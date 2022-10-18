ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Popular Washington Co. Diner Closing Its Doors For Good This Weekend

A popular Argyle restaurant has revealed they will be closing permanently this weekend. Restaurant and business closings are something we have unfortunately seen way to much of over the last few years. While the climate has certainly improved after many closed up shop during the toughest stretches of the pandemic, it is still tough for owners and local patrons to see their favorite shops and eateries decide to call it a day.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed

Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
Hiking trail closing for the season

According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.
Killer Commitment! Display in Albany Wins Halloween Each Year!

I'm consistently amazed at how much effort families in the Capital Region put into their home Halloween displays, and I say this as someone who likes seeing it, but shudders at the thought of having to set up, break down, store, and PAY for all these things. But it's a commitment like this we love to see.
Amid higher heating costs, some turn to wood for warmth

Frosty temperatures arrived across upstate New York this week, signaling the winter season will be here soon. That means it's time to prepare for staying warm during the colder weather. Utility companies in New York are projecting higher home heating costs this season, which is leading some New Yorkers to...
New York State DOT Issues Weekend Travel Advisory For Northway

The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory that'll impact drivers who need to travel in Saratoga County over the next few days. Starting Friday night at 7:00 pm, the northbound Northway off-ramp at Exit 17 in Moreau is going to be shut down until Monday at 6:00 am. Crews are going to be working on a bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project. The on-ramp from northbound Route Nine to the northbound Northway will also be closed during this same time period. For the latest travel information, dial 511, go to 511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app.
Missing teen reunited with family in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga Springs say the teenager they had been looking for has been found. They say Summer Weidman has been reunited with her family. She was reported missing after leaving Saratoga Springs High School Tuesday. Police thank everyone who contacted them with information or shared their Facebook post to...
