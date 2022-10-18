ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

cohaitungchi.com

25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips

Jacksonville is an amazing city with pristine ocean beaches, enchanting architecture, interesting museums, and great spots along the St. Johns River. Since Jacksonville is the most populous...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Dolly Llama Waffle Master to open in eTown

The Dolly Llama Waffle Master will open in The Exchange at eTown in summer 2023, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Oct. 19. The Dolly Llama will be in The Exchange’s Publix shopping center in eTown east of Florida 9B in southern Duval County. The Los Angeles-based...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville

FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Elevation Lounge, 5611 Norwood Ave., contractor is MCM Building Enterprise Inc., office alteration, $16,500. Florida Georgia bleachers, 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive, contractor is DoxMi Holdings LLC, temporary seating/bleachers for the Oct 29, 2022, Florida Georgia game, $1.2 million. Industrial. Helow Properties Ltd., 2995 Mayport Road, contractor is Toney Construction...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northeast Florida unemployment falls to 2.5% in September

Jacksonville’s unemployment rate fell in September with Northeast Florida businesses reporting strong growth in their payrolls. The jobless rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties fell from 2.8% in August to 2.5% in September, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Oct. 21.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
recordpatriot.com

Alexa Seifert celebrating fifth birthday

Alexa McKinley Seifert is celebrating her fifth birthday. She was born Oct. 26, 2017, the daughter of Caleb and Heather Seifert of Jacksonville. She has two siblings, Aiden, 9; and Adalyn, 7. Her grandparents are Mark and Pat Bentley of Winchester and Steve and Mary Jo Seifert of Jacksonville. Her great-grandparents are Vivian and Madge Bentley of Bluffs, Don Hopper of Jacksonville and the late Margaret Hopper.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Doors officially open for chamber’s new Open Innovation Center

Innovation. It does a community good. And the Open Innovation Center at the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center in LaVilla is the place for that to happen. That was the message shared by leaders from JAX Chamber and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority at the facility’s Oct. 21 grand opening. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

As warehouse vacancy tightens, city issues permit for Westside foundation

As industrial vacancy rates plummet to 3.3% and below in Jacksonville, the city issued a permit Oct. 18 for Pattillo Industrial Real Estate to build the foundation for a second speculative distribution center, called Building 3, along Imeson Road in West Jacksonville. Pattillo wants to build an almost 298,000-square-foot shell...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion

Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions

District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

