onboard the bus were transported to another bus.

Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest or charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Suspect arrested in Charlotte ATM killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer 24-year-old J’wuan Horton faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun possession as a felon in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy