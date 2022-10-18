Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights
Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 280, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev took place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) and Islam Makhachev (23-1) collided with the vacant UFC lightweight title on the line in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
T.J. Dillashaw apologizes to bantamweight division after UFC 280 loss: ‘I kinda held it up,’ Dana White reacts
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw admitted he came into his UFC 280 title fight against Aljamain Sterling a compromised fighter. Dillashaw said he informed referee Marc Goddard of his potential shoulder issues prior to facing Sterling in Saturday’s pay-per-view co-headliner and apologized to other UFC bantamweights for taking the fight.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith: Sean O’Malley ‘very smart’ with matchmaking, Petr Yan ‘probably the easiest’ matchup among bantamweight elite
Sean O’Malley may be a lot of things, but stupid isn’t one of them. Despite a resume that doesn’t include a single win over a top 15-ranked opponent, O’Malley will jump the line at bantamweight for his upcoming showdown against ex-champion Petr Yan at UFC 280.
MMA Fighting
Charles Oliveira sends final message to Islam Makhachev after UFC 280 faceoff: ‘I’m going to kill this man’
Charles Oliveira vowed that “the lion of the lightweights is still roaring” after facing off with Islam Makhachev for the final time Friday at UFC 280’s ceremonial weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi — and he made even more dire threats just a few moments later. While heading...
MMA Fighting
Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos announced as new UFC Vegas 64 main event
Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos each have another headlining opportunity. The UFC announced during Saturday’s UFC 280 broadcast that the strawweight contenders’ bout between Rodriguez (16-1-2) and Lemos (12-2-1) has been moved to the main event spot of its upcoming Nov. 5 card. UFC Vegas 64, which takes...
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley expects to renegotiate UFC contract after beating Petr Yan
Sean O’Malley can claim a win over a former UFC champion, and now he wants to get closer to making champion money. In the most talked-about non-title bout of UFC 280, O’Malley eked out a split decision over Petr Yan to shoot up the rankings and boost his already considerable star power. O’Malley said before the fight that a win over Yan could have a similar impact on his career as to when Conor McGregor toppled Jose Aldo, and while he wouldn’t call it a perfect comparison, he assumes he’s due for a raise.
MMA Fighting
Charles Oliveira on Islam Makhachev loss: ‘A wounded lion is a more dangerous animal’
Charles Oliveira was dominated by Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, getting dropped and finished with an arm-triangle choke in the second round Saturday, but shows no signs of quitting in his quest to re-conquer the UFC belt. Oliveira had his 11-fight winning streak...
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 post-fight press conference video
The UFC 280 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of the...
MMA Fighting
Khabib Nurmagomedov on Islam Makhachev’s UFC 280 win: ‘I am the champion until this day’
Khabib Nurmagomedov had a request – or maybe an order – for the UFC after Islam Makhachev won the lightweight title at UFC 280. “I told Dana, ‘I have to give him this belt, because I didn’t lose the belt,’ because I know I am the champion until this day, before Islam became champion,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN.com after Makhachev’s impressive submission win in Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner in Abu Dhabi.
MMA Fighting
Full UFC 282 fight card confirmed with Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 headlining
UFC fans will get a chance to see again one of the most exciting light heavyweight matchups in history when champ Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira run it back in Las Vegas. The promotion on Saturday announced the full fight card for the pay-per-view event, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view while prelims are expected for ESPN and ESPN+; the full bout card order has not been finalized.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 start time, TV schedule for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
The UFC 280 start time and TV schedule for the Oliveira vs. Makhachev fight card at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi is below. The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on two different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 preview show: Final countdown to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, stacked card
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will finally battle it out this Saturday to cap off an incredibly stacked UFC 280 lineup for the vacant UFC lightweight title. Ahead of the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee break down the fascinating main event between Oliveira and Makhachev, the storylines, the stylistic differences, and more. Additionally, the gang previews the under the radar co-main event for the bantamweight title between Aljamain Sterling and former champ T.J. Dillashaw, the stakes for Sean O’Malley as he prepares for his matchup with Petr Yan, Katlyn Chookagian’s weight miss, making the case for Belal Muhammad to have the most pressure on him when he meets Sean Brady, and more.
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Merab Dvalishvili scooped up into the air by 6-foot-4 women’s kickboxer
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. The UFC returned to Abu Dhabi this past weekend, but...
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 results: Beneil Dariush drops Mateusz Gamrot late, secures unanimous decision victory
Beneil Dariush continued his winning ways at UFC 280 while vanquishing Mateusz Gamrot, who had quickly become one of the most talked about lightweights in the promotion. Showcasing incredible takedown defense combined with a punishing style on the feet, Dariush never slowed down over all rounds as he continued to hammer Gamrot with strikes. Late in the third round, Dariush clubbed Gamrot with a huge overhand left that helped him secure the victory as he notched his eighth victory in a row in arguably the toughest division in the sport.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 video: Muhammad Mokaev locks in armbar submission to put away Malcolm Gordon in last minute
Muhammad Mokaev is still undefeated, but it wasn’t easy. The 22-year-old flyweight wunderkind picked up a late armbar submission win over a gritty Malcolm Gordon on the UFC 280 preliminary card Saturday in Abu Dhabi to improve to 8-0 as a pro and 3-0 inside the octagon. Watch Mokaev’s...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Which fighter has most pressure to win at UFC 280?
On the eve of UFC 280, which is a blockbuster card with several high stakes matchups, which of the fighters has the most pressure on them to win on Saturday in Abu Dhabi?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses what’s on the line for some of the big fights at UFC 280, including the main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Additionally, listener questions include Belal Muhammad’s future with a big win over Sean Brady, the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, Khamzat Chimaev, Jon Jones, the impact of Katlyn Chookagian’s weight miss ahead of her bout with Manon Fiorot, the MMA Fighting UFC 280 Watch Party — which takes place Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET live on the MMA Fighting YouTube channel — and much more.
MMA Fighting
Dana White fires back at ‘goofballs’ critical of slap fight league commission approval: ‘Nevada did the right thing’
Dana White has seen the critics of the Nevada Athletic Commission approving his new slap fighting league. The UFC President is extending is promotional portfolio with Dana White’s Power Slap League, which the NAC agreed to regulate in the state earlier this week. Since the news was announced, critics blasted the idea of regulation due to competitors not being able to protect themselves.
MMA Fighting
‘Sean Brady couldn’t handle his pressure’: Fighters react to Belal Muhammad’s big UFC 280 win
Belal Muhammad’s performance was quite memorable at UFC 280 as he outclassed and stopped the undefeated Sean Brady in the pay-per-view event’s prelim headliner. Muhammad stopped Brady with a flurry of punches at the 4:47 mark of Round 2, extending his unbeaten streak to nine fights. Brady suffered the first loss of his 16-fight career.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official for UFC 282 in Las Vegas
Paddy Pimblett finally returns to American soil. On Saturday morning, the UFC announced via social media that Pimblett will face lightweight veteran Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Pimblett (19-3), a former Cage Warriors champion, has emerged as one of the most talked about fighters...
MMA Fighting
Kleber Koike on RIZIN 39 title fight: ‘I live inside an imaginary GP, and now I’m in the final’
Kleber Koike is finally getting his shot at the RIZIN featherweight title. A former 145-pound titleholder at KSW, Koike was hoping to challenge Yutaka Saito in October 2021, but an injury forced RIZIN to change plans. DEEP champion Juntarou Ushiku stepped in and dethroned Saito. A year later, Koike celebrates his opportunity in the main event of Sunday’s RIZIN 39 in Fukuoka, Japan.
