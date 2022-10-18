Read full article on original website
Artist offers helping hand to St. Louis restaurant hit by thieves
Sarah Shelton with Girl Louie made a few touch-ups Saturday to the door of Steve's Hot Dogs, polishing up a mural one day after thieves smashed into the business.
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race takes place today
The Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race featured runners dressed in their best Halloween costumes.
A medical drama and the St. Louis ‘Exorcist’ connection
ST. LOUIS – The horror classic “The Exorcist” was based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel of the same name. But few people are aware of the true origin of the story. A real case inspired the tale of a child possessed by a demon. A...
Tower Grove Park celebrating 150 years with birthday bash this weekend
Organizers have planned a birthday bash at Tower Grove Park this weekend to celebrate one-and-a-half centuries of the site.
St. Louis Fire Department hosts trunk-or-treat through Fall Fire Safety Festival
This is the fifth year of the St. Louis Fire Department's Fall Fire Safety Festival, and the first time back since the start of the pandemic.
Belleville Humane Society hosts Howloween Pet Parade Sunday afternoon
A tail-wagging good time is expected Sunday in downtown Belleville.
1-year-old found dead in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
The Child Abuse Unit is investigating an incident that left a one-year-old boy dead in south St. Louis.
A dozen car break-ins take place in Central West End Saturday
St. Louis Police are investigating more car break-ins.
Caught on camera: Masked thieves break into 3 south St. Louis businesses
Burglars broke into three businesses in south St. Louis overnight. Some of the burglaries were caught on surveillance video.
Crews respond to vacant house fire in north St. Louis
Crews with the St. Louis Fire Department responded to a blaze Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
Early-morning fire damages north St. Louis home
An investigation is underway after an early-morning fire Friday damaged a north St. Louis home.
What are you doing about it? High Noon, Boo-Bash, Black Lives Matter Social Witnessing
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
St. Louis soccer stadium delays leaving fans on edge
It’s been a month since FOX 2 first reported a major setback for the new St. Louis soccer stadium. There’s still no set date on when fans can expect to watch a match in person.
55-year-old man shot and killed in north St. Louis
A man was shot and killed overnight in north St. Louis.
Barges on the move despite dramatically low Mississippi River levels
Cross a bridge over the Mississippi River, and you can’t help but notice how low it is right now. At downtown St. Louis Friday, the river level was at -2.5 feet.
Man robbed at gunpoint at ‘Cure Violence’ office in St. Louis
Two men robbed a man at gunpoint late Friday evening at the office of Cure Violence, a global anti-crime program based in St. Louis.
Man shot and killed in Walnut Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – Officers are investigating a shooting that took place in the Walnut Park neighborhood Saturday night. According to reports, Mobile Reserve officers were on patrol in the area when they heard several gunshots near the Era and Floy Avenues around 11:25 p.m. When the officers arrived to the scene, a victim was found lying in the middle of the street outside his car. It was revealed that he had suffered ballistic damage in the back and arm.
Furniture moved from school where radioactive contamination reported
FOX 2 captured video outside Jana Elementary School Friday morning showing truckloads of school furniture being moved. This is the school where radioactive contamination has been found.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on North Kingshighway
A man died from a hit-and-run Friday along North Kingshighway in north St. Louis. Police said the driver initially left the scene, but later turned themselves in.
