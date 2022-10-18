Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’
Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek. Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's...
Diminished and now dropped, Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is all but over
The fixture should have some resonance for Cristiano Ronaldo. He has scored four goals in Champions League finals but the first was for Manchester United against Chelsea. Saturday’s game could have transported him back to his past. It might have even been the Ronaldo derby. Had Todd Boehly got his wish in the summer, he could be leading the line for Chelsea.Instead, he will be conspicuous by his absence, dropped from the United squad. Having absented himself for the final minutes against Tottenham on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag has made his exclusion a lengthier affair. Demoted then disciplined, Ronaldo has...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
BBC
‘Newcastle starting to upset the big boys’ - Alan Shearer on Magpies' top-four hopes & win at Spurs
I really didn't expect Newcastle to be in the top four after 12 games and, although I'd love to be proved wrong, I don't think they will still be there come the end of the season. But, while I am being realistic about their chances of making the Champions League...
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Comments / 0