Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Related
Panthers’ Sean Payton interest slapped with harsh reality after Christian McCaffrey trade
The Carolina Panthers are finally entering a much-needed rebuild. The departures of head coach Matt Rhule and star RB Christian McCaffrey are clear indicators that this is actually happening. They are looking to start over and try and build a brand-new team, and hopefully with a brand-new coach. One of...
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites
The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Detroit Lions (1-4) come off their bye to face the Dallas Cowboys (4-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Cowboys prediction and pick. Detroit is 1-4 coming off their bye week and has lost three consecutive games. The Lions...
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense
Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
LSU football’s Brian Kelly continues rant about instant replay after questionable call in win over Florida
LSU football head coach Brian Kelly is not a fan of instant replay. Kelly, whose Tigers squad had to deal with as many as five stoppages of play due to replay during this past weekend’s win over the Florida Gators, sounded off on the concept during an appearance on his radio show ahead of a huge game vs. Ole Miss. Here’s what the LSU football head coach had to say, per Yahoo Sports.
REPORT: New 49ers star Christian McCaffrey’s status for Week 7 vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The San Francisco 49ers just got a whole lot better with Christian McCaffrey in the mix. Niners fans everywhere have been anticipating when their new star will take the field for the first time following his blockbuster trade, and as it turns out, the wait is about to be over.
Rams’ Christian McCaffrey trade offer that Panthers turned down before 49ers deal
The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a trove of draft picks. On Sunday, ahead of McCaffrey’s 49ers’ debut, ESPN’s Peter Schrager revealed that the Rams were among the teams at the forefront of the McCaffrey trade market. Schrager revealed that Los […] The post Rams’ Christian McCaffrey trade offer that Panthers turned down before 49ers deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The true severity of Russell Wilson’s hamstring injury he shockingly wanted to play with
The hits keep coming for Russell Wilson, both on and off the field. Amidst a nightmarish beginning to his Denver Broncos career, he’s now dealing with an injury that will keep him from taking the field in Week 7. Wilson has a partially torn hamstring, which is a type...
Christian McCaffrey shocking 49ers trade rumors should fire up San Fran fans
As the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looms, one Pro Bowl running back has been the topic of great speculation and discussion. In a recent article on The Athletic, Senior Columnist Tim Kawakami discussed the possibility that the San Francisco 49ers could be a logical landing spot for running back Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers.
Cowboys lean on defense in Prescott’s return, top Lions 24-6
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott made sure to remember what he watched during the five games the star quarterback missed with a fractured right thumb. The Dallas defense has things under control. Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns, Prescott threw for a score in his return and...
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady hasn’t been in this position in two decades — a game under .500 this far into the NFL season. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in four games Sunday to fall to 3-4. It came in stunning fashion, a 21-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, a team that had lost 12 of 13 games and was playing with a third-string quarterback and under an interim head coach. The defeat left the seven-time Super Bowl champion searching for answers. “No one feels good about where we’re at,” Brady said. “No one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing. We’re all in it together, and we have to pull ourselves out of it.”
Oregon football Duck savagely trolls UCLA amid blowout
Oregon football blew out UCLA football on Saturday at home. Oregon’s mascot, The Duck, took to his Twitter account to roast UCLA during the game. “@UCLAFootball y’all ever seen this many fans before?”. Losing is one thing… getting trolled by a Duck is a whole different type of...
49ers GM John Lynch drops truth bomb on acquiring Christian McCaffrey for monster trade haul
The San Francisco 49ers were the first team to complete a major move ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, as they acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The 49ers had to go all out to bring in McCaffrey, parting ways with four total draft picks, including a second-round selection in the […] The post 49ers GM John Lynch drops truth bomb on acquiring Christian McCaffrey for monster trade haul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse
DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
No question Panthers QB PJ Walker must start after performance in big win against Bucs
It was only one game, and it all could deteriorate again quickly, but quarterback PJ Walker gave Carolina better QB play than Baker Mayfield has all season.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense had an abysmal showing in Sunday’s Week 7 upset loss to their NFC South division rival Carolina Panthers. A dropped pass in the first quarter from wide receiver Mike Evans, a play that likely would have resulted in a touchdown, looms large on the Buccaneers’ list of regrets from Sunday, […] The post Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor drops major Joe Burrow praise after 481-yard outing vs. Falcons
The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense came out guns blazing on Sunday in their 35-17 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. While many bright spots from the game warrant highlighting, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talked explicitly about the performance of his quarterback Joe Burrow. Per Ben Baby of...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not satisfied with narrow win over Browns
Despite the Week 7 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not pleased by the narrow margin of victory. “I’d rather it not be close,” shared Jackson, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “We just have to keep stacking.”. With a...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0