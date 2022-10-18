Four-Star 2024 PG Names UC in Top-Eight Schools

The top-overall player in Alabama is interested in the Bearcats.

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is well in the mix for the top-rated 2024 basketball player in Alabama.

Four-star point guard Labaron Philon out of Baker (Alabama) put UC in his top-eight schools.

UC joins Alabama, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss, and Tennessee in his latest grouping.

According to 247Sports Composite , Philon is the 39th-ranked player nationally and the sixth-ranked point guard. ESPN has him ranked 36th overall. On3 has Auburn as a 77.3% favorite to land the talent.

The 2021 Alabama Class 7A Player of the Year is averaging 21 points per game, 4.7 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 60 career outings.

Pull-up precision.

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound weapon brings plenty of that to the table for the Baker Hornets. Philon is a talented half-court maestro that uses a strong crossover to create space whenever he needs it. The finishing skills are all there around the rim, whether it is with his strong hand or not.

Shooting-wise, Philon has a compact stroke that he deploys from the midrange and on the outside via catch-and-shoot opportunities. Add in a heady steal acumen on defense that he turns into fast breaks and it's not hard to see why Philon is the top 2024 player in Alabama.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

UC Moves to No. 19 in AP Poll, Stays at No. 21 in Coaches Poll

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Rocks Packers' Cheesehead Following Win

Three-Star Edge Rusher Brian 'Mook' Simms III Commits to UC

UC Football Hangs Onto Top-25 Status in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Report: UC to Face Bob Huggins, West Virginia Multiple Times Per Season in Big 12

UC Football First-Half Grades

AAC Coaches Project UC as Top-Three Team; David Dejulius Named Preseason All-AAC

UC Football First-Half Turning Points

Ivan Pace Jr. PFF's Highest Graded Player at Season Midpoint

Recruiting Roundup: UC Football Offers Four-Star Teammates

Pair of Bearcats Named to AAC Week 6 Honor Roll

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star WR Jerrae Hawkins, Two More Recruits Following Homecoming Visits

Final Huddle: UC Escapes South Florida Rushing Barrage 28-24

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner's First Career Interception, Safety

Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Commits to UC

Watch: Landers Nolley, John Newman III Discuss Upcoming Season and Goals

Watch: Wes Miller on the Offseason Program, Year-Two Expectations, and More

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk