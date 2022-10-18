Read full article on original website
‘I’m not a threat’: OKC man sentenced to decade in prison for attacking woman in mall
A year and a half after a 52-year-old woman was violently attacked in the Northpark Mall, her attorney says justice has finally been served.
KOCO
Body camera video shows the wild scene during arrest of two suspects in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Deputies looking for one suspect, end up arresting two people. The video above shows the wild scene when deputies serving a warrant, saw someone try to run. The man who ran from deputies barricaded himself in someone else's home. That's when deputies noticed something else...
One arrested after violent attack in bar parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One man has been arrested following a violent attack in Oklahoma City.
‘I feel sorry for the officers,’ Man accused of shooting at OKC police
The Oklahoma City Police Department identified a man involved in an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
Booze behind bars: ABLE Commission confiscates beer & wine from Guthrie gas station
11,000 cans and bottles of alcohol are now sitting behind bars at the old Logan County Jail, after the Oklahoma ABLE Commission confiscated the alcohol from a local gas station.
poncacitynow.com
Oklahoma Agents Apprehend Key Member of Prison Contraband Ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an...
OCPD: Man Who Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence Is In Custody
UPDATE (2:34 p.m., Oct. 17, 2022): Oklahoma City police said a man who barricaded himself in a home is now in custody. Authorities said the man came out of the home where he was arrested. His identity has not been released. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- Oklahoma City police...
news9.com
Suspect Accused, Arrested In Connection With Overnight Standoff Has Been Identified
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man who initiated a pursuit and standoff early Tuesday morning. Dagan Oliver, 20, is in custody after a drive-by-shooting, leading police on a chase, shooting at officers and barricading himself inside an apartment complex. Oliver is facing seven complaints in all: shooting with...
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
OKC Officer Identified In SW OKC Police Shooting, Standoff
Oklahoma City police identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Tuesday morning. Authorities said Msg. Keegan Burris, a 20-year veteran of the department, returned gunfire with 20-year-old suspect Dagan Oliver near Southwest 45th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Oliver was taken into custody and later booked into...
Suspect in stabbing shot and killed by police on south side
A suspect in a stabbing and armed with a knife was shot and killed by two officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department Sunday afternoon. The post Suspect in stabbing shot and killed by police on south side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Woman Brandishing Weapon Shot, Killed By Midwest City Officers, Police Say
A woman was shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Midwest City after pointing a weapon at officers, police said. Midwest City Police said the initial report came in around 10:30 as a domestic call in a neighborhood just west of Carl Albert High School near Southeast 15th Street and Post Road.
Hours-long standoff ends in southwest Oklahoma City
One man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
Officer involved shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
KOCO
Police shoot, kill stabbing suspect in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police shot and killed an armed stabbing suspect Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 2:25 p.m. near Southwest 25th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Officers found a man with a knife outside a home, and police said they gave him commands to drop the weapon.
KOCO
Fight between 2 young girls ends in deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. — A fight between two young girls ended in a deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer. It started out as a physical fight between a 10-year-old and a 17-year-old in a Spencer neighborhood. When the parents of the children got involved, the 10-year-old’s parent somehow brought out a kitchen knife, killing 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade.
Brides’ warning after last-minute makeup cancelations
After two brides were left scrambling right before their big day, they’re warning others about their experiences with an Oklahoma City makeup artist.
“I feel bullied,” Neighbor feuding with Del City mayor over fence
Both sides claim the piece of property is theirs.
KOCO
Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
KOCO
Police identify man Oklahoma City police shot, killed over weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have identified the man that Oklahoma City police shot and killed on Sunday. Police said Sergio Gruver waved a knife at officers and refused commands, leading two officers to shoot him. The incident happened near Southwest 25th Street Sunday evening. The scene unfolded over the...
