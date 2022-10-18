ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Gunfire makes us all innocent bystanders

It is a phrase of absolution. It says that in a particular instance, these people were not in the wrong. On Oct. 15, three people were killed in Pittsburgh’s North Side when an argument in a parking lot jumped from a war of words to a gunfight. Jacquelyn Mehalic,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Hills real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 23, 2022

Douglas Grant sold property at 3788 Gary Drive to Brandon Nicholas and Baylee Simmers for $224,900. Dawn Dellana sold property at 1543 Hollyrood Road to Carol Lee Trent and Terry Crawford for $180,000. Bedi Subedi sold property at 369 June Drive to Govinda and Chudamani Niraula for $275,000. Richard Collavo...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Aspinwall officials exploring having charging stations in the borough

Aspinwall officials are in the early stages of exploring whether to create an official borough charging station for electric vehicles. Borough Manager Melissa O’Malley said several residents have their own charging devices, but there is no public station in town. “The environmental committee has met with Duquesne Light about...
ASPINWALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Allegheny County appeals board should do its job

Allegheny County’s Board of Property Assessment Appeals and Review is performing a disservice to taxpayers. The board shut the entire hearing process down indefinitely. Its solicitor says it is a “waste of resources” to continue having hearings until a court appeal is resolved. The county executive has publicly said it was difficult to plan finances while an appeal is going on.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Suspended Pitt basketball player accused of assaulting woman to stand trial on 2 counts

A highly touted Pitt basketball player will go to trial on two counts — strangulation and simple assault — after three other counts against him were thrown out. Dior Johnson, 18, of Oakland, appeared for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mik Pappas on Thursday. He testified briefly to authenticate a video from the day of the alleged assault.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Fetterman on crime, lieutenant governor's mansion

I have two subjects I would like Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to address. First, he states he lowered crime in Braddock. That is a partial truth. If you go on crime websites and look for Braddock, they show “major” crime decreased. However, “minor” crime remained the same. We are talking about crime that impacts everyone — robbery, assault, break-ins, etc. These crimes impact citizens’ lives. He is leaning in the direction of liberal cities, like New York, where everyday criminals are often not held accountable for “small” crimes.
BRADDOCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park real estate transactions, week of Oct. 23, 2022

Thomas George sold property at Unknown Address to Derek and Courtney Scott for $365,000. Jeffrey Davis sold property at 3344 Altherton Drive to Roberto and Allyson Pantin Morales for $240,000. Alexander Zoelle sold property at 2317 Casswell Drive to Christopher Cichra and Jaclyn Martin for $394,000. Jason Ward sold property...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 23, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Hobgoblin hike planned at Northmoreland Park. The Northmoreland Park Hobgoblin...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 23, 2022

Victoria Sternby sold property at 121 Ferndale Ave. to Colby Robinson for $150,000. Naga Remesh Chalapalli sold property at 1901 Kimberly Court to Sumit Kapoor and Jyotsana Thakkar for $870,000. William Kroll sold property at 1534 King James Drive to Patrick Heinz and Sara Ann Dahl for $485,000. Robert Galbraith...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 23, 2022

Francis Granata II sold property at 145 High St. to Maria and Alecia Granata for $43,500. Gerald Werries sold property at Fox Chapel Road to Custom Lux Homes LLC for $200,000. Shijie Zhang sold property at 140 Millview Drive to Julien Eckstrom and Kevin Kuntz for $820,000. Harmar. Estate of...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 21-23

There’s more spooky season fun this weekend in the Pittsburgh area — and that’s not all there is to do. ZooBoo, the annual kid-friendly Halloween celebration, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 29-30, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Junior receiver provides highlights for Fox Chapel football

This season has been a struggle for the Fox Chapel football team, one year after posting a WPIAL Class 5A playoff victory. After eight games, the Foxes were still looking for their first victory. But one of the bright spots has been the play of wide receiver/cornerback Ty Samuels. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Once unheralded, Bethel Park now dominates Class 5A football in WPIAL

Bethel Park’s football team was unranked and seemingly unnoticed at the start of the 2022 season. That’s now ancient history. The Black Hawks won seven of their first eight games to climb to No. 1 in Class 5A in the Trib HSSN High School Football rankings. The team was averaging 31.8 points per game offensively and 15.9 efensively.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant rolls past South Allegheny

Mt. Pleasant attempted to build momentum as the WPIAL football playoffs inched closer, taking advantage of a depleted and reeling South Allegheny squad and rolling to a 42-0 victory Friday night. The Vikings, who play at. in the regular-season finale next Friday, qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for a fourth...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon overwhelms Southmoreland with 7 TDs in 7 drives

Another Friday night, another early ending for Belle Vernon. The Leopards scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions, including five in the first half, to help push Belle Vernon to a 48-0 win over Southmoreland in a Class 3A Interstate Conference matchup. Jake Gedekoh had a pair of touchdown runs,...
BELLE VERNON, PA

