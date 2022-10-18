Adjustments are being made on the West 6th Street Utility Extension Project in Storm Lake, with construction expected to begin next week. According to the City of Storm Lake, the project is being modified to accommodate heavy traffic in the area around the schools. The City's engineer will work with the contractor to adjust the closing between Renshaw Drive and Highway 110 to avoid backup of traffic at key times when the public is accessing the schools in the morning and afternoon.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO