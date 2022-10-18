ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights

Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 280, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev took place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) and Islam Makhachev (23-1) collided with the vacant UFC lightweight title on the line in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos announced as new UFC Vegas 64 main event

Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos each have another headlining opportunity. The UFC announced during Saturday’s UFC 280 broadcast that the strawweight contenders’ bout between Rodriguez (16-1-2) and Lemos (12-2-1) has been moved to the main event spot of its upcoming Nov. 5 card. UFC Vegas 64, which takes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley expects to renegotiate UFC contract after beating Petr Yan

Sean O’Malley can claim a win over a former UFC champion, and now he wants to get closer to making champion money. In the most talked-about non-title bout of UFC 280, O’Malley eked out a split decision over Petr Yan to shoot up the rankings and boost his already considerable star power. O’Malley said before the fight that a win over Yan could have a similar impact on his career as to when Conor McGregor toppled Jose Aldo, and while he wouldn’t call it a perfect comparison, he assumes he’s due for a raise.
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 post-fight press conference video

The UFC 280 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of the...
MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Islam Makhachev’s UFC 280 win: ‘I am the champion until this day’

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a request – or maybe an order – for the UFC after Islam Makhachev won the lightweight title at UFC 280. “I told Dana, ‘I have to give him this belt, because I didn’t lose the belt,’ because I know I am the champion until this day, before Islam became champion,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN.com after Makhachev’s impressive submission win in Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner in Abu Dhabi.
MMA Fighting

Full UFC 282 fight card confirmed with Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 headlining

UFC fans will get a chance to see again one of the most exciting light heavyweight matchups in history when champ Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira run it back in Las Vegas. The promotion on Saturday announced the full fight card for the pay-per-view event, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view while prelims are expected for ESPN and ESPN+; the full bout card order has not been finalized.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 preview show: Final countdown to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, stacked card

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will finally battle it out this Saturday to cap off an incredibly stacked UFC 280 lineup for the vacant UFC lightweight title. Ahead of the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee break down the fascinating main event between Oliveira and Makhachev, the storylines, the stylistic differences, and more. Additionally, the gang previews the under the radar co-main event for the bantamweight title between Aljamain Sterling and former champ T.J. Dillashaw, the stakes for Sean O’Malley as he prepares for his matchup with Petr Yan, Katlyn Chookagian’s weight miss, making the case for Belal Muhammad to have the most pressure on him when he meets Sean Brady, and more.
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 results: Beneil Dariush drops Mateusz Gamrot late, secures unanimous decision victory

Beneil Dariush continued his winning ways at UFC 280 while vanquishing Mateusz Gamrot, who had quickly become one of the most talked about lightweights in the promotion. Showcasing incredible takedown defense combined with a punishing style on the feet, Dariush never slowed down over all rounds as he continued to hammer Gamrot with strikes. Late in the third round, Dariush clubbed Gamrot with a huge overhand left that helped him secure the victory as he notched his eighth victory in a row in arguably the toughest division in the sport.
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Which fighter has most pressure to win at UFC 280?

On the eve of UFC 280, which is a blockbuster card with several high stakes matchups, which of the fighters has the most pressure on them to win on Saturday in Abu Dhabi?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses what’s on the line for some of the big fights at UFC 280, including the main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Additionally, listener questions include Belal Muhammad’s future with a big win over Sean Brady, the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, Khamzat Chimaev, Jon Jones, the impact of Katlyn Chookagian’s weight miss ahead of her bout with Manon Fiorot, the MMA Fighting UFC 280 Watch Party — which takes place Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET live on the MMA Fighting YouTube channel — and much more.
MMA Fighting

Dana White fires back at ‘goofballs’ critical of slap fight league commission approval: ‘Nevada did the right thing’

Dana White has seen the critics of the Nevada Athletic Commission approving his new slap fighting league. The UFC President is extending is promotional portfolio with Dana White’s Power Slap League, which the NAC agreed to regulate in the state earlier this week. Since the news was announced, critics blasted the idea of regulation due to competitors not being able to protect themselves.
NEVADA STATE
MMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official for UFC 282 in Las Vegas

Paddy Pimblett finally returns to American soil. On Saturday morning, the UFC announced via social media that Pimblett will face lightweight veteran Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Pimblett (19-3), a former Cage Warriors champion, has emerged as one of the most talked about fighters...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Kleber Koike on RIZIN 39 title fight: ‘I live inside an imaginary GP, and now I’m in the final’

Kleber Koike is finally getting his shot at the RIZIN featherweight title. A former 145-pound titleholder at KSW, Koike was hoping to challenge Yutaka Saito in October 2021, but an injury forced RIZIN to change plans. DEEP champion Juntarou Ushiku stepped in and dethroned Saito. A year later, Koike celebrates his opportunity in the main event of Sunday’s RIZIN 39 in Fukuoka, Japan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy