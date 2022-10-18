Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Datebook Oct. 20, 2022
The Calloway County Laker Band Friends and Family Community Night will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Calloway County Football Stadium. This performance is Senior Night. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. Concessions will be avaiable from 6-6:45 p.m.

Racer basketball has 3 mini-plans
MURRAY —The Murray State ticket office has announced three exciting mini-plans for the upcoming 2022-23 basketball seasons. Fans can choose from two different mini-plans for men’s basketball and for the first time ever a women’s mini-plan will be offered. The two men’s plans begin at $50 for...

Obituaries Oct. 19, 2022
Carol K. Alexander Miller, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Cadiz, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. Born Feb. 19, 1942, in Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, she was the daughter of J.C. "Buster" Kingins and Annie Pearl Carr Kingins, who preceded her in death.

Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro
MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...

Imes Store in Almo
Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes sent me some information that had been compiled and presented to him by Connie Hopkins Talent on the Imes Store from April 4, 1916, to Oct. 5, 1917. Connie found this information in a 1,000 page book that is in the possession of Bill...

Racer volleyball comes back home to host Bradley, Illinois State
MURRAY — Murray State volleyball hosts Bradley and Illinois State at Racer Arena after being on the road for two weeks, Friday and Saturday.

Murray State Theatre Arts program presents Henrik Ibsen’s ‘Ghosts’
MURRAY – The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will present “Ghosts” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-22, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. All performances will take place in the third floor studio theatre of Wilson Hall on...

MSU Concert Choir and Chorus present concert
MURRAY – The Murray State University Concert Choir and Vox Lumina Treble Chorus will present “Facets of Love,” a concert of choral music around the theme of romantic and divine love on at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Vox Lumina will open...

Tigers must lick wounds from loss to prepare for No. 1 Mayfield
MURRAY —After Friday night’s 23-20 loss to Kentucky Class 2A 1st District football foe Caldwell County in Princeton, the Murray High Tigers find themselves behind the eight-ball in regard to playoff implications. A win in the contest would have had the Tigers (4-4, 2-1) sitting at 3-0 in...

Lakers face tall task in seeking first win of year against Logan
MURRAY — Calloway County will face yet another ranked football opponent Friday night when it welcomes Logan County to Jack D. Rose Stadium for its final Kentucky Class 4A District 1 game of the season. Head Coach Chris Champion’s young Lakers are still looking for their first win of...

Committee discusses Founders Day plans
MURRAY – The Calloway County Bicentennial Committee has been planning a Founders Day event to celebrate the county’s official 200th birthday for more than a year, and it is now only two weeks away. Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester and other committee members discussed what is in store for...

Racer women picked 4th, Young All-Valley in preseason polls
ST. LOUIS — The Murray State women’s basketball team will begin its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference picked fourth and received two first-place votes in the annual preseason poll, the league announced Tuesday. In addition, junior Katelyn Young was selected to the six-person Preseason All-Missouri Valley team.

Andrus wins inaugural Q Cup at Murray Country Club
MURRAY — Shane Andrus defeated Todd Thomas 2 up to win the inaugural Quertermous Championship Cup at the Murray Country Club this past weekend. The final of the Q Cup capped off a late summer match play event that featured 24 golfers competing for the title with handicaps in full effective.

Playhouse presents ‘Rocky Horror’
MURRAY – Playhouse in the Park’s adult-oriented “After Dark” series is back for the first time in three years, and the cast is presenting what may be the quintessential “after-dark” entertainment: Richard O’Brien’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Fiscal Court approves bid, personnel changes
MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court approved a bid for software system purchase, new personnel and a board appointment at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.

Milling, paving in Hazel starts today
HAZEL – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and asphalt paving along U.S. 641/Main Street in Hazel starting today (Wednesday). This milling and paving project runs from the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at mile point 0.0 extending northward through downtown Hazel to E.W. Miller Street at mile point 0.498.

Murray man charged with trafficking Fentanyl
MURRAY – A Murray man faces drug trafficking charges after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it caught him selling a counterfeit pill containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
