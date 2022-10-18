ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CBS Sports Network crew reveals Playoff predictions following Week 7

The Inside College Football crew made their predictions for the College Football Playoff after Week 7. Last week caused a significant change in the top 4 teams that would qualify for the Playoff. With Alabama losing to Tennessee, the Playoff outlook took a different turn. Alabama was expected to reach the Playoff and after the loss, it will be hard for the Crimson Tide to make the postseason tournament.
ESPN’s Greg McElroy ranks top 10 teams in 2022 — with a twist

Here’s a novel idea: ranking the 2022 college football teams based on what they’ve actually done rather than name recognition or recent glory. Too often, every year, teams get the benefit of the doubt because of success in years past, sometimes even several years past. For instance, Clemson recently jumped Michigan football in the AP top 25 despite both teams having the same record and both having played basically the same game the Saturday before. Now, Clemson potentially could have been ranked higher than the Wolverines prior to that point thanks to two then-ranked wins, but it was only the week that it beat Boston College in the same fashion with a similar score to Michigan’s win over Indiana that the Tigers rose above the Wolverines.
How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders

When Chip Kelly walks out to midfield amid the cozy confines of Autzen Stadium on Saturday, the former Oregon head coach is unlikely to receive the same enthusiastic applause that he did upon his first return visit to Eugene back in 2018. Back then it was understandable why the green-clad...
College Football World Reacts To GameDay's Guest Picker News

As it does every week, ESPN's College GameDay will have a celebrity guest picker join the desk for Saturday's show. This week's celebrity guest picker for a featured matchup between No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon is Ducks basketball legend Sabrina Ionescu. "A college basketball great and @OregonWBB legend...
Urban Meyer Names His College Football Playoff Sleeper Team

Urban Meyer is no stranger to potential controversial college football takes. The former Ohio State head coach offered up another one on Wednesday when he spoke about UCLA & how he thinks it could make the College Football Playoff this year. “I have UCLA potentially as a playoff team,” Meyer...
How to watch, listen, stream No. 9 Oregon vs No. 10 UCLA

The 12:30 p.m PT slot on Fox is beginning to be the official home of Oregon football. This will be the fourth time this season that the Ducks have appeared on either Fox or Fox Sports 1. There was some question on whether this particular game will be on Fox or FS1 with the baseball playoffs going on, but the network has decided on a prime-time telecast for Game 3 of the National League Championship series between the Padres and the Phillies. Fox will send the crew of Jason Benetti and Brock Huard to Autzen Stadium for the second time this season,...
By-The-Numbers: California Golden Bears

By The Numbers is back! We're going to need the bye week as much as the Washington Football team after so many points have been scored in the last three weeks. It's been exhausting! And now the Huskies go back on the road to see if they can figure out a way to get their first win away from home in 2022.
Ohio State's Ryan Day one of 20 coaches on Dodd Trophy Watch List

Ohio State's Ryan Day is one of 20 coaches selected for the Midseason Watch List of the Dodd Trophy, which is given annually to the top college football head coach in the country. Day has led the No. 2 Buckeyes to a 6-0 record thus far in 2022. In 2019, during his first season as OSU's head coach, he led Ohio State to a 12-1 season, won the Big Ten Championship and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.
