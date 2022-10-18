Read full article on original website
New Doggy Daycare Coming to the Capital Region! Does Your Puppy Need A New Adventure?
We've all been there. You're at work, slogging away at your desk when you get a notification on your phone. It's a picture of your dog, fast asleep on the couch with a bit of drool pooling on the floor next to him. And at that moment, you remember why you're working so hard in the first place. To afford doggy daycare, of course!
Popular Washington Co. Diner Closing Its Doors For Good This Weekend
A popular Argyle restaurant has revealed they will be closing permanently this weekend. Restaurant and business closings are something we have unfortunately seen way to much of over the last few years. While the climate has certainly improved after many closed up shop during the toughest stretches of the pandemic, it is still tough for owners and local patrons to see their favorite shops and eateries decide to call it a day.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 21-23
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to Halloween events to the first-ever Upstate Sled Hockey Invitational, there are quite a few things happening on October 21, 22, and 23.
Lighted tractor parade back in Greenwich this November
The 10th-annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade, presented by the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at 6 p.m.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
Hiking trail closing for the season
According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.
All Aboard the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Mechanicville, NY
Can you believe the holiday season is almost upon us? I feel like we were just sweltering in the heat of summer!. Time is flying by and while it's the most wonderful time of the year, it's also the busiest. So why not plan out your festive family fun now and leave the stress behind?
‘Adult Happy Meals’ Selling for $300K! Can You Buy Them in Upstate New York?
Even the most mature adults love an opportunity to embrace nostalgia, and be a kid again. The legendary restaurant chain, McDonald's, recently released a product that encouraged adults to embrace their inner child. They were available for a limited time, and industrious consumers were quick to snatch them up. Naturally,...
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
glensfallschronicle.com
“Go Play With Your Food” board game tavern will open in downtown Glens Falls
Breaking news! A board game tavern will open in downtown Glens Falls. ‘Go Play With Your Food’ — which calls itself ‘A Family Board Game Tavern’ — is the brainchild of husband and wife Mark and Kristen Shaw. It plans to open in January in the first floor of 126 Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls.
Saratoga ChowderFest date released for 2023
The 24th Annual Saratoga ChowderFest will take place on February 11, 2023. The popular festival brings surrounding residents to downtown Saratoga to try chowders from traditional Clam Chowder to Cajun Chicken Chowder.
One of Capital Region’s Best Foodie Cities Is Getting A New Microbrewery
A Capital Region city that is known for its charm and great food is adding a new spot for brews. When it comes to great spots to grab a meal or a beer, several Capital Region cities are top flight destinations. Saratoga Springs is one of those destinations that comes...
‘The Voice’ finalist to visit Glens Falls
From a national TV stage to a hometown one, music from many paths can come to Glens Falls. The Charles R. Wood Theater is getting set to host artists with a long track record.
Killer Commitment! Display in Albany Wins Halloween Each Year!
I'm consistently amazed at how much effort families in the Capital Region put into their home Halloween displays, and I say this as someone who likes seeing it, but shudders at the thought of having to set up, break down, store, and PAY for all these things. But it's a commitment like this we love to see.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Amid higher heating costs, some turn to wood for warmth
Frosty temperatures arrived across upstate New York this week, signaling the winter season will be here soon. That means it's time to prepare for staying warm during the colder weather. Utility companies in New York are projecting higher home heating costs this season, which is leading some New Yorkers to...
Holiday Train Stopping in 3 Cap Region Cities to Help Local Families
It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
iheart.com
New York State DOT Issues Weekend Travel Advisory For Northway
The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory that'll impact drivers who need to travel in Saratoga County over the next few days. Starting Friday night at 7:00 pm, the northbound Northway off-ramp at Exit 17 in Moreau is going to be shut down until Monday at 6:00 am. Crews are going to be working on a bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project. The on-ramp from northbound Route Nine to the northbound Northway will also be closed during this same time period. For the latest travel information, dial 511, go to 511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
WNYT
Missing teen reunited with family in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga Springs say the teenager they had been looking for has been found. They say Summer Weidman has been reunited with her family. She was reported missing after leaving Saratoga Springs High School Tuesday. Police thank everyone who contacted them with information or shared their Facebook post to...
Albany restaurant owner surprised with new catering van
Owner and head chef of Allie B's Cozy Kitchen Kizzy Williams was surprised with a new branded catering and delivery van, from Business for Good.
