Inside Kaalan Walker’s downfall as the Superfly star is sentenced to at least 50 years in jail for raping multiple women

By Lauren Fruen
 5 days ago
A PREDATOR who preyed on his victims online, luring them to photo shoots and music videos with promises of fame and fortune.

That's how Superfly actor Kaalan Walker was described by prosecutors in his Van Nuys, California, trial in April of this year.

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in jail after being convicted of several rape offenses Credit: Getty
The Superfly actor has also been told to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life Credit: LAPD

Walker, 27, was on Monday sentenced to 50 years to life in jail after being convicted of multiple rapes.

He has also been told to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

It was a sharp fall from grace for the actor who had just years prior starred alongside A-listers.

The Superfly star - who has an estimated net worth of $4million - had first appeared on screens in Kings in 2017 which also featured Halle Berry and Daniel Craig.

He also appeared in the 2018 movie Superfly - a remake of the 1972 crime film.

And he released a rap album The Intermission in 2017.

Little is known about his private life. It is not clear if he is married or has children.

But what The US Sun can reveal is Walker, who will now spend half a century behind bars, was first arrested in 2018, accused of multiple counts of rape.

He was later found guilty of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by intoxication, The Los Angeles Times reports.

The offenses occurred between 2013 and 2018 and involved three teenagers and four other women.

He was found not guilty of two counts of forcible rape and one count of digital penetration.

His alleged victims claimed that Walker had contacted them via social media offering to help them, according to prosecutors.

Popular American singer Kehlani - who had hits with Nights Like This - issued a statement last year about the case.

She expressed her solidarity with Walker's victims and claimed he was "dangerous".

Kehlani said: "I am standing with the victims of a serial R*PIST who I know personally to be aggressive, dangerous and twisted."

She then took to her Instagram story today sharing an article of the sentencing saying: "I am so f***ing happy for everyone for not giving up!!!!!!!

"Love to the ladies on this case ya'll deserve it all!!!!!!"

Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace told City News Service that she believes Walker is "truly a predator".

Her colleague, deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi told the jury: "(The) single thing that unites all of these women is the defendant Kaalan Walker.

"You're going to see a dark side of him."

Walker allegedly lured his victims by claiming that a music video or photo shoot would take place.

Investigators said Walker would then assault his victims.

Fardghassemi told the jury in March: "When they said 'stop', he didn't care."

During the trial, Walker's defense lawyer Andrew Flier claimed that the film star was innocent and had experienced a "living nightmare".

Flier added: "The pattern of Mr Walker is to make false promises and they bought it.

"He didn’t force them. It’s payback to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen."

Flier added: "Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions."

He said in April his client planned to appeal his conviction.

Walker was convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by intoxication Credit: YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment
His alleged victims claimed that Walker had contacted them via social media offering to help them, according to prosecutors Credit: Getty

