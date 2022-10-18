Read full article on original website
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
‘We’re not ready to win’: Doc Rivers calls out Joel Embiid, Sixers after embarrassing Spurs letdown
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-2 after losing to two of the title contenders they’re chasing. Now, the alarm bells are really ringing after losing 114-105 to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of their season. It was a massive upset that the Spurs haven’t seen since Gregg Popovich’s first season. For Doc Rivers and the Sixers, it’s the most disappointing loss in a season that has already gotten off on a horrible foot.
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s controversial bench comments draws cryptic response from Darvin Ham
It may have just been a preseason game, but the fact that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham finally decided to have Russell Westbrook come off the bench certainly made all sorts of headlines. Russ himself stated that his hamstring injury may have been indirectly caused by the fact that he came off the bench for the first time in his career, which only further stoked the flame of this intriguing narrative.
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
Lakers Twitter in shambles over Russell Westbrook’s 0-11 debacle vs. Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to keep it close against their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, on Thursday night. In the end, however, it was the Clippers who escaped with a victory in the Crypto.com Arena, 103-97. Russell Westbrook got the start for the Lakers in this one,...
Luka Doncic fires Christian Wood warning at NBA after Mavs’ 41-point destruction of Grizzlies
Two games in and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is already loving what he’s seeing from Christian Wood, so much so that it’s making him excited about the 2022-23 season even more. Wood has been phenomenal for the Mavs so far, registering back-to-back 25-point games while recording 20...
Tyrese Haliburton drops truth bomb on trade to Pacers after initial ‘resentment’ towards Kings
When the Sacramento Kings traded Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers midway through the 2021-22 season, the young guard admitted that he had nothing but “resentment” towards the organization. After all, he believed the Sac-Town franchise saw him as part of their future. Over eight months later, however,...
‘Story of the game’: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green sound off on what doomed Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday had the whole NBA Twitter going wild. After all, what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between the brightest young stars in the league turned into a one-sided affair. Doncic destroyed the Grizzlies, and he needed just three […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Flush it down the toilet’: LeBron James sends message to Russell Westbrook after 0-of-11 debacle
There were a lot of problem areas that stand out when looking at the Los Angeles Lakers’ box score against the Clippers on Thursday. One that jumps off the page is Russell Westbrook’s goose egg in the field goals department. LeBron James was asked about Westbrook’s futile offensive performance during the postgame presser.
The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets
So decidedly losing the early battle for competitive edge isn’t the only factor that doomed the Golden State Warriors’ spirited yet arduous comeback efforts against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were playing under a load restriction, notching 27 minutes and 24 minutes of court time, respectively. Their ongoing ramp up […] The post The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Young makes swaggy pitch to Lakers to fix shooting woes
Former NBA sharpshooter Nick Young shared his brutally honest take on the Los Angeles Lakers’ shortcomings, per NBA on TNT. “The bench, they ain’t got enough shooting,” Young said in response to what the Lakers’ real issue is. “I think they need a Jamal (Crawford) or a Nick Young.” Jamal Crawford was also on the […] The post Nick Young makes swaggy pitch to Lakers to fix shooting woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown make Celtics history with Larry Bird record not seen in 38 years
The Boston Celtics are off to the best possible start to begin 2022-23, winning back-to-back games over the Philadelphia 76ers and most recently, the Miami Heat on Friday night. While the rotation is playing well as a whole, it’s the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who are...
NBA Odds: Suns vs. Clippers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Suns-Clippers prediction and pick. The Phoenix Suns are moving into a very uncertain NBA season. Through two games, the Suns have not impressed. They’re 1-1, and they could easily be 0-2. They had to rally from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener at home last Wednesday. Then they stumbled in Portland on Friday, losing to the Trail Blazers. The Suns’ first two games have both been decided by two points, so the Suns’ point differential is zero heading into Game 3 of their schedule on Sunday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers. In the loss to the Blazers, Devin Booker scored 33 points and Deandre Ayton scored 26, but the Suns sent the Blazers to the foul line 36 times and were outworked on the offensive glass, 13-9. The Suns have to be able to defend without fouling, and they have to make enough effort plays to supplement their potent offense. Given the stormy offseason for the franchise and the prolonged drama surrounding Ayton, it’s not overly dramatic to say that the Suns need a good start to shore up their belief. If they perform poorly in their first 25 to 30 games, it will be reasonable to wonder if this team can pick itself up and return to last season’s luminous standard. These first few months of the season are really important for team which needs to tap into last season’s unshakable fourth-quarter confidence.
Kyle Kuzma’s Washington explosion makes Lakers fans miss him more
When the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis, they gave up nearly all of their young assets save for Kyle Kuzma. It was a big deal at the time as it appeared as if the Lakers thought highly enough of Kuzma that they envisioned him as a long-term player worth keeping around as they contended for […] The post Kyle Kuzma’s Washington explosion makes Lakers fans miss him more appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors fans react to Klay Thompson retirement controversy
Klay Thompson is here to stay. Amid rumors emerging lately about the potential of the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter calling it quits and hanging up his sneakers in 2024 — when his current contract with the Warriors expires — Thompson decided to nip the talk around it in the bud Thursday. “I have no intention […] The post Warriors fans react to Klay Thompson retirement controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 hottest Knicks takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season
The New York Knicks had a big offseason after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Through two games so far this season, it’s looking like some of the changes the Knicks made could pay off in a big way throughout the season. It’s admittedly only a two game season, but getting...
Kyrie Irving takes over, Ben Simmons shows improvement: Four takeaways from Nets’ first win of season
The Brooklyn Nets were embarrassed by the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday in their season opener. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and more spoke throughout the preseason about the team’s need to show greater resiliency than last season, and that’s exactly what they did Friday night. Brooklyn bounced back to grab their first win of the season […] The post Kyrie Irving takes over, Ben Simmons shows improvement: Four takeaways from Nets’ first win of season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
