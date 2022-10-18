Read full article on original website
Governor appoints 2 Hopkinsville residents to state boards
Two Hopkinsville residents are among dozens of Kentuckians recently appointed to state boards and commissions, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. Joseph Sisk, a farmer, was reappointed to the Agriculture Water Quality Authority. His term will expire Oct. 1, 2026. Kelli Pendleton, the executive director...
wevv.com
More than 1,300 positions available at upcoming job fair in Madisonville
There's a "Supersized Job Fair" happening in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation say they'll be hosting the event at the Ballard Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 40 employers offering over 1,350 jobs will be at the...
whopam.com
CCHS Colonel Marching Band wins region championship
Christian County High School’s Marching Colonel Band won the 4A West Kentucky region championship Saturday at the Stadium of Champions. They were first in visual and music performance and advance to the state semi-finals. Hopkinsville’s Band of Tigers also continues its season by finishing fourth overall at the region...
wkdzradio.com
Veterans Court Graduates Seeking to Move Forward
Kentucky’s Veterans Treatment Courts are designed to assist veterans who transitioned to society and became involved with the criminal justice system because of mental health disorders or substance abuse. On Monday, the three latest graduates of Christian County’s Veterans Treatment Court Program were honored in front of families, friends,...
mainstreetclarksville.com
TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
smokeybarn.com
NorthCrest Continues To Expand Services Following TriStar Acquisition
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) TriStar NorthCrest has just announced an additional $13 million investment into the NorthCrest facility to enhance hospital services with a focus on delivering quality care to the Robertson County community. Investments include upgrades in robotic surgery, imaging equipment, patient care rooms, and quality enhancements,...
clarksvillenow.com
Microvast gets $200 million federal grant to build second battery plant in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Hundreds of millions of federal dollars will be funneled into battery manufacturing nationwide, and Microvast in Clarksville is among the select group receiving funding. The Biden-Harris administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy, announced this week the first set of projects to expand domestic...
clarksvillenow.com
TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
whopam.com
UHA Wins District 8 Tournament
For the third time this season we witnessed the Lady Blazers and the Lady Colonels. For the first time on a neutral court. At Christian County it was a 3-0 UHA victory. At UHA it was a 3-1 Lady Blazer win. Then came Thursday night on post at Fort Campbell....
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
whvoradio.com
Combine Damaged In Pembroke Fire
A combine was damaged in a fire on Pembroke Road Saturday morning. Pembroke Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says the fire started with a mechanical issue with a combine and led to about 15 acres burning. Belair says they were able to quickly extinguish the combine saving it from being...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville 30 Hopkins County Central 6
Hopkinsville evened its district record at 2-2 with a 30-6 win over Hopkins County Central Thursday at the Stadium of Champions. Here is a YSE gallery from the game.
whopam.com
Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed
Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
WSMV
Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to...
whopam.com
Todd County deputies seeking Hopkinsville man following pursuit
The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a Hopkinsville man who got away from police during a vehicle and foot pursuit Friday. Deputy Jonathan Knight attempted to stop 21-year old Kobe Dillard of Hopkinsville for speeding while headed east on US 68, but Dillard allegedly accelerated and turned onto Gates Road.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Citizen And Judge-Executive Address Facebook Antics Gone ‘Too Far’
For reasons that seem unclear, attendance has mysteriously and exponentially increased over the last year at the twice-a-month Trigg County Fiscal Court meetings. And with this increased attendance, comes heightened emotions. During Monday’s convening, a recently-arrived Trigg County resident — Higdon Brice Maddock — drew attention and great concern to...
whopam.com
HS Football Recap/Preview
Hopkins County Central 6 Hopkinsville 30 (article at https://whopam.com/2022/10/21/hopkinsville-defeats-hopkins-co-central-on-thursday-night-30-6/) Still looking for their first district win on the season the Colonels come back home this week and host the Purple of Bowling Green. A few big offensive plays highlighted an otherwise tough game last week on the road at South Warren for Christian County. A 52-14 loss, and now comes a team who beat both South Warren and Greenwood and whose only loss this year came at the hands of Boyle County. Here is our full interview with Coach Zach Self from Thursday nights Huddle…
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
whopam.com
Hoptown Half Marathon and 5K features 430 runners
There was great weather and great participation Saturday morning for the Hoptown Half Marathon and 5K. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says over 400 runners lined up for the races. Kentaro Yamada, from Newburgh, Indiana was the top finisher in the half marathon with a time of 1:15:40...
