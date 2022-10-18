ST. LOUIS – Officers are investigating a shooting that took place in the Walnut Park neighborhood Saturday night. According to reports, Mobile Reserve officers were on patrol in the area when they heard several gunshots near the Era and Floy Avenues around 11:25 p.m. When the officers arrived to the scene, a victim was found lying in the middle of the street outside his car. It was revealed that he had suffered ballistic damage in the back and arm.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO