Read full article on original website
Related
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota
INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
Wisconsin Hunter Bags State’s First Archery Elk in Modern History
A Wisconsin hunter working on an archery Super Slam has taken the state’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Dan Evenson, of Cambridge, shot the 6-by-7 bull on October 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery that attracted more than 25,000 applications.
KIMT
Minnesota spending $900,000 to encourage kids to go outside
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is distributing the second half of $900,000 from its general fund and an account of the Game and Fish Fund to encourage children to experience outdoor recreational activities, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday. The 2021 Minnesota Legislature appropriated the funding from...
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Here’s What The Minnesota DNR Says About Your Chances To Bag A Deer In 2022
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has shared its findings on the deer population and reports from regions across the state. Some areas are expected to have higher populations and a better harvest. Other regions are recovering from a moderate to severe winter and may see fewer deer. Permits and limits are created from the data they gather to help manage the deer population. Here's what the DNR expects for the estimated 400,000 Minnesota Hunters this season.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota unemployment rate falling fastest in country, North Dakota not far behind
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota appears to still be the place to be if you're looking to successfully land a job. The state's unemployment rate is falling faster than any other state in the country. WalletHub says over the last three years Minnesota's unemployment rate is down one-point-six points to...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region
UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States. They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts. Starting in December 2022...
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
kfgo.com
Woman dead after rollover crash in northeastern North Dakota
NEKOMA, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman from Edmore, N.D. died in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 in northeastern North Dakota late Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the 24-year-old woman was in a pickup traveling north six miles south of Nekoma, northeast of Devils Lake, when she entered the east ditch. The woman overcorrected the vehicle, crossed the centerline, and rolled an unknown number of times into the west ditch.
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Severe storms possible after dark Sunday in Minnesota
It'll be luck of the draw for thirsty ground in Minnesota on Sunday night as not everyone will get rain, but where it does rain it could be associated with some intense thunderstorms. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight risk of severe weather in...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It
It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in North Dakota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 on I-94
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A multi-vehicle crash injured two people Saturday night on eastbound Interstate 94 in St Paul.The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near exit 235 on I-94 in St. Paul. According to Minnesota State Patrol, four vehicles were involved.Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Comments / 0