Four-Star 2024 PG Names UC in Top-Eight Schools
The top-overall player in Alabama is interested in the Bearcats.
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is well in the mix for the top-rated 2024 basketball player in Alabama.
Four-star point guard Labaron Philon out of Baker (Alabama) put UC in his top-eight schools.
UC joins Alabama, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss, and Tennessee in his latest grouping.
According to 247Sports Composite , Philon is the 39th-ranked player nationally and the sixth-ranked point guard. ESPN has him ranked 36th overall. On3 has Auburn as a 77.3% favorite to land the talent.
The 2021 Alabama Class 7A Player of the Year is averaging 21 points per game, 4.7 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 60 career outings.
Pull-up precision.
The 6-foot-4, 170-pound weapon brings plenty of that to the table for the Baker Hornets. Philon is a talented half-court maestro that uses a strong crossover to create space whenever he needs it. The finishing skills are all there around the rim, whether it is with his strong hand or not.
Shooting-wise, Philon has a compact stroke that he deploys from the midrange and on the outside via catch-and-shoot opportunities. Add in a heady steal acumen on defense that he turns into fast breaks and it's not hard to see why Philon is the top 2024 player in Alabama.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like:
UC Moves to No. 19 in AP Poll, Stays at No. 21 in Coaches Poll
Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Rocks Packers' Cheesehead Following Win
Three-Star Edge Rusher Brian 'Mook' Simms III Commits to UC
UC Football Hangs Onto Top-25 Status in Latest Recruiting Rankings
Report: UC to Face Bob Huggins, West Virginia Multiple Times Per Season in Big 12
AAC Coaches Project UC as Top-Three Team; David Dejulius Named Preseason All-AAC
UC Football First-Half Turning Points
Ivan Pace Jr. PFF's Highest Graded Player at Season Midpoint
Recruiting Roundup: UC Football Offers Four-Star Teammates
Pair of Bearcats Named to AAC Week 6 Honor Roll
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star WR Jerrae Hawkins, Two More Recruits Following Homecoming Visits
Final Huddle: UC Escapes South Florida Rushing Barrage 28-24
Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner's First Career Interception, Safety
Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Commits to UC
Watch: Landers Nolley, John Newman III Discuss Upcoming Season and Goals
Watch: Wes Miller on the Offseason Program, Year-Two Expectations, and More
Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools
Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood
Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0