Dutchtown, MO

wbrz.com

Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools

BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Seventh-grader arrested after bringing loaded gun to school Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A middle school went on lockdown after a seventh-grade student brought a gun to campus Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said administrators at Belfair-Montessori Magnet School contacted law enforcement after a classmate of the student alerted them about the weapon. Sheriff's deputies searched the 13-year-old student and found the loaded gun inside his backpack.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Metro Council hits mayor's office with public records request regarding stormwater fee

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Metro Council have submitted a public records request for all communication related to the ongoing saga with the stormwater fee. Six council members — Laurie White Adams, Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Aaron Moak, Brandon Noel and Jen Racca — have requested text messages, phone calls, call logs and emails between the Parish Attorney, the mayor, high-ranking members of her staff and two companies related to the Stormwater Master Plan.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Southern University fans celebrate homecoming while police search for gunman

BATON ROUGE- Hours before Southern University's homecoming game, traffic was backed up for miles as hundreds of people gathered across campus to celebrate their yearly traditions. "Fellowshipping with my family, my friends and all these strangers around here," Southern University Law alumna Taneisha Riggs said. Saturday was a much different...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

DCFS discusses 7 new strategies to prevent overlooked cases in the future

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services was back before state lawmakers who demanded answers after the agency's recent string of failures. "All of us are working on the same goal — to ensure that never happens again," Sen. Regina Barrow (D) said. The death of...
wbrz.com

Hammond man dies after single vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash along Interstate 55 at Hwy 51 in Tangipahoa Parish that left one man dead. Officials say 30-year-old Brandon Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons unknown, Whittington traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple people hurt after shooting at Southern fraternity house

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at a Southern University fraternity house that left multiple people injured. Watch live newscasts here. The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity home on Harding Boulevard near the entrance of campus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Saturday AM Forecast: Nice football weather, more of the same for tomorrow

Today will be comfortable, more moisture moves in over the weekend. Today & Tonight: Waking up this Saturday to nothing but sunny skies. Humidity is low and temperatures are also starting on the cooler side in the mid-50s. Throughout the day temperatures are going to get on the warm side, with daytime highs topping out in the low-80s. Both LSU and Southern have their homecoming games today and the weather is going to be perfect. There will be a light southerly breeze with dew points holding in the 50s leaving us feeling comfortable throughout the day. Into the evening hours any clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop back into the 60s.
wbrz.com

Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. James Brandon Brewer, 37, died. Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Starlink satellites spotted over capital area Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - A string of satellites launched by SpaceX was once again highly visible in the night sky over Baton Rouge on Thursday. Several onlookers captured video of the light formation, which is actually a cluster of satellites powering SpaceX's internet service. The satellites orbit the planet with varying visibility based on several factors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
BATON ROUGE, LA

