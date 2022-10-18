Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Tornadoes Lose To Spencer In Front Of Senior Night Crowd
The Spencer football team beat Storm Lake 35-7 Friday night at Storm Lake giving the Tigers the class 4A district #1 title. Spencer ran for 373 yards in the game with 309 coming in the first half. Miles Robbins led the way with 136 yards on eight carries and he scored on touchdown runs of 1, 24, and 70. The Tigers led 35-0 at the half.
Mapleton man uses small lottery winnings to buy $1 million ticket
On Monday night Daryl Ingram used his winnings from the Saturday night lottery drawing to purchase a handful of easy-pick tickets from KCK's Food and Fuel in Danbury, Iowa.
stormlakeradio.com
South Hamilton Ends Ridge View's Season in Playoff Opener
South Hamilton piled up 455 yards of offense, including 424 on the ground, as they defeated Ridge View 54-12 in a Class 1A 1st round playoff game. South Hamilton returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown, which was followed by a two-point conversion. Each team's opening offensive series ended with a turnover. Ridge View found the end zone on their second drive, as they went 40 yards in nine plays in 3:21. On 4th down and 7, Jake Breyfogle threw a 15 yard touchdown pass to Caden Biede to pulled the Raptors within 8-6 as they two-point try failed.
stormlakeradio.com
Betty L. Oberreuter, age 87, of Ida Grove
Betty L. Oberreuter, age 87, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Eastern Star Masonic Home of Boone, Iowa. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 28th at 11:00 a.m at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ida Grove. Father William A. McCarthy will officiate.
siouxcountyradio.com
Unity Christian's application to the Siouxland Conference approved
Conference realignment is closer to taking place in the 2023-24 school year in Northwest Iowa. Unity Christian High School has been accepted to join the Siouxland Conference in the 23-24 school year, pending the War Eagle accepting George-Little Rock's request to join that conference. Sioux Center superintendent Gary McEldowney says...
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
Radio Iowa
Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa
Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
RINARD, IOWA — After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest. Paul was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this spring around planting time. His strength and family helped carry him through to this fall’s harvest. Paul and his family invited photographer […]
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Utilities Extension Project Schedule Will be Modified for Traffic Purposes
Adjustments are being made on the West 6th Street Utility Extension Project in Storm Lake, with construction expected to begin next week. According to the City of Storm Lake, the project is being modified to accommodate heavy traffic in the area around the schools. The City's engineer will work with the contractor to adjust the closing between Renshaw Drive and Highway 110 to avoid backup of traffic at key times when the public is accessing the schools in the morning and afternoon.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in rear-end crash by Sheldon
SHELDON—One person was injured about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, when a car rear-ended an SUV on Highway 18 about a mile east of Sheldon. Nineteen-year-old Sarah Rae Jansma of Paullina was driving west when her 2006 Chevrolet Impala struck the rear of a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by 40-year-old Melissa Jo Baker of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
KCRG.com
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A school district in Northwest Iowa is allowing some staff members to carry guns on school grounds. The district in Cherokee, Iowa, came to the decision during a board meeting on Monday. Teachers and parents had a chance to speak during the meeting. Some said it...
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
1 killed, 3 injured in early morning crash in Sheldon
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
MMCRU students, bus driver released from hospital after crash, officials say
MMCRU said on Facebook Thursday morning that one of their buses was involved in a crash. A few students were injured in the crash.
kicdam.com
Cherokee Police Chief Reacts To Schools Plan To Potentially Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– As we’ve been reporting this week, the Cherokee School Board voted Monday night to proceed with a plan that would allow certain staff members to carry weapons. Police Chief Nate James tells KICD’s Nikki Thunder this approval does not mean the district will actually end...
