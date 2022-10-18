ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd County, KY

whopam.com

CCHS Colonel Marching Band wins region championship

Christian County High School’s Marching Colonel Band won the 4A West Kentucky region championship Saturday at the Stadium of Champions. They were first in visual and music performance and advance to the state semi-finals. Hopkinsville’s Band of Tigers also continues its season by finishing fourth overall at the region...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Veterans Court Graduates Seeking to Move Forward

Kentucky’s Veterans Treatment Courts are designed to assist veterans who transitioned to society and became involved with the criminal justice system because of mental health disorders or substance abuse. On Monday, the three latest graduates of Christian County’s Veterans Treatment Court Program were honored in front of families, friends,...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

NorthCrest Continues To Expand Services Following TriStar Acquisition

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) TriStar NorthCrest has just announced an additional $13 million investment into the NorthCrest facility to enhance hospital services with a focus on delivering quality care to the Robertson County community. Investments include upgrades in robotic surgery, imaging equipment, patient care rooms, and quality enhancements,...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

UHA Wins District 8 Tournament

For the third time this season we witnessed the Lady Blazers and the Lady Colonels. For the first time on a neutral court. At Christian County it was a 3-0 UHA victory. At UHA it was a 3-1 Lady Blazer win. Then came Thursday night on post at Fort Campbell....
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
WBKO

Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Combine Damaged In Pembroke Fire

A combine was damaged in a fire on Pembroke Road Saturday morning. Pembroke Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says the fire started with a mechanical issue with a combine and led to about 15 acres burning. Belair says they were able to quickly extinguish the combine saving it from being...
PEMBROKE, KY
whopam.com

Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed

Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Todd County deputies seeking Hopkinsville man following pursuit

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a Hopkinsville man who got away from police during a vehicle and foot pursuit Friday. Deputy Jonathan Knight attempted to stop 21-year old Kobe Dillard of Hopkinsville for speeding while headed east on US 68, but Dillard allegedly accelerated and turned onto Gates Road.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg Citizen And Judge-Executive Address Facebook Antics Gone ‘Too Far’

For reasons that seem unclear, attendance has mysteriously and exponentially increased over the last year at the twice-a-month Trigg County Fiscal Court meetings. And with this increased attendance, comes heightened emotions. During Monday’s convening, a recently-arrived Trigg County resident — Higdon Brice Maddock — drew attention and great concern to...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

HS Football Recap/Preview

Hopkins County Central 6 Hopkinsville 30 (article at https://whopam.com/2022/10/21/hopkinsville-defeats-hopkins-co-central-on-thursday-night-30-6/) Still looking for their first district win on the season the Colonels come back home this week and host the Purple of Bowling Green. A few big offensive plays highlighted an otherwise tough game last week on the road at South Warren for Christian County. A 52-14 loss, and now comes a team who beat both South Warren and Greenwood and whose only loss this year came at the hands of Boyle County. Here is our full interview with Coach Zach Self from Thursday nights Huddle…
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hoptown Half Marathon and 5K features 430 runners

There was great weather and great participation Saturday morning for the Hoptown Half Marathon and 5K. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says over 400 runners lined up for the races. Kentaro Yamada, from Newburgh, Indiana was the top finisher in the half marathon with a time of 1:15:40...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

