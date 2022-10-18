Read full article on original website
Editorial: Gunfire makes us all innocent bystanders
It is a phrase of absolution. It says that in a particular instance, these people were not in the wrong. On Oct. 15, three people were killed in Pittsburgh’s North Side when an argument in a parking lot jumped from a war of words to a gunfight. Jacquelyn Mehalic,...
South Hills real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 23, 2022
Douglas Grant sold property at 3788 Gary Drive to Brandon Nicholas and Baylee Simmers for $224,900. Dawn Dellana sold property at 1543 Hollyrood Road to Carol Lee Trent and Terry Crawford for $180,000. Bedi Subedi sold property at 369 June Drive to Govinda and Chudamani Niraula for $275,000. Richard Collavo...
Aspinwall officials exploring having charging stations in the borough
Aspinwall officials are in the early stages of exploring whether to create an official borough charging station for electric vehicles. Borough Manager Melissa O’Malley said several residents have their own charging devices, but there is no public station in town. “The environmental committee has met with Duquesne Light about...
Letter to the editor: Allegheny County appeals board should do its job
Allegheny County’s Board of Property Assessment Appeals and Review is performing a disservice to taxpayers. The board shut the entire hearing process down indefinitely. Its solicitor says it is a “waste of resources” to continue having hearings until a court appeal is resolved. The county executive has publicly said it was difficult to plan finances while an appeal is going on.
Suspended Pitt basketball player accused of assaulting woman to stand trial on 2 counts
A highly touted Pitt basketball player will go to trial on two counts — strangulation and simple assault — after three other counts against him were thrown out. Dior Johnson, 18, of Oakland, appeared for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mik Pappas on Thursday. He testified briefly to authenticate a video from the day of the alleged assault.
Letter to the editor: Fetterman on crime, lieutenant governor's mansion
I have two subjects I would like Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to address. First, he states he lowered crime in Braddock. That is a partial truth. If you go on crime websites and look for Braddock, they show “major” crime decreased. However, “minor” crime remained the same. We are talking about crime that impacts everyone — robbery, assault, break-ins, etc. These crimes impact citizens’ lives. He is leaning in the direction of liberal cities, like New York, where everyday criminals are often not held accountable for “small” crimes.
Bethel Park real estate transactions, week of Oct. 23, 2022
Thomas George sold property at Unknown Address to Derek and Courtney Scott for $365,000. Jeffrey Davis sold property at 3344 Altherton Drive to Roberto and Allyson Pantin Morales for $240,000. Alexander Zoelle sold property at 2317 Casswell Drive to Christopher Cichra and Jaclyn Martin for $394,000. Jason Ward sold property...
The Stroller, Oct. 23, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Hobgoblin hike planned at Northmoreland Park. The Northmoreland Park Hobgoblin...
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 23, 2022
Victoria Sternby sold property at 121 Ferndale Ave. to Colby Robinson for $150,000. Naga Remesh Chalapalli sold property at 1901 Kimberly Court to Sumit Kapoor and Jyotsana Thakkar for $870,000. William Kroll sold property at 1534 King James Drive to Patrick Heinz and Sara Ann Dahl for $485,000. Robert Galbraith...
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 23, 2022
Francis Granata II sold property at 145 High St. to Maria and Alecia Granata for $43,500. Gerald Werries sold property at Fox Chapel Road to Custom Lux Homes LLC for $200,000. Shijie Zhang sold property at 140 Millview Drive to Julien Eckstrom and Kevin Kuntz for $820,000. Harmar. Estate of...
Hubz Kitchen, with 25 varieties of fries, to open in former Ida’s place in Lower Burrell
Hubz Kitchen, renowned for its cheesesteak hoagies and 25 varieties of french fries, will open in early November at the site of the former Gigi’s Place and Ida’s restaurant at 2803 Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell. Hubz already is well-known in the city, as it operated out of...
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 21-23
There’s more spooky season fun this weekend in the Pittsburgh area — and that’s not all there is to do. ZooBoo, the annual kid-friendly Halloween celebration, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 29-30, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park.
Junior receiver provides highlights for Fox Chapel football
This season has been a struggle for the Fox Chapel football team, one year after posting a WPIAL Class 5A playoff victory. After eight games, the Foxes were still looking for their first victory. But one of the bright spots has been the play of wide receiver/cornerback Ty Samuels. The...
Players switch positions, pace offense as Bethel Park tops South Fayette, clinches playoff spot
Bethel Park was without its top running back, Austin Caye, on Friday night at South Fayette Stadium, but the conference-leading Black Hawks still clinched a playoff spot in the Class 5A Allegheny Six with a 28-9 win. The Black Hawks (8-1, 4-0) used two 100-plus-yard rushing efforts to seal a...
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Alec Anderson’s big night seals Carmichaels’ playoff berth
Alec Anderson threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns to lead Carmichaels to a 48-14 victory over Bentworth (2-7, 0-6) in the Class A Tri-County South Conference on Friday night. Carmichaels (6-3, 4-2) clinched a playoff berth with the win. Tyler Richmond had seven receptions for 278 yards and three...
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: No. 3 Central Valley rolls past No. 5 West Allegheny
Brett FitzSimmons ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Central Valley to a 55-7 victory over No. 5 West Allegheny (7-2, 4-2) in Class 4A Parkway Conference play Friday night. Antwon Johnson added 136 passing yards and a touchdown for Central Valley (9-0, 6-0), which led...
Once unheralded, Bethel Park now dominates Class 5A football in WPIAL
Bethel Park’s football team was unranked and seemingly unnoticed at the start of the 2022 season. That’s now ancient history. The Black Hawks won seven of their first eight games to climb to No. 1 in Class 5A in the Trib HSSN High School Football rankings. The team was averaging 31.8 points per game offensively and 15.9 efensively.
Another big game for Landan Stevenson carries Mapletown past Monessen to Tri-County South title
Monessen’s missed opportunities and ill-advised penalties and the hard-nosed running of Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson were the determining factors in a Week 8 de facto Tri-County South Conference championship game Friday night. Stevenson ran the ball for 176 yards and threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter, as...
Mt. Pleasant rolls past South Allegheny
Mt. Pleasant attempted to build momentum as the WPIAL football playoffs inched closer, taking advantage of a depleted and reeling South Allegheny squad and rolling to a 42-0 victory Friday night. The Vikings, who play at. in the regular-season finale next Friday, qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for a fourth...
Belle Vernon overwhelms Southmoreland with 7 TDs in 7 drives
Another Friday night, another early ending for Belle Vernon. The Leopards scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions, including five in the first half, to help push Belle Vernon to a 48-0 win over Southmoreland in a Class 3A Interstate Conference matchup. Jake Gedekoh had a pair of touchdown runs,...
