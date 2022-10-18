ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma Agents Apprehend Key Member of Prison Contraband Ring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Officer involved shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Fight between 2 young girls ends in deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. — A fight between two young girls ended in a deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer. It started out as a physical fight between a 10-year-old and a 17-year-old in a Spencer neighborhood. When the parents of the children got involved, the 10-year-old’s parent somehow brought out a kitchen knife, killing 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade.
SPENCER, OK
KOCO

Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Police identify man Oklahoma City police shot, killed over weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have identified the man that Oklahoma City police shot and killed on Sunday. Police said Sergio Gruver waved a knife at officers and refused commands, leading two officers to shoot him. The incident happened near Southwest 25th Street Sunday evening. The scene unfolded over the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
