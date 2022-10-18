Read full article on original website
Cowboys lean on defense in Prescott’s return, top Lions 24-6
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott made sure to remember what he watched during the five games the star quarterback missed with a fractured right thumb. The Dallas defense has things under control. Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns, Prescott threw for a score in his return and...
Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady hasn’t been in this position in two decades — a game under .500 this far into the NFL season. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in four games Sunday to fall to 3-4. It came in stunning fashion, a 21-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, a team that had lost 12 of 13 games and was playing with a third-string quarterback and under an interim head coach. The defeat left the seven-time Super Bowl champion searching for answers. “No one feels good about where we’re at,” Brady said. “No one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing. We’re all in it together, and we have to pull ourselves out of it.”
No question Panthers QB PJ Walker must start after performance in big win against Bucs
It was only one game, and it all could deteriorate again quickly, but quarterback PJ Walker gave Carolina better QB play than Baker Mayfield has all season.
DK Metcalf out for Seahawks after knee injury early at Chargers; Dee Eskridge also hurt
Metcalf appeared to get hurt leaping tying to catch Geno Smith’s pass at the goal line and sideline late in the first quarter.
