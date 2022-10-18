ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ClutchPoints

3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites

The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

LSU football’s Brian Kelly continues rant about instant replay after questionable call in win over Florida

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly is not a fan of instant replay. Kelly, whose Tigers squad had to deal with as many as five stoppages of play due to replay during this past weekend’s win over the Florida Gators, sounded off on the concept during an appearance on his radio show ahead of a huge game vs. Ole Miss. Here’s what the LSU football head coach had to say, per Yahoo Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Rams’ Christian McCaffrey trade offer that Panthers turned down before 49ers deal

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a trove of draft picks. On Sunday, ahead of McCaffrey’s 49ers’ debut, ESPN’s Peter Schrager revealed that the Rams were among the teams at the forefront of the McCaffrey trade market. Schrager revealed that Los […] The post Rams’ Christian McCaffrey trade offer that Panthers turned down before 49ers deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady hasn’t been in this position in two decades — a game under .500 this far into the NFL season. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in four games Sunday to fall to 3-4. It came in stunning fashion, a 21-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, a team that had lost 12 of 13 games and was playing with a third-string quarterback and under an interim head coach. The defeat left the seven-time Super Bowl champion searching for answers. “No one feels good about where we’re at,” Brady said. “No one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing. We’re all in it together, and we have to pull ourselves out of it.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

49ers GM John Lynch drops truth bomb on acquiring Christian McCaffrey for monster trade haul

The San Francisco 49ers were the first team to complete a major move ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, as they acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The 49ers had to go all out to bring in McCaffrey, parting ways with four total draft picks, including a second-round selection in the […] The post 49ers GM John Lynch drops truth bomb on acquiring Christian McCaffrey for monster trade haul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse

DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense had an abysmal showing in Sunday’s Week 7 upset loss to their NFC South division rival Carolina Panthers. A dropped pass in the first quarter from wide receiver Mike Evans, a play that likely would have resulted in a touchdown, looms large on the Buccaneers’ list of regrets from Sunday, […] The post Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
