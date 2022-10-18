ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’

Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek. Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's...
The Independent

Diminished and now dropped, Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is all but over

The fixture should have some resonance for Cristiano Ronaldo. He has scored four goals in Champions League finals but the first was for Manchester United against Chelsea. Saturday’s game could have transported him back to his past. It might have even been the Ronaldo derby. Had Todd Boehly got his wish in the summer, he could be leading the line for Chelsea.Instead, he will be conspicuous by his absence, dropped from the United squad. Having absented himself for the final minutes against Tottenham on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag has made his exclusion a lengthier affair. Demoted then disciplined, Ronaldo has...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...

