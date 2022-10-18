Read full article on original website
Disgruntled Livingston bus drivers refused to show up Friday, causing havoc for some schools
LIVINGSTON - Multiple Livingston Parish schools advised parents to drive their kids home Friday after hearing a group of disgruntled bus drivers threatened not to work their routes in protest. Livingston Parish Public Schools released a statement Friday evening saying 21 of the school system's 300 bus drivers didn't show...
EBR School Board buys property for new elementary in St. George area
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will build a new elementary school, intertwined with a public park, on land the board agreed Thursday to buy for almost $3.3 million. The Advocate reported the purchase — 25 acres between Perkins Road and Ward Creek — is the...
Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
Ascension highway closed while crews respond to nearby pasture fire
ASCENSION PARISH - A highway in St. Amant is closed while firefighters work to put out a pasture fire. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said LA 22 is closed at Alex Reine Road while crews respond to the nearby fire. Residents are told to expect heavy delays and to avoid...
Seventh-grader arrested after bringing loaded gun to school Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A middle school went on lockdown after a seventh-grade student brought a gun to campus Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said administrators at Belfair-Montessori Magnet School contacted law enforcement after a classmate of the student alerted them about the weapon. Sheriff's deputies searched the 13-year-old student and found the loaded gun inside his backpack.
Metro Council hits mayor's office with public records request regarding stormwater fee
BATON ROUGE - Members of the Metro Council have submitted a public records request for all communication related to the ongoing saga with the stormwater fee. Six council members — Laurie White Adams, Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Aaron Moak, Brandon Noel and Jen Racca — have requested text messages, phone calls, call logs and emails between the Parish Attorney, the mayor, high-ranking members of her staff and two companies related to the Stormwater Master Plan.
After babysitter fell asleep, child managed to unlock house and roam around Baker neighborhood overnight
BAKER - A savvy tot managed to unlock the door of a relative's house and walk out after the babysitter fell asleep late Saturday night, prompting a night-long search for the child's parents after a good Samaritan saw the child walking around the neighborhood alone. Police released new information about...
Southern University fans celebrate homecoming while police search for gunman
BATON ROUGE- Hours before Southern University's homecoming game, traffic was backed up for miles as hundreds of people gathered across campus to celebrate their yearly traditions. "Fellowshipping with my family, my friends and all these strangers around here," Southern University Law alumna Taneisha Riggs said. Saturday was a much different...
Baton Rouge set to outsource some DNA tests amid backlog at State Police crime lab
BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge will begin outsourcing some DNA tests to private labs to help alleviate the backlog of evidence at the State Police Crime Lab. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council recently approved $200,000 to have certain gun possession and gun cases DNA samples sent to private labs.
One hurt in shooting at apartment building off Highland Road Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person is hurt after gunfire broke out at an apartment building off Highland Road Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the shooting happened at an apartment complex on West Roosevelt Street, not far from Highland Road. Social media posts claimed one person was...
After turmoil surrounding mayor's stormwater proposal, staffer who spearheaded plan resigns
BATON ROUGE - A top-ranking member of the Baton Rouge mayor's office resigned Friday, just days after city leadership killed the plan amid confusion over a federal NDA that never existed. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's Office released the following statement Friday. "Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Chief Administrative...
DCFS discusses 7 new strategies to prevent overlooked cases in the future
BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services was back before state lawmakers who demanded answers after the agency's recent string of failures. "All of us are working on the same goal — to ensure that never happens again," Sen. Regina Barrow (D) said. The death of...
WATCH: Arson ruled cause of massive fire at vacant house off Government Street Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Investigators say a massive fire at a vacant house off Government Street was intentionally set. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened around 8 a.m. at a home on South 19th Street. Upon arrival, crews found the front half of the home engulfed in flames....
Hammond man dies after single vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash along Interstate 55 at Hwy 51 in Tangipahoa Parish that left one man dead. Officials say 30-year-old Brandon Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons unknown, Whittington traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree.
Multiple people hurt after shooting at Southern fraternity house
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at a Southern University fraternity house that left multiple people injured. Watch live newscasts here. The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity home on Harding Boulevard near the entrance of campus.
Nine people hurt after shooting at Southern University fraternity party, police say
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at a fraternity house across the street from Southern University's campus that left several people hurt. The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi alumni house on Harding Boulevard, just outside the campus entrance.
Saturday AM Forecast: Nice football weather, more of the same for tomorrow
Today will be comfortable, more moisture moves in over the weekend. Today & Tonight: Waking up this Saturday to nothing but sunny skies. Humidity is low and temperatures are also starting on the cooler side in the mid-50s. Throughout the day temperatures are going to get on the warm side, with daytime highs topping out in the low-80s. Both LSU and Southern have their homecoming games today and the weather is going to be perfect. There will be a light southerly breeze with dew points holding in the 50s leaving us feeling comfortable throughout the day. Into the evening hours any clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop back into the 60s.
Person hit, killed while walking along highway in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN - A person walking on the frontage highway along I-12 in Livingston Parish was hit and killed late Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. James Brandon Brewer, 37, died. Deputies said Brewer was walking along N James Chapel Road when he was hit at the intersection of Hano Lane, near the firetruck manufacturing facility.
Starlink satellites spotted over capital area Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - A string of satellites launched by SpaceX was once again highly visible in the night sky over Baton Rouge on Thursday. Several onlookers captured video of the light formation, which is actually a cluster of satellites powering SpaceX's internet service. The satellites orbit the planet with varying visibility based on several factors.
Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
