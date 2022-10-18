Over 550 Attendees Expected at BioFuture™ Conference in New York City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

Over 500 attendees and 100 plus high-profile speakers from the biopharma and life sciences industry are slated to participate in the second-year launch of BioFuture™, a conference convening leading healthcare experts, top investors, stakeholders, and cutting-edge disruptors who are reimagining the future of therapeutics. This future-focused in-person event will take place at Lotte New York Palace from November 7-9, 2022. A virtual registration option will also be offered from November 14-16, 2022, providing scheduled one-to-one meetings and access to the event’s recorded content. The virtual features are also included as part of in-person registration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005935/en/

BioFuture™ features multiple tracks of plenary sessions, presenting companies, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. In-person registration includes full access to panels, workshops, and fireside chats featuring key opinion leaders speaking on today’s most relevant topics and trends. Attendees will gain insights into the sectors and innovations driving breakthrough therapeutics and contribute to candid discussions challenging conventional wisdom.

“The coming decade will dramatically accelerate the transformation of the healthcare ecosystem,” says Demy-Colton CEO & Founder, Sara Demy. “Our mission for BioFuture is to help expand this ecosystem of stakeholders to better shape the future of healthcare and digital health. By fostering the sharing of novel ideas, investment and cross-collaboration, together we can work to develop innovative new treatments faster, and improve healthcare outcomes for all,” Demy says.

BioFuture™ serves as a platform for pioneers, innovators, and investors to shape and transform the future of therapeutics. At this year’s summit, BioFuture™ participants will explore transformation drivers across some of today’s most rapidly evolving fields, covering biopharma, digital medicine, big data, AI, healthcare systems, payors, and more.

A welcome reception will take place on November 7, followed by two full days of programming and networking. The event will commence and end with “Big Think” plenary sessions. These sessions will focus on the opportunities and immense challenges ahead in healthcare. Details on each are as follows:

Opening Plenary Session: Health at a Crossroads: What is the Path Forward?

Moderator: Jeremy Abbate , Vice President & Publisher, Scientific American

, Vice President & Publisher, Panelists: Rick Bright, Ph.D. , Pandemic Prevention & Response; Zan Fleming, MD , Founder & Executive Chairman, Kinexum; Kush M. Parmar, MD, Ph.D. , Managing Partner, 5AM Ventures; and Sabrina Sholts, Ph.D. , Curator of Biological Anthropology, National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution

Closing Plenary Session: “A Big Think Plenary”

Moderator: Simone Fishburn, Ph.D. , Vice President & Editor-in-Chief at BioCentury

, Vice President & Editor-in-Chief at Panelists: William A Haseltine, Ph.D. , President of ACCESS Health International, and Sophie Kornowski, Ph.D. , Senior Partner, Gurnet Point Capital, Chair, Board of Directors & Acting CEO, Boston Pharmaceuticals

As part of BioFuture’s high-value programming, there will be public, private, and seed company presentations by some of today’s most innovative enterprises. These are companies developing new therapeutics, and those facilitating the discovery of new therapeutic technologies. They encompass biotech, digital medicine, AI, machine learning, big data, and other companies solving problems in healthcare delivery.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lila Taylor at ltaylor@demy-colton.com or Linda Burke at lburke@demy-colton.com.

For more information about BioFuture™, please visit www.biofuture.com or follow #BioFuture2022 on Twitter for the latest updates and discussions.

About Demy-Colton

Demy-Colton is a leading life sciences and digital health events organization at the forefront of building networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders. Its unique events facilitate networking on a global scale, including Biotech Showcase™, BioFuture™, Biotech CEO Summit™, Biotech CEO Summit Europe™, and Demy-Colton Virtual Salons. These events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry’s top decision-makers, investors, and thought leaders, where investment, learning, and thoughtful conversations thrive. For more information, visit www.demy-colton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005935/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact

biofuture@cglife.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT TELEMEDICINE/VIRTUAL MEDICINE PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE HEALTH TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Demy-Colton

PUB: 10/18/2022 10:36 AM/DISC: 10/18/2022 10:36 AM