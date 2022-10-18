Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
Biden expanding access to taxpayer-funded 'gender-affirming care' for federal employees
The Biden administration is expanding the range of taxpayer-financed "gender-affirming" health care options available to federal employees, starting in 2023, according to an Office of Personnel Management (OPM) explanation of federal benefits released in late September. "OPM continues to focus on ways our Carriers can improve access to gender-affirming care...
CNBC
Millions at risk of losing health insurance if U.S. ends Covid public health emergency in January
When the public health emergency does end, HHS estimates up to 15 million people will be disenrolled from Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. HHS will give the public 60 days notice before lifting the public health emergency, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said. The end of the public health...
Childbearing women at risk as maternity care 'deserts' increase nationwide
In his 40 years as an obstetrician-gynecologist, Carl Smith has delivered thousands of babies in the Midwest. Smith works at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and says many childbearing women in the state have to travel dozens of miles just to see their provider. “We have a large number...
Abortion access looms over medical residency applications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine — two of the most popular medical residencies — face tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortions are typically performed by OB-GYNs...
Judge upholds Florida rule blocking Medicaid payments for gender-affirming care
A federal judge on Wednesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction to block a new state rule preventing Medicaid reimbursements for gender-affirming treatments for transgender people, saying plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate “irreparable harm.”. But U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle also questioned how state health officials supported their decision...
Hospitals squeeze excessive emergency room charges from routine births
Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. “When your due date has come and gone, you’re expecting a baby any minute,” Huffner said. So she was surprised to discover she was an “unknown accident” — at least from a billing standpoint — when she went to the hospital during labor. Her bill included a charge for something she said she didn’t know she’d ever entered: an obstetrics emergency department.
Sacrificing health care on the altar of ideology
Medical doctors are among the most highly educated professionals on the planet. Why, then, would the federal government seek to curtail their ability to perform their jobs to the best of their ability? Knee-capping the scientific process in the name of highly contested “gender-affirming” care not only puts patients in a needlessly risky position; it forces physicians to choose between abiding by government edicts and following their own medical judgment.
House Democrats move to reaffirm FDA authority on abortion pill access
House Democrats on Monday introduced a resolution to reaffirm the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authority to preempt state law and ensure patients continue to have access to reproductive health care products. The resolution from Reps. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) and Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) reaffirms the FDA’s authority to prevent...
Washington Examiner
Austin announces military will pay for travel to obtain abortions
The Department of Defense has annnounced it will pay for service members to travel to get abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed this in a memo to Pentagon leadership on Thursday, which establishes additional privacy protections and looks to improve service members’ awareness of these resources.
Idaho8.com
Biden administration invests $53 million in WIC nutrition program for women and children
The US Department of Agriculture is awarding $53 million in grants to beef up outreach efforts, improve technology and enhance the shopping experience for families receiving the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC. The funding, which comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of...
traveltomorrow.com
Hawaii will protect those traveling for abortion care
A new executive order safeguards women traveling to Hawaii to get an abortion. Last Tuesday, Hawaii Governor David Ige signed an executive order to protect women traveling from another state to Hawaii to get an abortion, as well as professionals who provide the service. The order, which takes effect immediately,...
Defense department to pay travel expenses of service members, dependents seeking abortions
The Defense Department will pick up travel costs for service members and their dependents who might be forced to cross state lines for reproductive healthcare needs, the Pentagon announced Thursday. The Supreme Court's ruling — which took away constitutional protections for women to seek abortions, no matter the state they...
MedicalXpress
As clinics providing abortions closed in Iowa, STD rates started rising
Even before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, many states had already moved to limit abortion access by defunding family planning health centers. Unfortunately, these very same clinics offer a broad range of essential primary care services beyond abortion, including access to sexually transmitted infection (STI) screening and treatment.
Mobile abortions take off ‘on wheels, at sea’ to fill gaps left by shuttered clinics
Abortion clinics on the seas might be one innovative solution to help women in states where the procedure is illegal
MedicalXpress
Prenatal care for foreign-born Latinx people dropped during 2016 presidential campaign
Rates of prenatal care among foreign-born Latinx pregnant people decreased below expected levels during the 2016 presidential campaign—likely reflecting the effects of harmful anti-immigrant rhetoric, reports a study in the November issue of Medical Care. "The worsening shifts in prenatal care utilization we observe may serve as a bellwether...
19thnews.org
Senate bill aims to improve care for pregnant women and babies in federal prisons
Legislation introduced by Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Republican Sen. Susan Collins aims to improve care in federal prisons for pregnant and postpartum women and their babies. If passed, the Protecting the Health and Wellness of Babies and Pregnant Women in Custody Act would establish care standards for federal facilities...
Medical students worry about where to train as several states enact abortion restrictions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine — two of the most popular medical residencies — face tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortions are typically performed by OB-GYNs...
Comments / 0