New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
cohaitungchi.com
25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips
Jacksonville is an amazing city with pristine ocean beaches, enchanting architecture, interesting museums, and great spots along the St. Johns River. You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in jacksonville fl | 25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips. Since Jacksonville is the most populous...
“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion
"The first shop is slated to open in Q1 2023 at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail, with four additional locations throughout the Orlando area planned." The post Shipley Do-Nuts to Make Significant Florida Expansion appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master to open in eTown
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master will open in The Exchange at eTown in summer 2023, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Oct. 19. The Dolly Llama will be in The Exchange’s Publix shopping center in eTown east of Florida 9B in southern Duval County. The Los Angeles-based...
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians who struggle with food insecurity this Saturday at the following locations: :. Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oceanfront home on Amelia Island sells for record $13.35 million
An oceanfront home at 43 Ocean Club Drive on Amelia Island in Nassau County sold Oct. 17 for $13.35 million. It is the most expensive home sold in Northeast Florida so far this year, according to Daily Record reports. In the second quarter, a Ponte Vedra Beach home sold for...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville
FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
'This is really exciting news': Tony Khan looking forward to father's future in Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguar Owner Shad Khan has focused much of his development energy on Downtown Jacksonville. So it came as a bit of a surprise last week when he announced plans to buy a beaches area staple, the Lemon Bar. "This is really exciting news that he made...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Elevation Lounge, 5611 Norwood Ave., contractor is MCM Building Enterprise Inc., office alteration, $16,500. Florida Georgia bleachers, 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive, contractor is DoxMi Holdings LLC, temporary seating/bleachers for the Oct 29, 2022, Florida Georgia game, $1.2 million. Industrial. Helow Properties Ltd., 2995 Mayport Road, contractor is Toney Construction...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Northeast Florida unemployment falls to 2.5% in September
Jacksonville’s unemployment rate fell in September with Northeast Florida businesses reporting strong growth in their payrolls. The jobless rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties fell from 2.8% in August to 2.5% in September, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Oct. 21.
First Coast News
Uber drivers bleed money in Jacksonville traffic
When Uber drivers are waiting to pick up in traffic, they aren't making any money. Event traffic in downtown Jacksonville exacerbates that problem.
First Coast News
Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
News4Jax.com
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
recordpatriot.com
Alexa Seifert celebrating fifth birthday
Alexa McKinley Seifert is celebrating her fifth birthday. She was born Oct. 26, 2017, the daughter of Caleb and Heather Seifert of Jacksonville. She has two siblings, Aiden, 9; and Adalyn, 7. Her grandparents are Mark and Pat Bentley of Winchester and Steve and Mary Jo Seifert of Jacksonville. Her great-grandparents are Vivian and Madge Bentley of Bluffs, Don Hopper of Jacksonville and the late Margaret Hopper.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Doors officially open for chamber’s new Open Innovation Center
Innovation. It does a community good. And the Open Innovation Center at the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center in LaVilla is the place for that to happen. That was the message shared by leaders from JAX Chamber and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority at the facility’s Oct. 21 grand opening. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
As warehouse vacancy tightens, city issues permit for Westside foundation
As industrial vacancy rates plummet to 3.3% and below in Jacksonville, the city issued a permit Oct. 18 for Pattillo Industrial Real Estate to build the foundation for a second speculative distribution center, called Building 3, along Imeson Road in West Jacksonville. Pattillo wants to build an almost 298,000-square-foot shell...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion
Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
duvalsports.com
The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions
District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
