ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ted Barrett to head NLCS umpires, Alfonso Márquez ALCS umps

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZ3l3_0idY54pB00

NEW YORK (AP) — Ted Barrett will be the crew chief for the National League Championship Series between San Diego and Philadelphia, and Alfonso Márquez will head the umpires for the American League series between Houston and Cleveland or the New York Yankees.

Brian Knight will work the plate for Tuesday’s NL opener, and Barrett will be at first, Adam Hamari at second, Quinn Wolcott at third, Doug Eddings in left, Todd Tichenor in right and Lance Barrett will serve as a reserve ump, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.

Lance Barrett is set to work the plate for Game 2, followed by Ted Barrett for Game 3, Hamari for Game 4, Wolcott for Game 5, Eddings for Game 6 and Tichenor for Game 7.

Mike Muchlinski will be behind the plate for Wednesday’s AL opener, with Márquez at first, Adrian Johnson at second, Vic Carapazza at third, Chris Guccione in left, Chris Conroy in right and D.J. Reyburn as a reserve.

Reyburn works the plate in Game 2, followed by Márquez in Game 3, Johnson in Game 4, Carapazza in Game 5, Guccione in Game 6 and Conroy in Game 7.

Andy Fletcher, Larry Vanover and Chad Whitson will serve as the replay umpires.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Power outage could mean quick end to Yanks' postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage could mean a quick end to the New York Yankees’ postseason. Houston largely has kept the Yankees from hitting home runs, allowing only a pair of solo shots. The Astros arrive in New York with a 2-0 AL Championship Series lead going into Game 3 on Saturday, halfway toward their third ALCS win over the Yankees in six seasons. “We got to shorten up a little bit and try to put the ball in play,” Giancarlo Stanton said after a 3-2 loss on Thursday night. “We all have to make mid-at-bat adjustments in order to put the ball in play. The game’s extremely fast and they’re reading swings, reading body language. You got to be able to counteract that.” New York has scored 18 of 24 postseason runs on 11 long balls. The Yankees have been even more homer dependent than during the regular season, when they drove in a major league-high 50.8% of their runs on four-baggers; the big league average was 39.8%.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Daughters of Jayson Williams denounce his St. John's HOF nod

The daughters of former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams have denounced St. John’s University for its decision to induct their father into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame because of accusations of neglect in their lives following his role in the 2002 fatal shooting of a limousine driver. Tryumph and Whizdom Williams both wrote open letters they sent Friday to The Associated Press, and also planned to send to St. John’s, that said the school should be ashamed for his induction into the class during Saturday’s homecoming weekend. The 54-year-old Williams served more than a year in prison for the accidental shotgun death in his New Jersey mansion of chauffeur Costas Christofi. Whizdom J Williams, an 18-year-old student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, accused her father of being an alcoholic and “a deadbeat father who lacks any sense of remorse.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy