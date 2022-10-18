Read full article on original website
Ibero-American League of Rochester held its 12th annual Harvest Fest
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We are in one of the best seasons. It’s officially the peak of fall festival season, and the Ibero-American League of Rochester held its Harvest Fest on Saturday at Conkey Corner Park and El Camino Trail in the city. The family event included live music, free pumpkins, and a “trail or treat” for the kids on El Camino Trail.
First Alert Forecast: Sparkling weather for Rochester this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A big, sprawling area of high pressure extends from the Canadian Maritimes, across the Great Lakes and into the Tennessee Valley. This weather feature continues to keep dry and unseasonably warm weather anchored right over Western New York. However, over the next 24 hours a storm will slowly ride up the east coast, but that should have little impact on Rochester. Today was the first day of pleasant weather with potentially another four days of beautiful conditions coming our way.
Local veteran celebrates two milestones
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Saturday was a very special occasion for a local World War II veteran. James Cassidy celebrated his 97th birthday and his 75th wedding anniversary with his wife! Cassidy is a retired Monroe County Sheriff deputy and a former volunteer firefighter in Chili. James, we hope you had a...
First Alert Weather: Feeling like spring for late October
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s a cool start to the day this morning as temperatures are starting in the 40s. It is light jacket weather early today, but milder weather is once again in the forecast. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s again this afternoon, making for another fantastic day ahead.
Lion, Scooby-Doo, and Bills tailgater compete at costume contest for pets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – CountryMax hosted its live Halloween pet costume contest again at the Henrietta CountryMax store. Our own Stacey Pensgen was there as one of the judges. Pets and their owners competed for $100 CountryMax Gift Cards in the following categories:. Multiple Pets. Pop Culture. Pet and Owner...
First Alert Weather: A wonderful late October weekend on the way!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A much warmer start this morning than the past few mornings as temperatures are starting near 50 degrees!. The mild start will give way to a mild afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 70s later today! This will also be greeted with plenty of sunshine as we will remain primarily cloud free through today. So, no weather worries today for any outdoor plans scheduled for today.
MVA on Lake and Driving Park Avenue sends motorcyclist to hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police responded to an accident involving a car and motorcycle in area of Lake Avenue and Driving Park Avenue on Friday night. A 43-year-old male city resident was going north on Lake Avenue on his motorcycle, when a another car traveling south on Lake Avenue made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing an accident. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers received traffic citations.
First Alert Weather Update: September weather in October this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re going back in time this weekend, with more of a mid September feel to the air. A sprawling area of high pressure has taken over the eastern half of the United States, bringing us a lovely stretch of late October weather, starting this weekend. Daytime highs both Saturday and Sunday should reach the lower 70s with full sunshine on Saturday, and sunshine mixed with some high clouds on Sunday. This is due to a system moving up the east coast that’ll spread some rain into the big cities of the Mid Atlantic, but nothing more than some clouds for us on Sunday. There’s the outside chance we could see a brief shower Sunday overnight into early Monday, but any rain that does manage to work in will end quickly, and we’ll be back to sunshine for the rest of Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain within a few degrees of 70 through Wednesday of next week, which will be a good 10-15 degrees warmer than average for late October.
Foodlink’s first Fall Festival held at its community farm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Foodlink hosted its inaugural Fall Festival on Saturday at its community farm on Lexington Avenue. The event included free pumpkins, cider, donuts, games, and more. The Curbside Market was on site with coupons, and Foodlink’s Community Health team also lead cooking demonstrations for guests. The...
Celebration of life for Brittanee Drexel, two days after her killer was sentenced to life
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A celebration of life for Brittanee Drexel. Her mom emotionally thanked police for putting her killer away for life. Friends and family gathered in South Carolina, paying final tributes to Brittanee. The Chili teen was missing for more than a decade. This week her killer pled...
Multiple departments battle house fire in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Late Saturday afternoon, multiple departments battled a fire in Scottsville. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Henrietta and Scottsville fire departments along with Monroe County deputies responded to a call for a structure fire. They were able to contain the fire from spreading outside the home. Nobody was...
Cancer survivors urge people to get screenings at Jordan Health event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jordan Health held an event over the weekend, to remind people to get yearly cancer screenings done. Doctors at the center and even cancer survivors say the pandemic has prevented people from going to the doctor for their checkups. “When I got the memo I was...
Over $20,000 raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities during BEE A HERO DAY
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When Rabiya Mehr began experiencing complications during her pregnancy, she and her husband Mohsin Malik never imagined they would welcome their daughter more than two months early. Rabiya was admitted to Strong Hospital in late September and she was told she would need to stay there...
Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
Passenger dies in crash on I-390 northbound in Henrietta
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A passenger was killed during a crash on I-390 northbound in Henrietta on Friday morning. Deputies first responded to the crash at 12:40 a.m., which happened between Lehigh Station Road and Hylan Drive. The area was closed throughout the morning but has reopened. The Monroe County...
PAB staff members call for unionization
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Staff members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board announced why they want to form a union Thursday. They met with Rochester City Council member Stanley Martin and the leader of Workers United Upstate New York. There have been months of internal turmoil at the PAB. Since May, eight staffers have been fired or resigned.
In-Depth: A kindergartner wanders away from school. Has RCSD changed its policies following the 2018 death of Trevyon Rowe?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday, the district released a statement saying it’s investigating the incident in which a 5-year-old at School 39 was left outside alone following recess. The frightened child walked almost a mile looking for help before a neighbor found little Jonathan Greene crying on her doorstep. News10 NBC reported the incident exclusively on Thursday.
Webster CSD investigating picture circulating on social media of students who appear to be in blackface
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There’s a picture circulating online of students who appear to be in blackface at the Webster Thomas homecoming football game. News10NBC requested a response from Webster Central School District about the incident, and they forwarded us the letter below, that was sent to Webster CSD staff and families on Saturday.
City is working alongside charities and county services to address homelessness
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans said that the City of Rochester is working alongside charities and county services to help homeless people find shelter. Evans and his staff delivered a conference on Friday about solutions to homelessness. Evans said that the heroine-opioid epidemic and mental illness have contributed to homelessness.
