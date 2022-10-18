This Tate outside hitter racked up kills en route to winning PNJ Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to the latest PNJ Athlete of the Week winner for the 2022-23 school year: Payton Garrett from the Tate volleyball team.

The Aggies junior garnered 47.39 percent of the total vote in the PNJ’s online poll held after the Sept. 19-24 playing period. Each weekly winner is awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ.com Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS.

Garrett totaled 41 kills, 33 digs, four aces and two blocks through three matches. She posted 17 kills, 21 digs and two aces during Tate’s five-set victory over Pensacola.

Q and A with Payton Garrett

PNJ: The team ended the regular season winning seven of its last nine matches. What was the key to that late-season surge?

Garrett: "Well, we started off our season a little bit weak because we were all coming back from summer. But we started to hustle during practice a lot and really put in the work outside of volleyball and inside. We started bonding together and it helped us a lot."

PNJ: What do you think is the team's strength?

Garrett: "Probably our defense and mentality of getting (the point) back."

PNJ: The team has been in a number of five-set matches where the team has come out on top. What does it take to power through a close match like that and survive?

Garrett: "It's super stressful, but we just have to continue to push through. We have to keep reminding each other what we're playing for. We all have games on the line and we have to remember how important it is to us."

PNJ: It seems like you and Riley Robbins put up some really big numbers every single match. What is it like playing with Riley and how have you guys able to perform so well on the floor?

Garrett: "She's like my go-to person. So if I'm down on myself, I'll look to Riley help me get out of my head. And I think I'm kind of the same for her. If we need each other, we are always there. We're friends inside of school, outside of school, at volleyball and all of that."

PNJ: Speaking of teammates, who is the funniest teammate?

Garrett: "Moodie, Alyssa Moodie (laughs)."

PNJ: Who is the nicest teammate?

Garrett: "It's Chloe (Biggs), 100 percent. She's so sweet."

PNJ: Who is the loudest teammate?

Garrett: "Ansli (Brown)."

PNJ: When did you start playing volleyball?

Garrett: "I started in eighth grade, just playing middle school play and I liked it a lot. So I quit cheerleading and I tried out for Tate and made (junior varsity). Then I decided to start playing travel."

PNJ: What is it about the sport that you most enjoy?

Garrett: "It's the adrenaline. When you get into it and you get a kill, it's so much fun."

PNJ: How did you pick your number? Is there any significant to behind it?

Garrett: "Not really. Last year, I was the sophomore on varsity. So I got the last pick and it was the only one that fit me. But I love it now, it's like my go-to."

PNJ: Now for the not-so-serious questions. If you could have one thing to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Garrett: "Sushi or Spam."

PNJ: If you had one place that you could travel to, where would you go?

Garrett: "I would just go on a cruise all the time."

PNJ: If you had to be on a deserted island and could only bring three things, what would you bring?

Garrett: "I'm probably bringing a friend, a phone to call my family and then probably a ball, so I wouldn't get bored (laughs)."

PNJ: If you had superpower, what would it be?

Garrett: "Probably to fly. I'd like to fly."

PNJ: What is on your music playlist?

Garrett: "Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift."

PNJ: Is that how you get ready for a match, listening to those two?

Garrett: "No, Riley and I just warm up. We'll go in the hallway and run and run. We'll just warm up together and it gets me ready."

PNJ: What are the goals for the rest of the season?

Garrett: "Finish off the year strong and continue to reach milestones."

