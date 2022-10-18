ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

106.9 KROC

Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
KIMT

Minnesota spending $900,000 to encourage kids to go outside

(The Center Square) – Minnesota is distributing the second half of $900,000 from its general fund and an account of the Game and Fish Fund to encourage children to experience outdoor recreational activities, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday. The 2021 Minnesota Legislature appropriated the funding from...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Record fish caught in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Here’s What The Minnesota DNR Says About Your Chances To Bag A Deer In 2022

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has shared its findings on the deer population and reports from regions across the state. Some areas are expected to have higher populations and a better harvest. Other regions are recovering from a moderate to severe winter and may see fewer deer. Permits and limits are created from the data they gather to help manage the deer population. Here's what the DNR expects for the estimated 400,000 Minnesota Hunters this season.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region

UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States. They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts. Starting in December 2022...
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs

Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Woman dead after rollover crash in northeastern North Dakota

NEKOMA, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman from Edmore, N.D. died in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 in northeastern North Dakota late Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the 24-year-old woman was in a pickup traveling north six miles south of Nekoma, northeast of Devils Lake, when she entered the east ditch. The woman overcorrected the vehicle, crossed the centerline, and rolled an unknown number of times into the west ditch.
NEKOMA, ND
Sasquatch 107.7

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It

It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 on I-94

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A multi-vehicle crash injured two people Saturday night on eastbound Interstate 94 in St Paul.The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near exit 235 on I-94 in St. Paul. According to Minnesota State Patrol, four vehicles were involved.Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN

