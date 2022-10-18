Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Temporary Closure of Mt. Hope Community Center Oct. 24-28
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower. The community center will...
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor: Four More Years?
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The following letter comes from Mike Pecota of Lexington Park. For the last 12 years, Todd Morgan has been Commissioner for Lexington Park and Great Mills. He ran unopposed twice. This year, for the first time, there are two new faces vying to replace term-limited...
Bay Net
NSWC IHD Employees Recognized With 2022 NAVSEA HR Community Awards
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Two employees from Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division’s (NSWC IHD) Human Resources (HR) Division were recently recognized with 2022 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) HR Community Awards. NSWC IHD’s Workforce Development (WFD) Team Lead Christine Rose and staffing and Classification Specialist Jennifer Hughes were honored for their outstanding efforts.
talbotspy.org
Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life
A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
WBOC
4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
Bay Net
Volunteers Respond To Shed And Small Brush Fire In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Just after 3:00 p.m. on October 22, the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and multiple surrounding companies were alerted for the Large Non-Dwelling Fire off Rosebank Court. Engine 11(4 Personnel) & Truck 1(Chief 1B & 3 Personnel) responded shortly after dispatch. The Engine & Truck arrived on...
Bay Net
Caution Advised During Asphalt Paving Roadwork On Dowell Road In Solomons
SOLOMONS, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens to use caution as paving road work on Dowell Road in Solomons begins the next phase of construction. Work will involve heavy construction traffic as crews install asphalt on the base roadway between Oyster Bay Place and...
chestertownspy.org
Automated Speed Enforcement on US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) Bridge Project Begins Monday
In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system along the US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge replacement project over the Chester River next week. On Monday, October 24,...
luxury-houses.net
Escape to Another World with This $7,5M Striking French Modern Waterfront Estate in Annapolis, MD
The Estate in Annapolis is curated with premium quality, top of the line materials, combined with the tranquil views, now available for sale. This home located at 1524 Cedar Lane Farm Rd, Annapolis, Maryland; offering 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 9,024 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Kappel – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: (410) 280-5600) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Annapolis.
Bay Net
Clements Convenience Center To Temporarily Close
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation announces the Clements Convenience Center will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for approximately four weeks for renovation. Residents may use the Charlotte Hall Convenience Center located at 37707 New Market Turner Road, or the Oakville Convenience Center...
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
Bay Net
CCSO Master Corporal Renee Cuyler And K-9 Cooper Retire After Years Of Dedicated Service
WALDORF, Md. – Today, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is saying a bittersweet farewell to an outstanding Police Officer and person. Master Corporal Renee Cuyler #295 is retiring after more than 25 years of dedicated service to Charles County. Her partner, K-9 Cooper, is beginning his retirement as well after being part of the CCSO family for 8 years!
Bay Net
CTA Principal Carrie Akins Elected To Serve On MCTA Executive Board
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Academy (CTA) Principal Carrie Akins has been elected to serve as the President-Elect on the executive board of the Maryland Career and Technical Administrators (MCTA)/ Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE). In addition to her role...
WTOP
Maryland lawmaker accuses Pepco of delaying streetlight repairs
Maryland’s Public Service Commission is being asked to fine Pepco millions of dollars for alleged long-standing practices of failing to maintain streetlights and delaying transition to energy-efficient LED lights. The formal complaint, filed by Maryland State Del. Al Carr, requests the fine be at least $3 million. “Street lighting...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Investigating Early Morning Fatal Crash
PASADENA, Md. — On October 23 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Eastern District officers responded to the 4600 block of Mountain Road for a crash involving two vehicles. The investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler head-on.
'It's a big vision': Edmondson Village Shopping Center long overdue for makeover
It's an area with a lot of room for improvements and additions, the Edmondson Shopping Center, but covenants dating back over 70 years may be standing in the way.
WBOC
Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
'Don't throw history away': Smithville Road, the address of history
Chances are you cannot remember your Sunday school teacher. They can on Smithville Road in Dorchester County.
NBC Washington
2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Maryland Crashes
Two pedestrians are dead after separate crashes in Maryland Saturday, authorities say. In Prince George’s County, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian collision at Martin Luther King Junior Highway and Sheriff Road at about 8:10 p.m. At the scene, a man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, according to the Prince George’s County police.
belairnewsandviews.com
Harford County women recognized in The Baltimore Sun’s 25 Women to Watch publication
Several professionals with Harford County connections were included in the The Baltimore Sun’s annual “25 Women to Watch” publication featuring the Baltimore’s area’s newsmakers, thought leaders and change agents. The honorees included:. Angela M. Eaves, associate judge of the Court of Appeals for Harford and...
Comments / 0