ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re going back in time this weekend, with more of a mid September feel to the air. A sprawling area of high pressure has taken over the eastern half of the United States, bringing us a lovely stretch of late October weather, starting this weekend. Daytime highs both Saturday and Sunday should reach the lower 70s with full sunshine on Saturday, and sunshine mixed with some high clouds on Sunday. This is due to a system moving up the east coast that’ll spread some rain into the big cities of the Mid Atlantic, but nothing more than some clouds for us on Sunday. There’s the outside chance we could see a brief shower Sunday overnight into early Monday, but any rain that does manage to work in will end quickly, and we’ll be back to sunshine for the rest of Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain within a few degrees of 70 through Wednesday of next week, which will be a good 10-15 degrees warmer than average for late October.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO